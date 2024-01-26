Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Scatec ASA (STECF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2024
Scatec ASA Q4 2023 Results Conference Call January 26, 2024

Company Participants

Terje Pilskog - CEO

Hans Jakob Hegge - CFO

Terje Pilskog

And a warm welcome to all of you attending our Fourth Quarter Presentation. Q4 was another strong quarter for Scatec, and I'm as excited as these guys to take you through the results. In Q4, we have continued to make good progress on our strategy. We have reached a number of important milestones and the financial results, as I've said, are very strong. As usual, I will start by going through these highlights before Hans Jakob will take you through the financials. And then towards the end, we will also open up for questions.

But firstly, let me take you through a summary of 2023.It has been a year of significant progress in implementing our strategy, and I'm proud of the achievements of our teams globally. In the Power Production segment, our operating assets generated 3.6 terawatt-hours of clean energy and delivered an EBITDA of NOK 3.2 billion. This is including gains on sale of assets. This represents avoidance of 3.9 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions on a 100% basis.

In the D&C segment, we generated all-time high D&C revenues of NOK 8.2 billion with a very strong average gross margin of 12% across the year. We crossed the finish line for Kenhardt and are close to completing Mendubim and Sukkur in Brazil and Pakistan.

And once fully operational, these 3 projects will generate NOK 750 million EBITDA to Scatec in our Power Production segment. We also secured NOK 2.7 billion of new growth funding through selling noncore assets, capital recycling and platform funding based on new partnerships. We divested 4 solar plants in South Africa, Mozambique, Argentina and in Rwanda. And they have also established Release as a

