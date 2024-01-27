bfk92

I have been pretty bullish on ZIM (NYSE:ZIM) in the past in large due to believing that by achieving a soft landing the global trading activity will improve and lead to higher freight prices to which the company's business is greatly exposed. While it seems that a soft landing is on the cards, the freight prices failed to gain traction in recent months, which resulted in the depreciation of ZIM's shares. Since the publication of my latest bullish article on the company in March, ZIM's total return was -20% and we could safely say that I was wrong in my thinking last year.

However, while my thesis hasn't been entirely correct last year, there are nevertheless reasons to believe that the worst for ZIM is finally behind it. Since the start of 2024, the company's shares have been on the rise due to the Red Sea crisis that resulted in a spike in freight prices that are now above the pre-pandemic levels. Despite the efforts of the United States and its allies to secure the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, it seems that the Red Sea crisis won't end anytime soon. As investors are thinking about how to protect their portfolios in the current environment, this article aims to highlight all the upsides and downsides of holding ZIM at the current prices and explain why my initial bullish thesis might not be wrong after all.

The Bigger Picture

ZIM's latest earnings report was released back in November and covered the third quarter. The report revealed that the company's revenues decreased by 60.7% Y/Y to $1.27 billion, while adjusted EBIT loss was $213 million against a profit of $1.55 billion a year ago. The company is expected to report its Q4 report in March and while it's likely that we'll see a minor improvement for that quarter, the stock has the potential to retain its momentum in the following months.

This is due to the fact that the Q1 results are more than likely to exceed any current estimates thanks to the favorable environment for ZIM. Ever since the start of the latest war between Israel and Hamas in October, the tensions in the Middle East began to rise and culminated in the attacks on commercial ships by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen, who now pose a threat to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. The latest developments in the region indicate that the current crisis could have a greater impact on supply chains in comparison to the Covid-related disruptions. While the United States along with the United Kingdom began to attack the assets of Houthi rebels in Yemen to resolve the crisis, it appears without having any boots on the ground it would be nearly impossible to properly deal with a threat to the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea anytime soon.

After the recent developments in the region, shipping companies began to reroute their cargo ships, while the head of A.P. Møller - Mærsk (OTCPK:AMKBY) recently stated that it could take months to reopen the Red Sea trading route.

As a result of all of this, the freight rates have surged since the start of 2024 and are currently around the historical highs.

World Container Index (Drewry)

While the tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, there's also an indication that the European and American economies so far have dodged the recession, and the soft landing could now be on the cards despite the relatively high-interest rates. This makes it possible for global trading activity to continue to rise and create additional revenue sources for the shipping businesses. In Q3, ZIM carried 867,000 TEUs, up from 842,000 TEUs a year ago, which indicates that the trading activity remained robust last year. Considering the current macro environment, there are reasons to believe that the carried volume would be up Y/Y in Q4'23 and Q1'24 and would make it possible for ZIM to significantly improve its financial performance thanks to the higher spot prices in the following months.

Red Sea Crisis Creates An Opportunity

The successful performance of ZIM's shares since the start of this year is a testament that the current crisis along with a favorable macro environment creates a great opportunity for the company to generate decent returns in the following quarters. While ZIM struggled to turn a profit last year and guided for an adjusted EBIT loss of between $600 million and $400 million in FY23, the loss could be lower due to the gradual improvement of freight rates in late December. We'll know the exact number in March once the Q4 results are out.

What's more is that during the latest conference call, the management hinted that 2024 would likely be a tough year and that a return to profitability could be achieved only in 2025. It made sense to believe back then that the road to recovery would take a while considering that the company's average freight rate per TEU in Q3'23 was $1,139 against $3,353 in Q3'22. However, as the chart above shows, the Red Sea crisis made the spot prices surge and now the freight rate per TEU is close to $4,000 at the time of this writing. This means that ZIM has everything going for it to become extremely profitable this year already and potentially exceed its record 2022 results. Let's not forget that back in Q1'23, the management noted that they have a ~70% exposure to the spot rates, which was a negative thing a year ago, but a major upside right now considering the price.

Considering all of this, it's safe to say that the market is not fully realizing the potential of ZIM to generate significant returns in the current environment this year. That's why I think that the company is undervalued at the current price and shares have even more room for growth since the business could once again become net cash positive in Q1 and beyond. Despite the surge in freight prices, ZIM still trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of only 0.3x, below the industry's average of 1.41x, which makes the company undervalued. That's likely one of the reasons why Seeking Alpha's quant rating gives ZIM a grade of A+ for valuation. While it's too soon to give the exact fair value for the stock given the fact that we still haven't seen the Q4 results and don't know how much income is going to be generated in Q1, the company's shares are more than likely to retain their momentum given all the latest developments. There's going to be more clarity in March when the company will host its conference call and discuss the outlook for the rest of the year.

What's more is that with $3.1 billion in liquidity and reasonable interest expenses, ZIM has a chance to announce dividends later this year, which would not have been impossible if the Red Sea crisis hadn't happened. Considering that the company's policy is to distribute 30% to 50% of its annual net income in quarterly instalments, it makes sense to believe that ZIM could be growth and also dividend play at this stage as profitability appears to be around the corner.

Major Risk To Consider

Despite all of those upsides and positive catalysts, it's still important to understand that the ongoing Red Sea crisis along with the pandemic are mostly black swan events that eventually end. That's why it all comes down to timing. If somehow the Houthi rebels no longer pose a threat to the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the tensions in the Middle East no longer increase, then the freight prices are more than likely to depreciate and once again make ZIM record losses. The good news though is that it seems that that's not going to be the case for now and the Q1 results are certainly going to impress the shareholders given the company's exposure to spot prices.

The Bottom Line

The freight rates are currently the highest on record if we exclude the data from the Covid era, and there are reasons to believe that they won't significantly depreciate as it appears that the Red Sea crisis is far from over. This is a major upside for ZIM's shares, which could continue to appreciate in the foreseeable future, especially since short sellers might be forced to close their positions in light of the recent macro developments. Let's not forget that the current short interest stands at ~25% and the more than likely improvement of ZIM's operating metrics in Q1 could help the shares to rally further. As such, we could safely say that ZIM is a momentum and potentially a dividend play at this stage. Therefore, I stick with my bullish rating, despite being wrong last year, as the worst for ZIM is likely behind it.