Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZIM: I Was Wrong, But Still Bullish

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
7.84K Followers

Summary

  • ZIM's shares have depreciated by ~20% since the publication of my latest article on the company, but there are reasons to believe the worst for the business is behind it.
  • The Red Sea crisis has resulted in a spike in freight prices, creating an opportunity for ZIM to generate decent returns in Q1 and beyond.
  • ZIM's shares are undervalued and have room for growth, with the potential for the company to become net cash positive and announce dividends.

Container ship Zim Shekou in an international port in Turkey.

bfk92

I have been pretty bullish on ZIM (NYSE:ZIM) in the past in large due to believing that by achieving a soft landing the global trading activity will improve and lead to higher freight prices to which the

This article was written by

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
7.84K Followers
Bohdan Kucheriavyi is a Ukraine-based seasoned investor, who firsthand experienced what’s it like to live in an environment full of systemic geopolitical shocks when the war came to his home country. Despite this, he managed to build an all-weather portfolio that has been able to thrive in volatile markets.Bohdan leads the investing group BlackSquare Capital. Its goal is to help investors find event-driven geopolitical ideas that can generate strong returns during periods of economic and political uncertainty. To achieve this goal, the group provides weekly idea reports, geopolitical research, real-time portfolio tracking, valuation models, and much more. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bohdan Kucheriavyi is not a financial/investment advisor, broker, or dealer. He's solely sharing personal experience and opinion; therefore, all strategies, tips, suggestions, and recommendations shared are solely for informational purposes. There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in stocks, bonds, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involves the risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (32)

r
robinbreak
Today, 4:28 AM
Comments (2.02K)
premarket volume (and price!) seem to be on the move today, right off the bat...
n
nyc3053 Australia
Today, 6:21 AM
Comments (4.82K)
@robinbreak May be due to Jeffries initiating a BUY on ZIM with a target of $20 and a FY24 EPS target of $6.25/share and a $2 to $3 dividend over the year.

I’ll happily take it.
Jowaniter profile picture
Jowaniter
Today, 2:15 AM
Comments (1.98K)
Think about :
Car carrier business
Gain in fuel cost thanks to fuel efficient LNG powered vessels.
B
Brent Chitwood
Yesterday, 10:36 PM
Comments (88)
The updating and increase of tonnage of their fleet should let them be the prime beneficiary of the rate increases plus they may be able to extend their existing leases that were planned to let roll off. The roughly 50% per ship increase plus the retained volume "could" translate into a much higher gross revenue than expected.

There is enough new tonnage (plus not scrapping the old) to completely fill the void created by the Horn Route. So while the War Zone effects appear that they will be around for quite a while the rates should moderate as the rest of the New Fleet is delivered.

I see the big payoff for Zim being the Pacific routes that will have "free" increases in volume with no additional costs costs at the new higher rates...right when the shippers are negotiating contracts. That could lock in future profitability.
n
nyc3053 Australia
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (4.82K)
@Brent Chitwood Now, if they decide to keep these leased vessels for logistical reasons and I get that, at what cost and for how long? I’ve heard that prices were dropping significantly for these renewals but that was before container rates started spiking. I would, if I were ZIM management, be looking to bargain for these. I know it can be swings and roundabouts we’re talking about here, I guess it depends on how motivated all parties are to do a deal. The ‘leverage’ in this industry is just amazing, to carry a thousand containers costs only fractionally less than it costs to carry four thousand, for at least four times the revenue.
V
Vassos Paraskevas
Yesterday, 2:50 PM
Comments (4)
better to buy the Dewwry WCI rather than ZIM if you want to speculate on the container market.
C
Charles Leach
Yesterday, 10:34 AM
Comments (311)
Next ZIM earnings call is all about current market commentary and forward outlook. Q4 was crap as the market already knew.

Unfortunately every ZIM ship is a trophy target for every angry anti-Israeli group around the world, and is at greater risk than any other liner.

That the attacks have been constrained to the Red Sea only so far is fortunate.

But having scale, high spot exposure, and a low reliance on Cross Suez routes as a percentage of their total freight mix, makes ZIM a prime beneficiary of current freight rate increases.

Depending on your assessment of those competing factors, ZIM may or may not make sense as an investment.
m
maxwell.stainback
Yesterday, 5:32 PM
Comments (494)
@Charles Leach I doubt ZIMs ships are flagged out of Israel and if one were to get struck it would be a nice insurance payday. Also, it would further raise tensions and prices so it's a win so to speak.
r
randomBlokeOnline
Yesterday, 10:21 AM
Comments (1.01K)
I don't see the geopolitical landscape fixing itself in 2024. 6 months of red sea closure is all that is needed for ZIM to get a major lifeline, get out if their overpriced charters and fix their business model for the future. This windfall makes them very underpriced right now. Should at a minimum trade at cash balance value, which is around 20/share right now.
A
Amateur1
Yesterday, 12:23 AM
Comments (202)
It seems to be getting worse out there. The stock prices is quite low still and close to a third of shares are shorted. Could be a perfect setup for a squeeze-if all the stars align.
n
nyc3053 Australia
27 Jan. 2024
Comments (4.82K)
The main thing I would like to see is ZIM putting itself into a position where it is able to operate successfully under any business conditions. Current Red Sea issues and issues as well at the Panama Canal have thrown ZIM a lifeline. Because of the new leasing obligations that ZIM has coming, management needs to focus on the best utilisation of any potential windfall first and strengthen the company for the long term financially.
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
27 Jan. 2024
Comments (18.11K)
Thanks for article.

