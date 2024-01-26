mady70/iStock via Getty Images

Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) is a US Northeast manufacturer of steel alloys and derived products (ingots, bars, wires, plates).

Last March, I wrote about the company, warning that its price was not attractive for a long-term investor because it represented an overvaluation over cycle-average earnings. In that article, I also warned that the company could do well during this part of the cycle, characterized by higher output and utilization.

Since the article, USAP's stock price has more than doubled, driven by increased output, utilization, and profitability.

In this review, I will go over the company's recent results, which are not surprising given the cycle stage of the industry, but most importantly, I will point to more evidence of the industry's cycle, via USAP's competitors.

Today, I am more convinced than before that USAP is overvalued on a cycle-average basis. Some readers might consider it an excellent cycle play, and that is valid. I do not approach investing from that perspective, and therefore cannot comment on that strategy.

A great year for USAP

FY23 results announced a few days ago point to a record revenue year for USAP. Not only have revenues soared, but the company has been able to grow gross margins (first chart below), consequently reaching accrual operational breakeven, and even paying down a portion of its working capital debt (second chart below).

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

This is an understandable development given that the company's main downstream customer industry, aerospace, has been recovering from the COVID pandemic. As an example, below are Boeing's (BA) revenues and backlogs, recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

Data by YCharts

For a capital-intensive business like USAP's, an increase in volume output coupled with price increases generates a double tailwind. The important fixed cost component of the company (machinery, skilled workers, working capital) can be spread across a larger volume, and therefore gross margins climb.

History ahead

The company's management has commented several times on its optimism for this aerospace industry cycle, via quarterly comments on the main manufacturer's backlogs and production plans (Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, RTX, etc.).

Further, the company invested in new melting furnaces, the first step in USAP's production process. In these furnaces, steel is melted with additional metals to produce alloys that have much better characteristics than regular steel. The investment allows USAP to produce more across the cycle. This also points to optimism and a continuation of the current growth path.

Data by YCharts

One aspect absent of USAP's earning calls has been their competitors. None of them are mentioned in the company's 10-K either. The reason I bring them up is that they have a history that is extremely similar to that of USAP, as seen in the charts below for revenue (first chart), operating margin (second chart), and share price (third chart).

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Most importantly, every single time that revenues, profitability, and stock prices have grown so fast in the past, it has been followed by a crash in the three variables. This is not a feature of the aerospace demand cycle, which seems to be much more stable by judging the main aerospace companies, but rather volume increases leading to really low revenues, although I do not have accurate data on this.

Data by YCharts

Is the cycle already peaking? I do not know, nor plan to speculate on that idea. However, there are some signs of it.

The first sign is USAP announcing to consecutive quarters of lower backlogs ahead ($355 million in June, $345 million in September, and $318 million in December).

The second one is peaking in stainless steel and steel alloy imports in the US, via data from the Census Bureau USA Trade Online (in a billion dollars value).

US imports of stainless steels and steel alloys (US Census Bureau - USA Trade Online)

Margin of safety valuation

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, a lot of people correctly timed the cycle recovery phase started more than a year ago, and are still very bullish on USAP's potential.

I congratulate them, because it is not an easy task. Not only it requires timing the cycle, but also timing how others will react to that cycle. As seen in the price charts above, the price peaks of the steel alloy manufacturers have been smaller and smaller over time, probably because market participants are eliminating the cycle inefficiency in pricing. Speculating on the cycle (buy low, sell high) is the greatest fool game, that can be profitable for some.

But I am not good at that game, and therefore try to find a margin of safety, even if I have conviction that a positive industry cycle is ahead (which in this case I believe is not).

That margin of safety for a cyclical company has four parts: low-cost producers, countercyclical management, low leverage, and low multiples to average earnings.

By having these four conditions, I have more certainty that I'm not going to lose money if my speculation on the cycle proves incorrect.

USAP is not a low-cost producer, as the operating margin in the industry chart shows. USAP is actually the worst performer in this area. Low-cost producers bring more safety because they can remain profitable when the cycle bottoms.

The company's management is not countercyclical, as the chart relating CAPEX with gross profits shows. The company invests when demand is high, which is a cyclical strategy. In this cycle, the investment in new furnaces is an example. Countercyclical capital allocation decisions help the company acquire distressed assets more cheaply, and therefore, gain scale and competitive advantages.

USAP is also the more leveraged of its peers, failing the third condition.

Data by YCharts

Finally, the cycle average multiple is also important, because it tells me that I'm purchasing a stock that is cheap compared to average earnings, not peak or bottom earnings. In this case, USAP currently trades at an EV/avg-EBIT of 30x (even higher for NOPAT), and P/E of average earnings of 35x.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

For that reason, I prefer to avoid USAP as a long-term investment. Again, some readers might believe that they can ride the cycle wave up and down, and that is fine.