AGNC: After A 50% Rally, Time For A Sanity Check (Downgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AGNC Investment Corp. investors have experienced a resurgence as dip buyers capitalized on its October 2023 lows. Accordingly, AGNC has surged more than 50% from those lows.
  • Paying attention to the 10-year Treasury yield is crucial for assessing attractive buy levels on AGNC. AGNC could generate massive total returns when timed well.
  • AGNC's highly attractive forward dividend yield of nearly 15% suggests it should remain an income investor's core play. Expect near-term volatility as we head into the Fed's upcoming meeting.
  • I explain why AGNC's hammering is likely over, as the market environment has turned more constructive this year.
  • Still, I argue why I gleaned the risk/reward as more well-balanced. As a result, I consider my previous thesis as having played out as I downgrade the mREIT leader.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell Holds A News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Chip Somodevilla

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) dip buyers who capitalized on its October 2023 have enjoyed a resurgence, like what AGNC investors experienced as it fell to its October 2022 lows. On both occasions, the 10Y (US10Y

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.67K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

abdulmoiz1254 profile picture
abdulmoiz1254
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (4.32K)
Yeah I'm in at below 7 right at the bottom
Good yield

Holdable
N
Natturner1966
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (5.8K)
I think it goes higher over the next 12 months. Price target $11 to $12.
