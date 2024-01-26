visualspace/E+ via Getty Images

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been able to report initial proof-of-concept results from its ongoing phase 1 study in both healthy volunteers and the first 4 patients with narcolepsy type 1 [NT1] at the 2023 World Sleep Congress. The first part of the study dealt with healthy volunteers, which was shown to be tolerable for all doses tested. The second part dealt with the randomized portion of the study, in which all 3 doses of ALKS-2680 resulted in statistically clinically meaningful improvements compared to placebo in terms of wakefulness.

The thing is that 2024 is likely going to bring a catalyst that could potentially cause this stock to trade higher. That is, the company intends to release results from additional narcolepsy patients from this phase 1 study in the first part of this year.

Not only that, but it also intends to provide an update with respect to the initiation of a phase 2 study for this program as well. It has been able to achieve several tasks to boost its financial position, such as spinning off its oncology business, now known as Mural Oncology Plc (MURA). This company is in a position to do well to capture this market, because it is looking at a novel approach to treating patients with narcolepsy. That is, no drugs actually address the underlying cause of this disorder, which is orexin deficiency or dysfunction. Being that ALKS-2680 is an orexin 2 receptor [OX2R] agonist, it hopes to target the root cause of it. It is still seeing growth with respect to its proprietary products, seeing net product revenue growth of 16%.

ALKS-2680 For The Treatment Of Patients With Narcolepsy

As I stated above, Alkermes' ALKS-2680 was able to demonstrate dose-dependent, statistically significant in wakefulness compared to placebo. However, this was achieved in the ongoing phase 1 study in the first 4 patients with narcolepsy type I [NT1], in the randomized portion of this study. That is, it was shown that all 3 doses of this drug were able to improve sleep latency for these patients compared to placebo. The respective doses of drug and statistical significance achieved for each with respect to the wakefulness endpoint were as follows:

1 mg ALKS-2680 : p-value p <0.01.

3 mg ALKS-2680 : p-value p <0.001.

8 mg ALKS-2680 : p-value p <0.001.

Narcolepsy is a chronic type of sleep disorder, whereby a patient has excessive daytime sleepiness. Another thing is that besides this problem, it can also cause cataplexy [sudden loss of muscle tone] as well. Daytime sleepiness and cataplexy are only a few of the symptoms that these patients might experience. Other symptoms are sleep attacks [Falling asleep randomly], sleep paralysis [not being able to move after waking], hallucinations, headaches and depression. The global narcolepsy drugs market size is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2030. This is a very large market opportunity and my belief is that it can capture a huge chunk of it. Why is that? That's because it is taking on an entirely different approach to treating these patients. It is not positioning itself as a "me too" type of drug. Instead, it has developed a novel drug to target orexin deficiency that occurs.

Should this biotech be successful, not only would it be good news for the company/shareholders, but it would be a paradigm shift for narcolepsy patients. That is, to have a drug capable of addressing the underlying cause of it. It is good that it is first targeting NT1 because it is said that this makes up about 70% of the entire population.

The phase 1b proof-of-concept study is important for sure, but what remains to be seen is whether or not ALKS-2680 could also be used to target the other patient populations such as narcolepsy type 2 [NT2] and idiopathic hypersomnia [IH]. Investors won't have to wait long to see such data though, because there are two major catalyst opportunities to look forward to with respect to the advancement of this orexin 2 receptor [OX2R].

Alkermes is expected to release additional results from this phase 1 study, using ALKS-2680 for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy, in the 1st half of 2024. This is going to be critical. Why is that? That's because not only will there be an evaluation of the remaining NT1 patients, but there will also be a look into the NT2 and IH patients as well. Hopefully, the data with respect to these other patient populations turns out to be good, because it will allow the company to target a larger market opportunity.

In addition to the release of phase 1 data, another update to expect during the same time period will be an update on progress on advancing this ALKS-2680 program towards a phase 2 study.

The uniqueness of ALKS-2680 being explored in this phase 1 study is why this biotech should be watched because it is targeting the root cause of narcolepsy. Orexin neuropeptides are important for regulating a person's sleep/wake cycle. Loss of orexinergic neurons thus leads to daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in narcolepsy. ALKS-2680 is being developed to do both of these tasks, to help patients increase their wake cycle and remove cataplexy.

Not only will it possibly be able to change the treatment paradigm for these patients in terms of efficacy, but the drug was shown to be safe/tolerable. All the treatment adverse events [TAEs] were transient and mild in terms of severity. There was 1 moderate case of nausea for a patient who took ALKS-2680, but it resolved with food intake thereafter. The bottom line is that none of the 10 patients in the NT1 cohort discontinued due to any TAE. The best part of all is that this was achieved with once-daily oral dosing.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Alkermes had cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $995.6 million as of September 30th, 2023. It has an extensive amount of cash and that is because it is starting in 2024 with $800 million in cash and investments. Not only that, but it had completed the spinoff of its oncology business, known as Mural Oncology Plc. The goal of doing this is to focus on selling its 4 proprietary products already being marketed, along with an emphasis on advancing its neuroscience pipeline. It was a good thing to do, especially when you consider that it reduced its expenses saving about $150 million in R&D spending.

Plus, there is the closing of its Athlone facility expected in mid-2024, which is set to bring it a one-time cash payment of $92.5 million. This biotech is very different from the rest in that it already markets 4 drugs. They are LYBALVI, VUMERITY, ARISTADA and Vivitrol. All of these drugs are still seeing growth and this can be observed with respect to the most recent earnings release for Q3 2023, whereby it was observed that revenues reached $380.9 million. This was a year-over-year net sales product growth of 16%. As of January 8th, 2024, it provided guidance that it expects to generate >$1 billion in sales with these 4 proprietary products.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Alkermes. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of ALKS-2680, which is being advanced in the ongoing phase 1 study. That's because additional results are expected in the first part of this year and there is no assurance that they will be positive. Especially, when you consider that the initial proof-of-concept results released dealt only with NT1 patients. The next data set is going to include NT2 and IH.

A second risk to consider would in terms of competitors that exist out there. For instance, Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) has already received approval of WAKIX [pitolisant] in both the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy with or without cataplexy.

However, its mechanism of action is by way of the release of histamine into the patient's body, which is a wake-promoting neurotransmitter. Other treatments in development include gene therapy and immunotherapy. The way that Alkermes can overcome all the competition would be by advancing its novel approach, which would be to target the underlying root cause of narcolepsy, which is orexin deficiency.

The third and final risk would be with respect to the ongoing sales of its 4 proprietary drugs. The expectation is that it will be able to achieve >$1 billion in sales in 2024, but there is no guarantee that it will exceed such expectations. Nor that net sales product growth will continue to grow double-digits as it was in Q3 of 2023.

Conclusion

Alkermes provided a good amount of initial proof-of-concept from its phase 1b study, using ALKS-2680 for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy. Even though the initial data only came from patients with narcolepsy type 1 [NT1], there is a chance to capitalize on the additional data to be released in the 1st half of 2024. This is going to include results for other patient populations such as NT2 and IH. The company also hopes to be able to provide an update on phase 2 advancement for this program during the same time period as well.

I like the fact that Alkermes plc is already selling 4 of its own proprietary drugs on the market and that it expects to generate >$1 billion net product revenue growth in 2024. Again, the biggest reason all for looking into this biotech would be the fact that it is hoping to target the root cause of this disease, which is orexin deficiency.

