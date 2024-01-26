A 9%-Yielding Portfolio With Low-Risk Dividends For Sustainable Passive Income

MarsBars

A $100,000 annual passive income stream should be able to set up most individuals - and even couples - for a comfortable retirement in the United States, especially if they avoid settling in a high-cost-of-living area. Remember, you also get to add Social Security and any other pensions and other forms of passive income to this amount.

However, generating a $100,000 annual passive income stream by following the 4% Rule requires amassing a $2.5 million nest egg, a sum that many deem out of reach for them. However, in this article, we will outline a method whereby you can generate $100,000 in sustainable passive income with less than half that amount.

Why Passive Income Investing?

In addition to its potential to generate higher amounts of passive income than you would get by simply investing in a low-cost index fund (SPY) and bond fund (BND) and withdrawing according to the 4% Rule (i.e., withdrawing 4% of the initial investment annually, adjusted for inflation), passive income investing brings with it several other benefits:

It allows for the preservation of principal while living off the income produced, thereby reducing concerns about short-term market volatility, and steering the investor's focus instead on the quantity and quality of the dividend cash flow coming in. As a result, while many are panic-selling during a market crash, a passive income investor can adopt the mantra of: "Keep calm, and let the dividends flow." It also can generate long-term capital appreciation, as many high-yield stocks still retain significant amounts of cash flow net of their dividend payments which they use to grow their intrinsic value via buybacks and/or reinvesting into growth. It mitigates the sequence of returns risk that is the biggest challenge with following the 4% Rule, thereby helping to ensure the principal longevity and purchase power sustainability of a retirement portfolio.

How To Select Passive Income Investments

Of course, not any dividend stock or ETF qualifies as a good passive income machine. As a result, when building our portfolio of dividend stocks to generate passive income for years to come, we try to select companies with defensive business models, strong balance sheets, safe and growing dividends, and attractive current yields. We often find the best opportunities in sectors known for stable cash flows and high dividend yields like utilities and infrastructure (XLU), midstream energy (AMLP), real estate (VNQ), business development companies (BIZD), and fixed income. Moreover, selling calls and puts can further supplement a portfolio's passive income generation.

Another very important point is to diversify your portfolio enough to have exposure to numerous sectors, thereby protecting yourself from black swans and other unpredictable macro, industry, and company-level events that could disrupt and even threaten some of your passive income sources.

$100,000 Sustainable Passive Income Portfolio

With that being said, here's a simple portfolio that we put together that should be able to generate $100,000 in annual passive income from a $1.1 million investment:

Tickers Amount % Allocation Dividend Yield PFFA $330,000 30.00% $32,340 9.80% ET $82,500 7.50% $7,508 9.10% BXSL $82,500 7.50% $9,075 11.00% JEPI $275,000 25.00% $22,825 8.30% RQI $110,000 10.00% $9,020 8.20% UTF $220,000 20.00% $19,140 8.70% Total $1,100,000 100.00% $99,908 9.08% Click to enlarge

It's important to note that this portfolio actually has pretty good diversification despite only consisting of six securities. This is because:

85% of it is invested across four ETFs and CEFs that each hold scores - if not hundreds - of individual stocks. As a result, the total number of corporate entities represented in this portfolio is actually numbered in the hundreds. It's diversified across the fixed-rate preferred income, floating-rate debt, energy midstream, real estate, utilities and infrastructure, and diversified large-cap stock sectors, while also including some covered call sales to further enhance the income yield without increasing downside risk any further.

Here is a discussion of each of these six positions:

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF ( PFFA ) : PFFA pays out a monthly dividend, combining with the JEPI, RQI and UTF positions to deliver attractive monthly income that's supplemented on a quarterly basis by ET and BXSL payouts. PFFA's distributions should be quite sustainable through most economic downturns given that the portfolio is well diversified with 204 individual preferred stocks along with a modest dose of leverage to enhance the yield further. Since preferred dividends must be paid out in full before any common dividends can be distributed, preferred dividends are often quite safe through recessions and only come into question if a company becomes financially distressed. The fact that this ETF also is actively managed further reduces the risk of meaningful dividend cuts. Given its likely safety through downturns and attractive yield, we give it the largest single position in our portfolio at 30%.

