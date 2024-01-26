Liudmila Chernetska

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) shares have been one of those holdings in my high-growth tech portfolio, whose 2023 performance has been somewhat unsatisfying to me, although they increased more than 20% in value. Last time I covered the company was in June 2023, where I argued that the post-earnings sell-off resulting from a soft billings guidance is overdone. Newly emerging growth drivers, like GenAI-based solutions, improvement in margins and undervaluation compared to peers have been my key reasons supporting the thesis. Although shares increased 17% in value since then, beating the S&P500, I believe there is more room for further upside.

Since my last article Smartsheet made important progress in several areas. Important developments have been made on the product front (e.g.: self-discovery), the slowdown in billings growth seems coming to an end, and margins keep increasing. Despite these positive developments the valuation gap compared to peers widened further, making shares still a good investment at current levels.

Smartsheet is a leader in the competitive project and work management software (PWMS) space according to Gartner, with special focus on large enterprise customers. Based on management comments from the sector most opportunities for these companies are still greenfield, meaning that prospective customers typically convert from in-house, excel-like solutions to a professional, well-established PWMS solution. Usually, initiating larger projects awakes the need for a special solution, which enables a professional, customizable, secure way for tracking how these projects progress. Once an organization chooses the solution of Smartsheet it slowly begins to penetrate other departments resulting in customers, who sometimes pay more than $1 million annually (currently 59 such customers) for using the platform.

A key differentiator of Smartsheet beside its intuitive, excel-like platform (enables easy conversion from in-house solutions) is the broad range of its additional paid services, called premium capabilities (in-house) or add-ons (officially for customers). These solutions extend the Smartsheet platform in an efficient way and should be one of the main growth drivers over the upcoming years. Other interesting solutions, which could shape Smartsheet's future are its digital asset management platform, Brandfolder, acquired in 2020, or the company's AI-powered skills, which will be generally available soon.

The main reasons I hold onto my investment in Smartsheet and believe that shares are a good buy at current levels are the following:

Based on forward looking metrics like billings or remaining performance obligations (RPO) topline growth slowdown, which affected most SaaS companies over the previous 2 years seems to be coming to an end

The company's efforts to increase the penetration of premium capabilities are convincing, supported by a few quantitative metrics already

Management is very transparent and communicates openly on most important matters

Margins improved significantly over 2023, which is expected to continue in 2024

Based on my assessment, valuation of shares is quite conservative at current levels leaving significant room for upside if growth prospects begin to improve

In the following analysis I want to elaborate on these topics providing a brief overview of current trends shaping the company.

Macro and micro factors could both support turnaround in 2024

Smartsheet has been struggling with declining topline growth dynamics for almost two years as inflationary pressures and higher interest rates put a lid on enterprise software spending, while also resulting in significant layoffs. Based on Gartner's 2024 worldwide IT spending forecast these dynamics should improve to some extent. According to the research company total IT spending is set to grow 6.8% from 2023 to $5 trillion in 2024, faster than the 3.3% growth rate in 2023, and 3% in 2022. Looking at Smartsheet's revenue and billings trends there are also signs of improvement:

Created by author based on company fundamentals

Although the company's yoy revenue growth rate continued to decline in the most recent Q3 FY24 quarter (from 26% to 23%), growth in calculated billings, a more forward looking metric managed to finally increase. Even if management stuck with a seemingly conservative guidance for Q4 FY24, they shared on the Q3 FY24 earnings call that there have been no one-time items accounting for the Q3 improvement, possibly signaling better times ahead. Due to its forward-looking nature calculated billings are a more important indicator of topline growth than revenues. This is supported by the fact that shares dropped ~20% back in June 2023 when the company posted disappointing billings combined with better-than-expected growth in revenues. They couldn't regain those levels since then.

I believe as fundamentals continue to gradually improve shares will regain those $50+ levels opening further space for appreciation. Besides slowly improving general IT spending patterns suggested by Gartner's IT spending forecast there are important company-specific drivers, which could accelerate this turnaround.

The most important of these are Smartsheet's premium capabilities, which seem to gain traction among customers recently. In recent quarters premium capabilities have been part of the top 10 expansion deals without exception. The two most popular capabilities have been Dynamic View, enabling personalized views for different groups of people, and Data Shuttle, enabling automated import from and export to data from other software systems.

