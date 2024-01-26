Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:FHB) is a regional bank stock that we buy-rated in 2023 and, as the name suggests, serves Hawaiian consumers and businesses. Like so many other regional banks, it has seen pressure on key metrics in this macro environment and also had some unique hits from the fires in Hawaii in mid-2023. Still, we like the operations here, and we like that First Hawaiian, Inc. continues to pay a nice dividend which now yields just under 5% with the rally in shares over the last few months.

Overall, First Hawaiian, Inc. just put out a decent Q4 report with rising, loans, but some declines in deposits, with margins that appear to be stabilizing. There was some mixed performance on key metrics. While we continue to expect some choppy trading in the coming months for regional banks, we still see this bank as a good long-term buy. Eventual rate cuts should ease the cost of funds pressures, while new loans will still be at higher rates than most of the loan book, helping margins.

Consider First Hawaiian, Inc. a long-term buy, and perhaps even a swing trade back toward $25 a share. Let us discuss the First Hawaiian, Inc. earnings.

Results For Q4

First Hawaiian, Inc. saw revenues of $210.1 million in fiscal Q4. This was a decent performance, but dipped 4.5% from last year. The top line was a beat, but we saw some pressures on margins. Higher costs of funds weighed, but we see these margins as stabilizing. The net interest margin was 2.81% in Q4, a decrease of 5 basis points compared to 2.86% in the sequential quarter. Net interest income was $151.8 million, a decrease of $5.4 million, or 3.4%, compared to the prior quarter. We believe margins are bottoming out. We did see that non-interest income was $58.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $12.3 million compared to non-interest income of $46.1 million in the prior quarter.

Net income was net income of $47.5 million, or $0.37 per share, but was a $0.05 miss, largely driven by a $5.3 million provision for credit loss expense. We also watch for loans and deposits. Gross loans and leases were $14.4 billion in Q4, an increase of $21.2 million, or 0.1%, from $14.3 billion at start the quarter. However, total deposits were $21.3 billion, falling $178.8 million, or 0.8%, from $21.5 billion to start the quarter. Competition for deposits remains stiff.

First Hawaiian, Inc. return metrics and asset quality

We also monitor the efficiency ratio for regional banks. The strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%. First Hawaiian's efficiency ratio is strong, but it did worsen from the sequential quarter. For Q4, the ratio was 67.3%, softening from 58.3% in the sequential quarter. This comes due to higher expenses and declining margins. This weighed on return metrics, but is following the general trend we have seen for most regional banks. The return on assets dipped to 0.77% from 0.93% in Q3. The return on average tangible equity dipped from 16.84% to 13.66%. Given that we see margins bottoming out, we surmise that return metrics are also bottoming.

In terms of asset quality, the allowance for credit losses was $156.5 million, or 1.09% of total loans and leases, about flat from the $154.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans and leases in Q3. Net charge-offs were $5.8 million, or 0.16% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, dipping from recoveries of $0.3 million, or 0.01% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis in Q3. Total non-performing assets were $18.6 million, or 0.13% of total loans and leases, also worsening from total non-performing assets of $14.6 million, or 0.10% of total loans and leases in Q3.

Despite these results, the market is bidding up the stock. We believe this is because this is the trough in performance and better days are ahead.

Take-Home

Overall, the First Hawaiian, Inc. metrics suggest that the weakening in key metrics is approaching a bottom. We continue to like shares here for a 5% yield, and expect improvement in metrics later in 2024.