PFFA : PFFA pays out a monthly dividend, combining with the JEPI, RQI and UTF positions to deliver attractive monthly income that's supplemented on a quarterly basis by ET and BXSL payouts. PFFA's distributions should be quite sustainable through most economic downturns given that the portfolio is well diversified with 204 individual preferred stocks along with a modest dose of leverage to enhance the yield further. Since preferred dividends must be paid out in full before any common dividends can be distributed, preferred dividends are often quite safe through recessions and only come into question if a company becomes financially distressed. The fact that this ETF also is actively managed further reduces the risk of meaningful dividend cuts. Given its likely safety through downturns and attractive yield, we give it the largest single position in our portfolio at 30%. Energy Transfer LP (ET) : ET has near 2.0x distribution coverage on a distributable cash flow basis, has one of the largest and best-diversified midstream infrastructure portfolios in North America, has a solid BBB balance sheet that continues to get better as the company continues to deleverage (including recently announcing the redemption of nearly all of its preferreds), has very low (~10% of adjusted EBITDA) exposure to commodity price swings, and is set to continue growing its distribution at a 3%-5% CAGR for the foreseeable future. Note that ET issues a K-1 tax form. You can invest in Canadian alternatives like Enbridge Inc. (ENB), a U.S. C-Corp like Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), or a midstream ETF, Global X MLP ETF (MLPA); Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) to avoid the K-1. However, the yield will not be quite as attractive as what is available with ET.

: ET has near 2.0x distribution coverage on a distributable cash flow basis, has one of the largest and best-diversified midstream infrastructure portfolios in North America, has a solid BBB balance sheet that continues to get better as the company continues to deleverage (including recently announcing the redemption of nearly all of its preferreds), has very low (~10% of adjusted EBITDA) exposure to commodity price swings, and is set to continue growing its distribution at a 3%-5% CAGR for the foreseeable future. Note that ET issues a K-1 tax form. You can invest in Canadian alternatives like Enbridge Inc. (ENB), a U.S. C-Corp like Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), or a midstream ETF, Global X MLP ETF (MLPA); Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) to avoid the K-1. However, the yield will not be quite as attractive as what is available with ET. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. ( BXSL ) : BXSL has probably the safest 11% yield in the market today given its remarkably low dividend payout ratio for a BDC, its investment grade balance sheet, its support from its sponsor (world-class alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. (BX)), and laser focus on investing in almost exclusively senior secured first lien debt.

BXSL : BXSL has probably the safest 11% yield in the market today given its remarkably low dividend payout ratio for a BDC, its investment grade balance sheet, its support from its sponsor (world-class alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. (BX)), and laser focus on investing in almost exclusively senior secured first lien debt. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) : JEPI enhances our portfolio's diversification by providing us with diversified exposure to large-cap stocks, including mega-cap technology companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). By using a covered call-like strategy, JEPI is able to generate significant cash flow each month, which it distributes to shareholders as a dividend. Given the massive market cap of its holdings, we make this fund an outsized portion of our portfolio at 25%.

: JEPI enhances our portfolio's diversification by providing us with diversified exposure to large-cap stocks, including mega-cap technology companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). By using a covered call-like strategy, JEPI is able to generate significant cash flow each month, which it distributes to shareholders as a dividend. Given the massive market cap of its holdings, we make this fund an outsized portion of our portfolio at 25%. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund ( RQI ) : RQI focuses on real estate investments and combines them with a prudent amount of leverage to deliver a very attractive monthly cash distribution to shareholders. This distribution has proven to be remarkably stable, even through the COVID-19 lockdowns, giving us confidence in the fund's ability to continue paying out an attractive yield through good times and bad for years to come.

RQI : RQI focuses on real estate investments and combines them with a prudent amount of leverage to deliver a very attractive monthly cash distribution to shareholders. This distribution has proven to be remarkably stable, even through the COVID-19 lockdowns, giving us confidence in the fund's ability to continue paying out an attractive yield through good times and bad for years to come. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF): UTF is managed by the same company as RQI and has a similarly impressive track record of sustaining its impressive monthly distribution through COVID-19. Between RQI and UTF, we get an attractive and diversified exposure to real assets, with 203 individual holdings in RQI and 254 individual holdings in UTF.

Risks

To restate the risks highlighted in this article, it's important to keep a careful eye on any individual stock holdings to ensure that their dividends are not at risk. Namely, ensure that those businesses continue to have:

Defensive and durable business models.

Strong balance sheets.

Conservative payout ratios.

If one or more of these qualities is no longer the case, the dividend could very possibly be at risk, and therefore it may be prudent to recycle the capital elsewhere. Regarding the funds, their internal diversification helps a great deal with mitigating the risk of any major dividend cuts. Moreover, maintaining proper diversification in the context of the broader portfolio helps as well.

In summary, the biggest risk to this strategy is dividend cuts, which is why maintaining a focus on quality, diversification and margin of safety in passive income generation is so important. In this example, $100,000 in passive income plus a social security check should be more than enough to support a retiree's needs. As a result, perhaps retaining some excess earnings and reinvesting them to increase the passive income over time may be a prudent approach.

Investor Takeaway

While achieving a $100,000 passive income stream in retirement may seem daunting, by picking the right high-quality high-yielding investments and then diversifying them intelligently, you can do it with a fairly reasonable amount of principal.

Note that the portfolio in this article is purely for illustrative/thought experiment purposes. Please meet with your own financial advisor/financial planner to put together a portfolio that is suitable for your unique situation.