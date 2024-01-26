Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2024 1:39 PM ETBadger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.34K Followers

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Bauer - VP, IR, Corporate Strategy and Treasurer

Ken Bockhorst - Chairman, President and CEO

Bob Wrocklage - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Jones - Stifel Financial Corp

Andrew Krill - Deutsche Bank

Rob Mason - Robert W. Baird

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 Badger Meter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference is recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Karen Bauer, Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy and Treasurer.

Karen Bauer

Good morning, and thank you for joining the Badger Meter fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Ken Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Wrocklage, Chief Financial Officer. The earnings release and related slide presentation are available on our website.

Quickly, I'll cover the Safe Harbor, reminding you that any forward-looking statements made during this call are subject to various risks and uncertainties, the most important of which are outlined in our press release and SEC filings. On today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial metrics. Our earnings slides provide a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics used.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ken.

Ken Bockhorst

Thanks, Karen, and thank you all for joining our call. We capped off a record year with strong fourth quarter results across sales, operating profit earnings per share and cash flow metrics. Demand trends remained robust, and our continued manufacturing conversion allowed us to again make modest headway into the order backlog. Shortly after year-end, we added to our suite of smart water offerings acquiring the Telog/Unity network monitoring assets, as previously announced.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.