There have been two important sales motions developed by the company, which are key drivers of increasing adoption. One of these dates to 2021, when the company announced Smartsheet Advance, a service offered in three different tiers, which bundles premium capabilities into one offering. The number of expansion deals, where Smartsheet Advance has been an important driver has increased significantly over the previous quarters:

Created by author based on recent earnings calls

The other important sales motion driving increasing adoption of premium capabilities has been the introduction of a self-discovery service for customers at the end Q2 FY24, which currently applies for the two most popular capabilities mentioned above (Dynamic View and Data Shuttle). Self-discovery enables customers to experiment with these capabilities without the need for contacting a sales rep directly.

In Q3, 40% of deals closed through self-discovery have been closed by customers who tried a premium capability for the first time. This is an encouraging sign that self-discovery will be an efficient tool in increasing product penetration. In Q3, almost $1 million in bookings came through this channel, while only two out of several capabilities are available for purchase in this form. Investors should expect more details on the topic on the upcoming Q4 earnings call, so it will be worth monitoring closely.

Based on management comments from the Q3 earnings call revenue from capabilities makes up already 33% of Smartsheet's subscription revenues, but only mid-single digit percentage of customers use at least one of them. This shows there's still huge untapped opportunity. I believe Smartsheet Advance and self-discovery are great tools to unlock this opportunity, which could by far be the most important driver of topline growth reacceleration this year in my opinion.

Another source of growth reacceleration could be increased utilization of Brandfolder's services, but I believe this won't be the story of 2024. Brandfolder software helps marketers and creatives in managing their digital assets like social media content, sales materials, or company designs. The current uncertain economic climate should continue to pressure marketing budgets (but not IT budgets in general) over 2024, as these expenses are usually the ones, which are cut first when revenue growth begins to decelerate. Gartner's 2023 CMO Spend and Strategy Survey confirms these assumptions:

Gartner

Based on the survey 75% of CMOs face pressure to cut marketing tech spend, which should have a continued dampening effect of Brandfolder's growth prospects. Although Smartsheet cut a record high seven-figure deal in the Q2 quarter management didn't mention the solution on the Q3 earnings call at all, which could be a telling sign. Based on this I believe investors should take a wait-and-see approach in this case, and not hope for a meaningful contribution to revenues soon.

Another important source of potential future growth could be Smartsheet's recently announced generative AI-based solutions, which help customers in finding and creating solutions for their problems formulated in natural language queries. These capabilities will be available for paid subscribers only, thereby motivating conversion from free plans. Currently, these features are available in the Early Adopter Program, where feedback has been generally positive. However, management also noted that customers tend to approach these solutions more cautiously than expected, so it also applies in this case that investors will still have to wait until it could meaningfully impact the company's balance sheet.

At this point, I want to highlight that this is another good example of management transparency at Smartsheet, which is an important reason for me to hold onto its shares. Many CEOs talk about AI in superlatives without being able to show convincing quantitative impacts. In contrast to this Mark Mader acknowledged that the frequency of usage for AI-based solutions is somewhat lower than anticipated before, although customers tend to assign lot of value to it.

Based on the above continued improvement in IT budget scrutiny and the increasing adoption of premium capabilities could be important factors influencing topline growth reacceleration at Smartsheet in 2024. The improvement in billings growth, and commentary from management that demand from enterprise customers seems stabilizing are convincing signs that this could be already on the corner.

Margins on the rise

The lack of profitability has been a frequent argument against investing in Smartsheet's shares over the previous years, but the company managed to alleviate these concerns recently. With only one quarter left from FY2024 management expects non-GAAP operating margin of 8.7% and FCF margin of 13.6% for the financial year. As Smartsheet constantly managed to beat its margin guidance over the previous quarters (suggesting they are sufficiently conservative), I believe this won't be a problem in Q4 as well, especially that fundamental trends show continued improvement. This could mean significant improvement in margins for 2023 compared to previous years that could continue in 2024 according to my view:

Created by author based on company fundamentals

Beside the natural margin accretive effect of increasing scale, the continued roll-out of premium capabilities via self-discovery could be also a benefactor for the bottom line throughout 2024. As Data Shuttle and Dynamic View already paved the way how to implement this feature, adding new capabilities will be more cost-effective.

