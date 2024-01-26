imaginima

My thesis

I'll start with the bottom line: it's hard to find a company experiencing top-line growth above 15% at a reasonable valuation, not to mention being considered cheap. At 26 times NTM earnings, I believe we have a notably reasonably priced stock here.

There are many factors to like about Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). It's growing rapidly, gaining market share, and returning high Returns on Capital figures to shareholders. The company boasts significant insider ownership, with experienced management and the founder serving as the chairman of the board. PCTY maintains a customer-focused approach, a common trait among successful companies. Additionally, it focuses on its vast and growing Total Addressable Market, standing as the leading platform in it.

However, there are also negative aspects, particularly in the form of substantial Stock-Based Compensation, which dilutes shareholder value and may present an arguably misleadingly higher cash flow. Additionally, there's intense competition with challenges in differentiating itself.

Nevertheless, I see an opportunity here, and in the next few weeks, I'll be carefully considering adding a position.

The business and the industry

Paylocity is an HCM and payroll software provider primarily focused on medium-sized businesses, with a target customer employee count of 10–5,000. It leads in customer satisfaction, boasting a 92% customer retention rate. Based on nearly 2,400 client reviews, Paylocity earned an overall rating of 4.4 (out of 5), positioning itself as a leader in the Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business segments, according to G2. This leader ranking is determined by high customer satisfaction levels and greater likelihood-to-recommend ratings from verified Paylocity users.

Providing a comprehensive cloud-based platform adaptable to changes and also highly scalable, Paylocity holds about a 3% market share in a rapidly growing TAM. It's successfully taking market share from its larger competitors, such as Paychex (PAYX) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP). Paylocity competes against these industry giants, confidently asserting its superiority, backed by impressive numbers, including much higher growth rates than its competitors.

The market is fragmented, with numerous players. Future consolidation, possibly in the form of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), can be expected. The majority of growth comes from capturing market share from two major competitors, Paychex and ADP, accounting for around 50%. Additional sources of growth include companies that don't use third-party service providers, those employing local small players, and the acquisition of market share from other small competitors. It's essential to note that this discussion focuses solely on the U.S. market, and global expansion is a plausible future prospect.

Paylocity's strength lies in its innovative and affordable software, evident in the awards and reviews the company receives. The platform's scalability allows customers to concentrate on growth rather than day-to-day tasks. An essential advantage is the customer-centric approach, with dedicated teams ensuring client satisfaction from the initial engagement to ongoing day-to-day interactions, exemplified by the impressive 92% customer retention rate.

Paylocity drives revenue through two key methods: increasing customer volume, with a 9% growth in the client base yoy, and augmenting revenue per-customer through new features in the platform. CEO Steve Beauchamp highlighted these strategies in a recent call.

I would tell you that average revenue per customer increases. It has been a core part of our growth equation for a long time. And we have obviously added significantly to the product. It was $200 at the time of its IPO back in 2014. So we continue with that momentum. I already called out earlier in the call that we've had a great ability to sell back into the client base. The attach rates for the new products used we've been happy with and we've got a pretty rich product pipeline. And so that is and continues to be a big part of the equation and we see these new customers continuing to adopt more products.

Another small but effective way Paylocity earns additional income is through funds held for its clients, gaining interest on those funds, similar to companies like Airbnb (ABNB) and Wise (OTCPK:WPLCF).

All these positive assertions Paylocity can support with its numbers, showcasing much higher top-line growth than its two main competitors, Paychex and ADP. The market is growing at around 6-7%, and while competitors are growing at a similar rate, Paylocity's guidance for the next year is a 19% top-line growth, with a long-term target of a 20% CAGR. This projection indicates its potential to capture a significant market share.

Leadership

First of all, Steve Sarowitz, the founder, is the chairman of the board, holding a 17% stake in the company, although it dilutes over time due to the enormous Stock-Based Compensation. This is crucial in my view, providing significant incentives for long-term growth. Steve Beauchamp has been the CEO since 2007, responsible for the impressive 5.5X increase in the stock over the last decade. He also has a substantial stake in the company, with almost 4%. Since he has held the CEO position for most of his mature career, I would wager that a significant portion of his family fortune is invested in the company's stock. Toby Williams is now the co-CEO alongside him, having previously served as the CFO for 4.5 years. He also brings vast experience from the industry.

Incentives, in general, are positive in my view, with more than 90% of executive income being based on equity (another reason for the high SBC).

Overall, this is a highly favorable point for Paylocity, as the management is very experienced and has a substantial stake in the company. Performance metrics are standard, including revenue and adjusted EBITDA, but also Total Shareholder Return, which is crucial in the long term, especially considering their significant stake in the company.

