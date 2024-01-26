Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ignore The Pessimism: Tesla Is Undervalued, Isn't Likely To Collapse Anytime Soon

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.11K Followers

Summary

  • Despite recent stock declines of 28.88%, attributed to falling margins and a subsequent 10% drop post-Q4 2023 earnings, I maintain a strong buy rating on Tesla, Inc. shares.
  • The current dip in stock price renders Tesla undervalued, presenting an opportune moment for investment.
  • Tesla's charging network anticipates a 36% growth, while potential in the insurance and solar sectors indicates promising revenue streams.
  • Financially, Tesla displays robust metrics with decreasing debt, surging cash reserves, and growing free cash flow.
  • Valuation models project significant upside potential for Tesla, estimating a fair price per share of $311.12 to $358.89, offering considerable returns, despite risks including sales projections, CEO Elon Musk's controversial conduct, and competition from Chinese car companies. Tesla's commitment to price cuts and profitability aligns with its long-term vision of democratizing electric vehicles.

Tesla"s Stock Drops Sharply After It Was Not Added To S&P Index

Spencer Platt

Thesis

In my previous article, I discussed many possible outcomes for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Since that article, the stock has tanked by 28.88% because of the fall in margins.

After the Q4 2023 earnings release, TSLA stock tanked

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.11K Followers
I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

Blebbo profile picture
Blebbo
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (3)
Is this a negative IQ test or something? I feel dumber after reading it.
eeeW profile picture
eeeW
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (1.14K)
there needs to be a new board and a new CEO. the current mess proves itself incapable of reality as evidenced by the mess called cybertruck which is a disgrace of a bad product. billions wasted on something no one will buy except some rich arrogant fools
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (2.3K)
Thank you for pointing out Tesla balance sheet is excellent.
d
dickroylet
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (609)
Solar? Seriously?
n
ncbridge
Today, 3:22 PM
Comments (6)
By all available metrics EV demand is slowing and 250b from insurance premiums…seriously??
Chante profile picture
Chante
Today, 3:18 PM
Comments (237)
Tesla FW PE is 50x. nuff said. This shit is overvalued. No sort of analysis can justify a car company trading at this rate.
Electric vehicle adoption is not increasing rapidly so predicting ambitious sales growth till 2030 is impossible, especially since we're only "5 years" away from 2030. EV companies are in limbo. Hence why profits are contracting and Tesla gave poor guidance. This stock is a watch until further notice.
p
pme1
Today, 3:18 PM
Comments (4)
Fanboys should be getting a bit more worried. First mover advantage doesn't last forever, and, appears to be at an end. Valuation is still out of whack.
R
RonnieM.
Today, 3:17 PM
Comments (422)
Get rid of Musk
sam026 profile picture
sam026
Today, 3:10 PM
Comments (1.47K)
14 million units by 2030? Where are the magic Giga factories to build them? How are the supply chains going to keep up? So many question so few answers.

But, but my model shows....
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.