Some pundits believe the "black swan" Houthi attacks could block the Red Sea for 12 months. Biden is so timid he is only allowing attacks on military supplies and equipment, which Iran can easily replace; but attacks should be targeting Houthi terrorists.

Biden and Blinken also begged China to "pretty please" ask the Houthi terrorist to stop the attacks; since the US military under Biden is powerless to stop.

But when this ends, what happens to freight rates?
ZIM could be right back in the same problems with lower rates.
r
robinbreak
27 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.02K)
@Chancer
The Middle East situation is slowly escalating into chaos, it's not just the Houthis.
If the trend continues, I would not be surprised if a couple of month from now the area would be considered a "war zone" by insurers.
markh profile picture
markh
Yesterday, 5:48 AM
Comments (536)
@robinbreak Great point re: insurers and "war zone". If that comes to fruition, yes, it's certainly going to have major repercussions in cargo rates for a longer term.
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Yesterday, 2:02 PM
Comments (18.11K)
@robinbreak
If the Suez is off limits full time, it benefits my shipping stocks.
E
Ex umpire in charge
27 Jan. 2024
Comments (94)
What genius said but in fhe long run we are all dead , now for the bad news time to buy Zim and be ready to watch the WH for there next move . In the short move be flexible bu do DD . ,
S
SilverBandit
27 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.86K)
Don’t fret, I’m down a lot more than 20 percent.
n
nyc3053 Australia
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (4.82K)
@SilverBandit So am I, but this is a strange situation, you could recover your “loss” in surprisingly short order if these shipping disruptions continue for say, even 6 months. I would not discount that happening, either. It could even be a year or longer, now that would be a game changer.
H
Hussibussi
27 Jan. 2024
Comments (3)
Thanks for your detailed and self-critical article. Regrets, it's war that makes ZIM attractive to buy right now. I agree with you that to the end of 2024 we may get exceptionally high dividends, but that would also be the right time for me to leave the party. And I agree with Djreef1966, it's all a matter of timing.
Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
27 Jan. 2024
Comments (25.44K)
"the Red Sea crisis made the spot prices surge and now the freight rate per TEU is close to $4,000 at the time of this writing"

You are mixing up units. A TEU is a twenty foot container. You are quoting rates for 40' containers,as your own chart shows.
H
Hussibussi
27 Jan. 2024
Comments (3)
@Bill Cunningham that´s right. you cannot compare potatoes with eggs. But I think, assessing the world Index, it´s always about $/40 feet.
Rational Bull profile picture
Rational Bull
27 Jan. 2024
Comments (300)
@Hussibussi Yeah but the author gets this horribly messed up. He says rates are near all time highs. But they are less than half that. Because he is confusing 20 and 40 foot units. Basic stuff to get so wrong.
r
robinbreak
Yesterday, 9:19 AM
Comments (2.02K)
@Rational Bull
Rates are moving higher much faster than during covid though.
If this speed holds (yet to be seen) we can see an all-time high within just a couple of months.
I don't think any merchant shipping company (in its right mind) would rush to get back into those troubled waters without a guaranteed safe passage... which now is far from being the case...
Even Chinese shipping companies (like COSCO), which theoretically have Houthi's word that they will not be targeted (for whatever value lies in those words) are not going through the Red Sea anyway with any valuable cargo/ship.
Just look at the Shanghai-LosAngeles rate, which has nothing to do with the Red Sea or Panama: it went up 150% in a month.
That's basically all profit, as no cost is increased on that route.
The impact of additional shipping capacity will be felt, slowly but surely, later in the year.
N
Neeoo
27 Jan. 2024
Comments (5)
Nice article, thank you
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
27 Jan. 2024
Comments (10.69K)
You and I rarely agree, but dude cut yourself some slack. Nobody can predict the maelstrom that is the Middle East. There are just too many abject intangibles waiting in the sand to jump on you there. The only thesis that works out in that part of the world is time and patience.
14596212
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (1.79K)
@Djreef1966 Wanted to write a comment, but you pretty much sum it up...the authors former setup/projection was totally wrong and now he's saved by the Suez+Panama canal.
.
Me as an investor (who was of course wrong before too)...if my projection was wrong and I'm saved by the bell...I would be happy to get out without (too much) losses, because my thesis didn't held up.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ZIM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZIM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZIM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.