Numbers

I appreciate Paylocity's numbers. It boasts high revenue growth, increasing by 19% in Q1 2024 YoY, with a CAGR of 25% over the last 5 years. The guidance for the next fiscal year is 19%, and the long-term target is 20% top-line growth, which, based on past numbers and the fragmented market, seems plausible. Additionally, management consistently emphasizes operational efficiency targets, aiming for gross margins between 75-80%. This aligns with industry standards, as those margins reached 73% last quarter, up 130 basis points YoY—suitable margins for a software company. EBITDA targets range from 35-40%, and in FY 2024, the guidance is around 33% EBITDA margins. These high margins contribute to crucial metrics beyond revenue growth, such as Return on Capital. A high and growing spread between WACC and Return on Invested Capital, as well as Return on Capital Employed, is a common factor among successful companies. With margin growth, we can anticipate ROC numbers to increase as well.

Well, there is no further need for a solvency deep dive, as Paylocity has no debt. Additionally, it holds more than $300 million in cash ready to deploy for potential buybacks or M&A, which, in my view, is highly likely given this fragmented market.

Currently, 44% of the Last Twelve Months (LTM) operating cash flow consists of Stock-Based Compensation (SBC), which I consider to be a relatively high amount. For context, Google's SBC in the LTM was around 20%, and Google is considered a significant payer. A positive aspect of Paylocity is that they manage this effectively and prevent it from getting out of hand. They deploy significant buybacks to maintain a low growing share count.

Risks

Despite being a high-quality company, I see a couple of risks here. The first is the high competition in the market. Both of Paylocity's main competitors are revenue giants with further resources for customer acquisition, R&D, and M&A. Although they haven't managed to stop Paylocity thus far, this is a positive sign. Increasing competition from ADP, which controls the entire client size, could lead to pricing wars and lower margins. Generally, stability in margins is something to watch for here.

Another risk, in my view, is the significant SBC figures. If not managed with significant buybacks, it can increase the share count and reduce EPS.

Another risk, in my view, is the AI revolution. Not because I think it will replace Paylocity, but because its competitors could develop better features with their higher budgets.

Another risk, of course, is a recession. Since new businesses are a growth factor for the industry, bringing more clients into their systems, a recession would halt new startups and businesses. Moreover, since pricing is based on employee count, low recruitment rates will lower growth in per customer growth, as well as customer willingness to pay more for new features.

Lastly, there is the risk of valuation, which we will discuss next.

Valuation

In my view, Paylocity is reasonably priced, and it's not easy to find many profitable companies with over 20% top-line growth at a reasonable price. At 26 times NTM earnings, the potential for high teens to low twenties top-line growth is arguably even cheap, especially with margin improvements that will enhance EPS. The forward PEG ratio is around 1.4, a figure not commonly found in other similar companies. Frankly, I don't see an inherent reason for this price, except maybe expectations that growth won't be as high as the post-COVID period, up 30%. The forward P/E is much below past averages, providing room for multiple expansion, which I'm confident will come sooner or later.

Paylocity is also valued similarly to its competitors, despite being a much faster grower.

Let's perform a Discounted Cash Flow analysis, although I'm not a fan of this method. I prefer to buy at a price that seems reasonable, as DCF often undervalues high-quality companies.

Using a WACC of 8.2%, with 19% growth for the next year and 20% for the subsequent years based on management guidance, a 0.5 basis point EBIT margin improvement per year, and 3% terminal growth, we find a perfectly priced stock. Assuming a 4% terminal growth, which seems plausible given the fragmented market, we have a stock undervalued by 16%.

In a more bearish case with a 100 basis points decrease in revenue growth each year, we have a stock that is overvalued by 11% at 3% terminal growth and undervalued to some extent with 4% terminal growth. This is under the assumption that margins remain the same or are growing; pricing wars could change the picture on that front.

Conclusions

In my view, it's rare to find a company with a 25 forward earnings multiple that is also growing its top line at 20%, and I anticipate multiple expansion, perhaps even in the following year. The bonuses of having the founder as chairman, an experienced management team, high ROC numbers, and a customer-centric approach are very appealing to me. I appreciate the fact that it is taking market share from big players, and the TAM is both growing and fragmented.

Certainly, there are risks, and I'll be closely monitoring margins to see if competitors are catching up. I'll also keep a close eye on SBC and buybacks.

Concluding the risk/reward analysis, I see Paylocity as a STRONG BUY, and I'm genuinely considering starting a significant position here.

Looking forward to your comments.