I've written about small-cap Industrials in the past, and I like the idea of looking at other small-cap sector-specific funds, given the potential for small-caps broadly to outperform large-caps this year. To that end, for those who want defensive small-cap exposure, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) may be the fund for you.

PSCC is a fund that seeks to mirror the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index. This index is constituted of small-cap consumer staples companies from the S&P 600 Index. These companies are generally considered less volatile and less susceptible to broader economic downturns, as they deal in essential goods that consumers buy regardless of the state of the economy. This exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is rebalanced and reconstituted on a quarterly basis.

Details on ETF Holdings

PSCC's portfolio is made up of 31 companies. These companies primarily belong to the food and personal care products industries. The fund's allocation is tilted towards the top 10 companies, which make up over 57% of the portfolio. Top holdings include:

Simply Good Foods Co/The (SMPL) - a consumer goods company focused on developing and marketing nutritional snacking products and meal replacements under the Atkins® and Quest® brands, catering to health-conscious consumers through various retail and e-commerce channels. WD-40 Company (WDFC) - a global organization that manufactures and sells a wide range of maintenance, homecare, and cleaning products, best known for the iconic WD-40 multi-use product that provides solutions for a variety of maintenance needs for both consumers and professionals. J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) - a market-leading snack food and beverage company that offers a diverse portfolio of branded products including soft pretzels, frozen beverages, baked goods, and frozen novelties to food service and retail supermarket outlets across the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) - the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States, focusing on sustainable production and reliable supply of high-quality fresh shell eggs and egg products primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, midwestern, and mid-Atlantic regions.

These holdings cover a wide range of consumer staples, providing diversification within the portfolio.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The sector composition of PSCC is heavily skewed towards food products, which make up close to 39% of the portfolio. We can clearly see that the fund's performance is tied to sectors that are generally resilient during economic downturns.

Peer Comparison Against Other Similar ETFs

When compared to other similar ETFs like the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), PSCC offers a better-valued mix of stocks. However, this comparative inexpensiveness comes with certain quality issues under the hood. For example, a significant share of PSCC's holdings have negative net operating cash flows, which can be a red flag for investors. That hasn't stopped performance, though. When we look at PSCC relative to XLP, it's been in a nice uptrend of relative strength. While XLP has a lower fee at 0.09% against PSCC at 0.29%, the net of fees performance clearly has favored PSCC.

Top-Down Discussion of the Pros and Cons

There are several reasons why an investor might consider investing in PSCC. The ETF offers exposure to small-cap consumer staples companies that might perform well during economic downturns. However, there are also several risks associated with investing in PSCC. The fund's focus on small-cap companies can limit its performance potential as these companies are generally perceived as more volatile and riskier than large-cap companies. Additionally, the fund has several unprofitable food companies in its portfolio, which can negatively impact its performance.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest

Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF could be a good move for those looking for exposure to the defensive consumer staples sector, particularly if they're willing to take on the additional risk associated with small-cap companies. However, investors should be aware of potential quality and liquidity issues. I'd rather be defensive with large-cap Consumer Staples, but do think a fund like Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has merit.