Based on management comments from the Q3 earnings call Smartsheet doesn't plan to significantly increase S&M spending over FY2025 as many sales representatives are reaching increasingly good levels of productivity. This could also help in further expanding margins throughout the year, which could be also an important topic to be discussed on the upcoming earnings call.

Finally, let's turn to the valuation of shares, which is probably more convincing than it already has been during the previous quarters.

Valuation: Share price has a lot to recover

Updating my relative valuation framework for Smartsheet's peer group shows the following picture:

Author's valuation framework based on analyst estimates and company data

In this framework I compare publicly traded PWMS companies with each other based on their respective EV/Sales multiples measured against their expected revenue growth rates for the upcoming 12 months. As a starting point I use the EV/Sales ratio because sales-based valuation multiples are more appropriate for comparing high-growth companies against each other as there are usually large differences at the bottom line. Afterward, I add the expected (based on analysts' estimates) revenue growth rate of these companies into the framework, as differences in sales growth perspectives often explain the differences in sales-based valuation multiples. Companies with higher expected growth rates are usually valued richer than companies with lower growth rates.

After plotting the companies into a coordinate system based on their valuation multiples and expected growth rates we can define the regression line (blue dotted line), which shows how the linear relationship between the EV/Sales multiple and revenue growth rates would look like. Although the relationship of these two variables is not exactly linear in real life, the regression line gives a good estimate of what valuation multiple should be assigned to different revenue growth rates within the space. Based on this framework I draw the following conclusions:

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) and Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) continue to trade at significant valuation premiums within the space as they trade far above those multiples suggested by the regression line. This could be probably explained by their dominant scale and continued strong execution. Asana, Inc. (ASAN) and Appian Corporation (APPN) continue to be valued fairly (multiples close to the regression line), at least according to their relatively moderate growth prospects. Meanwhile, monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), my other favorite bet in the sector and Smartsheet continue to be underappreciated by the market.

Looking at the valuation of Smartsheet shares they trade currently at a forward EV/Sales multiple of 5.3. However, based on the correlation between EV/Sales ratios and expected revenue growth rates in the PWMS sector Smartsheet's ~20% expected growth indicates an EV/Sales multiple of ~9.3 based on the regression line. This is 75% higher than the current multiple of 5.3, which suggests there could be significant upside potential for shares.

I believe the 20% forward 12-month revenue growth rate suggested by analyst's estimates is a good basis for valuing the shares as the positive trend in billings suggests that the recent growth slowdown could be close to an end. In Q3 Smartsheet revenues grew 23%, so there is still room for a further slight slowdown to get to 20% over the upcoming 12 months. The sales initiatives I described earlier in the article could play an important role in this process.

Compared to the relative valuation framework I presented in my last article back in June 2023, the valuation gap has significantly widened compared to peers (from 28% to 75%). I believe the soft billings guidance back then continued to pressure shares for a while, but these concerns seem to be alleviated. Meanwhile, I believe the improvements in fundamentals I've described above are not sufficiently reflected in the price, at least for now.

Based on this I conclude that once these improvements materialize over the upcoming quarters there could be a sharp increase in the share price on which investors are able to capitalize now.

It's important to mention at this point that there are important risk factors to consider before taking advantage of this opportunity. First, the PWMS space is a highly competitive one, where significantly larger players than Smartsheet are also present in the market. This could influence the pricing power of the company negatively on the longer run if it won't be able to differentiate itself with continued innovations.

Second, it's still far from sure that there will be a soft landing in 2024, so a potentially steeper economic downturn could impact Smartsheet's business also negatively. In growing its revenues, the company relies heavily on seat expansions, which could be more muted in a fragile economic environment characterized by continued layoffs.

Finally, there is a risk that recently introduced new solutions won't gain traction among customers and so, they won't contribute meaningfully to topline growth. After a while this could lead to frustration from investors making Smartsheet shares leaving in the penalty box.

Conclusion

The light at the end of the tunnel became visible for Smartsheet in recent quarters. The usage of the company's premium capabilities is only in its early innings, which could turn into a successful growth story over the upcoming quarters. This, combined with generally improving business conditions in the enterprise segment, and some further upside from AI-based features could result in topline growth reacceleration rather sooner than later. Based on the conservative valuation of shares this isn't reflected properly in the current share price, which leaves significant room for appreciation as fundamental improvements unfold.