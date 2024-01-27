Chip Somodevilla

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) dip buyers who capitalized on its October 2023 have enjoyed a resurgence, like what AGNC investors experienced as it fell to its October 2022 lows. On both occasions, the 10Y (US10Y) topped out at their respective levels before pulling back steeply over the next few months. I urged AGNC investors to capitalize on the bottoming signal in my previous update in mid-November, as it outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) significantly since then.

As a result, paying close attention to the 10Y is critical to assessing highly attractive risk/reward buy levels on AGNC, allowing astute buyers to leverage potentially lucrative opportunities. Accordingly, AGNC surged (from its October lows) nearly 55% (adjusted for dividends) through its recent January 2024 highs, as the 10Y fell well below the 5% level it broke through in October 2023.

As a result, AGNC can be positioned as a massive total return generator, notwithstanding its typical profile as mainly an income play. Based on AGNC's forward dividend yield of 20.8% at its October 2023 lows, I believe investors can see why its capital appreciation has played a significant role in its market outperformance over the past three months.

With AGNC surging toward the critical resistance zone below the $10.70 level, I assessed that the risk/reward profile seems more balanced now. AGNC reported its fourth quarter earnings results on January 22. Management reported better-than-expected results, validating the bottoming thesis in AGNC back in October 2023. However, AGNC's ongoing consolidation suggests that the market has already priced in a more constructive 2024, as highlighted by management. In other words, investors who waited until they received clarity about its 2024 outlook before pulling the buy trigger have likely missed out on the "meat" of the move. While AGNC still trades at a relatively attractive forward dividend yield of 14.8% (10Y average: 11.7%), further total return upside potential could face more challenges moving ahead.

AGNC reported a net spread and dollar roll income per share of $0.60 in Q4, down from last year's $0.74 metric. However, its tangible book value per share or BVPS of $8.70 represented a sequential improvement over Q3's $8.08 metric. As a result, it suggests that the worst battering in AGNC's tangible BVPS could have bottomed out. Analysts' estimates align, projecting AGNC's tangible BVPS to recover above the $9 level by the end of FY2024. However, it's still expected to remain well below FY2021's level of $15.75, suggesting AGNC could remain materially undervalued (relative to its 10Y average) for some time.

Despite that, management's commentary at its Q4 earnings conference suggests that it has confidence that the mREIT's 2024 performance should be bolstered by more positive fundamental factors. These include "declining mortgage origination volumes, reduced interest rate volatility, a less inverted yield curve, and the Fed's investor-friendly monetary policy stance."

The FOMC is scheduled to hold its upcoming meeting on January 30-31. The market will likely focus on the timing and cadence of the Fed's rate cuts. These uncertainties were also highlighted by AGNC management. Accordingly, the company highlighted that it intends to maintain "a neutral duration position in the current market environment." Notwithstanding the near-term caution, management is open to extending the duration gap "if lower rates and reduced refinancing activity occur with continued Fed portfolio run-off." As a result, I believe the consolidation in AGNC over the past five to six weeks suggests that the market will likely remain cautious as we head into the Fed's January meeting.

AGNC price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

As seen above, AGNC has re-tested the $9.80 resistance level (July 2023 highs) but is still below its critical resistance level at the $10.70 level (January 2023 highs).

I assessed that the worst selloff in AGNC is likely over, notwithstanding the recent consolidation. With a more positive 2024 outlook and potentially more robust interest rate tailwinds driving a further valuation re-rating, I believe AGNC should remain well-supported.

Consequently, I didn't assess a need for investors sitting on significant gains to consider cutting exposure to lock in gains. Income investors participating in its highly attractive forward dividend yields should consider holding or adding more if we get a pullback post-FOMC conference. For now, I believe it's apt for me to return our thesis to the sidelines as we await another more lucrative buying opportunity moving ahead.

Rating: Downgraded to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

