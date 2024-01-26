photka

Investment Thesis

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CCK) is a well-established company specializing in metal packaging. This segment, while somewhat less competitive, remains crucial and benefits from tailwinds due to its ease of recycling, durability, and product protection.

In recent years, the company has directed significant capital expenditures toward expanding production, leading to a temporary depression in Free Cash Flow. Despite making projections based on normalized Free Cash Flow after the substantial CapEx investments, the potential return does not seem convincingly attractive to me. Therefore, I have opted to assign it a 'hold' rating.

Business Overview

Crown Holdings is a multinational company that specializes in producing metal packaging for a variety of consumer goods, including food, beverages, aerosol products, and more. The company is a major player in the packaging industry, and its products are used globally.

80% of the company's revenue comes from metal and aluminum products, such as the aforementioned beverage cans, food, aerosol products, and dog food, among others. This segment typically has higher margins than 'Transit Packaging' products, which include steel straps, plastic straps, industrial film, and other related items.

The fact that the company operates mainly with metal is very positive because this material is highly recyclable, and recycling rates for metal packaging are often high compared to products like plastic. This makes metal packaging an environmentally friendly choice in an environment where damage to the environment is widely taken into account by consumers and companies. Additionally, metal packaging is durable and can withstand a range of environmental conditions, protecting the contents during transportation and storage.

Crown Holdings Investor Presentation

Low Risk of Disruption

In general, packaging companies tend to invest significantly in production plants and distribution chains, making them highly capital-intensive. This heavy investment creates strong barriers to entry. Consequently, packaging companies benefit from the Lindy Effect—a theory suggesting that the older a technology or idea, the more likely it is to have a longer life expectancy.

In this context, the longer a company has been in existence, consistently growing and improving its production capacity, establishing a strong reputation in the sector, and developing robust business relationships with top clients, the more likely it is to remain relevant for many more years. This is why companies in the packaging sector are typically quite old, and it's rare for a new competitor to emerge unexpectedly.

For instance, notable companies such as Amcor, Packaging Corporation of America, and Crown Holdings were founded in the late 1800s and have continued to thrive and grow to this day. The prospect of their sustained relevance appears promising, even though it may not be high-growth.

Resilience to Economic Crises

Crown Holdings primarily serves stable industries such as canned foods and beverages, leading to a resilient top line. The stability of its clients is reflected in the company's performance, as it tends to be less affected by macroeconomic crises. In such events, packaging orders may not halt, or at least not to the extent observed in more cyclical businesses.

A notable example of Crown Holdings' defensive nature is its performance during the 2008 Great Crisis. In 2009, the company experienced only a 4.4% decrease in revenue, and its net income was minimally affected. It's worth noting that the apparent significant decrease in net margin in 2008 was due to an abnormal tax benefit, which 'inflated' the net profit, creating a temporary distortion in the financial picture.

Author's Representation

Key Ratios

With fluctuations along the way, the company's revenue has grown at an annual rate of 4.6% over the last decade. As mentioned earlier, these companies may not experience very high growth, but their stability over extended periods makes them predictable entities.

Moreover, the EBITDA has shown a growth of 5.8%, indicating an expansion of margins. However, the past three years have presented challenges due to elevated economic instability. Factors such as the economic paralysis caused by COVID-19, disruptions in supply chains, and high inflation in raw materials have introduced volatility into the revenue stream.

Author's Representation

The company has funded 67% of its growth through issued debt and the remaining 33% from cash generated by business operations. Notably, during FY2022, the company issued $3.2 billion in debt, a substantial increase compared to the preceding two years when the annual issuance was less than $200 million.

Later on, we are going to go deeper about what this debt will be used for.

Author's Representation

Currently, the company's net debt stands at approximately $6.5 billion, equivalent to 3.7 times the EBITDA generated in the last twelve months. Over the last decade, this ratio has averaged 4x. It is worth noting that many companies in the sector rely on debt to leverage their growth, capitalizing on the stability of their income. This strategic use of debt allows them to finance expansion and growth plans and subsequently pay it off, given the usual generation of constant free cash flow.

In the most recent conference call, the management expressed interest in continuing to reduce the level of leverage after the debt issued in 2022:

You've heard us talk about our desire to reduce working capital, generate more free cash flow and reduce absolute levels of debt. So really critical that we get debt levels as low as possible, and that's why we made such an effort in Q3, and we're going to continue to do as much as we can in Q4. So we start the new year with a much better positioned balance sheet.

This will be very positive for the company since lower levels of leverage translate into lower interest expenses paid and greater flexibility for capital allocation.

Author's Representation

Despite the significant 2018 acquisition of Signode, leading to the creation of the Transit Packaging segment, such large-scale acquisitions are uncommon for the company. Typically, the majority of capital is directed toward debt repayment and reinvestment in the business, primarily through working capital and capital expenditures.

Author's Representation

Starting in 2020, the company embarked on an expansion plan, committing $800 million annually in capital expenditures. This initiative aimed to construct eight new manufacturing plants and introduce 25 new production lines, all focused on expanding beverage can production. The decision to use debt to finance this growth plan was influenced by the substantial capital requirements.

Looking ahead, with expected CapEx levels returning to a normalized ∼$500 million, the company anticipates shifting its focus back to debt reduction.

Crown Holdings Investor Presentation

Valuation

The company's outlook for this year aims at achieving an EBITDA margin between 8% and 12%, along with generating $500 million in Free Cash Flow. If this objective is met, the company will be trading at 21 times the Free Cash Flow of FY2023. However, it's crucial to consider that moving forward, the company plans to allocate approximately $500 million in CapEx.

Assuming the company generates $1.4 billion in cash from operations during FY2024, with reduced CapEx allocation, it would result in $900 million in Free Cash Flow, translating to a multiple of 12x, assuming the company does not grow.

Crown Holdings Investor Presentation

Looking further ahead, projecting over five years, there's an expectation that the company can achieve a 5% annual revenue growth after a potentially challenging year in FY2023. This growth is anticipated due to a lower comparable base and the investments made in growth.

Historically, the company has converted between 10-12% of its revenue into cash from operations. If it allocates 4% of its revenue to CapEx (the planned $500 million for FY2024), the company could generate just over $1 billion in Free Cash Flow within five years. With an exit multiple of 15x FCF, this would represent an annualized return of 8.5%, considering the current price plus the dividend yield of 1%. While this may not be very attractive, if the investment horizon is designed for the next two or three years, the return seems somewhat more compelling.

Author's Representation

Final Thoughts

The company operates in a particularly interesting and less competitive packaging segment. Having previously analyzed numerous companies in this sector, the majority tend to specialize in plastic and cardboard. The strategic positioning in the metal packaging segment appears to be a sound idea, especially considering the positive qualities of this type of packaging that are expected to act as tailwinds in the coming years.

Despite these advantages, I remain somewhat unconvinced by the current valuation. The depreciation in value, attributed to significant CapEx spending, does not seem offset by a compelling upside, even with the expectation of Free Cash Flow normalization. Therefore, a 'hold' rating seems reasonable at this point.