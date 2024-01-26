The Post-ETF Bull Thesis For Bitcoin And Ethereum

Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Thesis

Although Bitcoin (BTC-USD) sold off after its spot ETFs were approved, the most important factors that have driven Bitcoin's long-term price appreciation are unchanged. If anything, the ETF only makes them more relevant by allowing more institutional investors and retirement accounts to buy Bitcoin. However, Ethereum could be even better positioned.

Sell the News

While Bitcoin rallied for months before the spot ETFs were approved on January 10th, it's sold off since then and is currently down over 10%. Considering Bitcoin's history, a sell the news event after a Bitcoin-related financial product's approval isn't surprising.

Bitcoin's all-time high in November 2021 was just a month after Bitcoin futures ETFs were approved in October 2021. Similarly, Bitcoin futures were introduced in December 2017, the same month that Bitcoin reached its pre-2021 all-time high.

Considering this history, many investors are likely wondering if it will once again take Bitcoin many years to recover from the recent sell-off. However, I believe it's more likely that Bitcoin will recover much faster from this sell-off than it did from the aforementioned past sell-offs, for three main reasons.

First, Bitcoin has historically rallied after its halving events. These events reduce the supply of new Bitcoin created to reward miners, which makes Bitcoin scarcer. The next halving event is just a few months away, while the closest halving event to the past sell-offs was in the recent past rather than the near future.

Second, both prior sell-offs occurred prior to Fed rate hike cycles. Today, however, the Fed is likely closer to cutting rates than to raising them. Assuming that Bitcoin continues to trade as a risk-on asset, rate cuts would support continued price appreciation.

Lastly, Bitcoin has historically set a new all-time high at least once every four years, in line with its halving events. While this pattern probably won't continue forever, it's notable that the prior all-time high in late 2021 is over two years ago now.

The Long-Term View

While I am bullish on Bitcoin in the short to medium term due to the aforementioned factors, investor sentiment in the short term can be very unpredictable. As such, I don't have much conviction in any short-term thesis. On the other hand, longer-term trends are somewhat easier to predict. Fortunately, the key factors that I believe drove Bitcoin's long-term price appreciation up to this point are still in play:

Halving events, making Bitcoin more scarce over time. Bitcoin's decentralized consensus mechanism, continuing to reliably prevent hacks and outages. Bitcoin's security (as measured by hash rate) and liquidity dwarfing that of any other proof-of-work cryptocurrency. Growing institutional and government adoption.

While Bitcoin remains a speculative and risky asset even over the long term, the fact that all four of these factors are still relevant today is promising for Bitcoin's long term outlook. Further, the ETF approval only amplifies the fourth factor because it makes Bitcoin more accessible to more institutional investors, and the retirement accounts they manage.

I've written more about these four factors and the overall Bitcoin bull thesis in my past articles about Bitcoin.

Is Ethereum a Threat?

I believe that multiple cryptocurrencies can be successful at the same time, and I am bullish on both Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH-USD). However, at this point in time, I am more bullish on Ethereum than on Bitcoin.

Ever since Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake in 2022, it's theoretically been able to be a better store of value than Bitcoin. This is because proof-of-stake makes Ethereum deflationary (assuming sufficiently high transaction fees) and allows those who hold it to earn a staking yield.

When Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake, there were significant questions about whether it would prove to be as secure and reliable as proof-of-work. Now that proof of stake Ethereum has survived a brutal crypto winter kicked off by the historic collapse of FTX, those questions are largely answered. While it can still be argued that proof-of-work is theoretically more secure than proof-of-stake, in my view it's now clear that proof-of-stake is secure enough for the typical user.

Outside the store of value use case, Ethereum is also superior to Bitcoin in many other important attributes. It generally has lower transaction fees, and its support for smart contracts enables many new use cases for cryptocurrency.

At this point, I believe that Bitcoin's main advantage over Ethereum is its wider acceptance by institutions, governments, and regulators. While this is an advantage for Bitcoin, it's also a growth opportunity for Ethereum. A spot Ethereum ETF could be approved by the end of 2024, which could catalyze a rally and remove a lot of regulatory uncertainty. I believe it's only a matter of time until Ethereum sees wider institutional adoption comparable to Bitcoin's adoption today.

BTCETH 5 Year Chart (TradingView)

As shown in the chart above, Bitcoin is near its 5-year-high relative to Ethereum, and this chart reached a local top around the time of the Bitcoin ETF approval. It's possible that this will be a longer-term top and that Ethereum will outperform Bitcoin in the coming years as it receives wider institutional adoption. Of course, both cryptocurrencies can continue to do well.

Conclusion

Bitcoin and Ethereum will always be speculative and risky assets whose prices are difficult to predict. However, there are currently many factors that could support a continued bull run for both cryptocurrencies. This includes the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, the Fed's upcoming rate cuts, a potential Ethereum spot ETF, and generally positive investor sentiment.