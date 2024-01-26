Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A 9%-Yielding Portfolio With Low-Risk Dividends For Sustainable Passive Income

Jan. 26, 2024 4:08 PM ETAMLP, BIZD, BND, BX, BXSL, ENB, ENB:CA, ET, JEPI, KMI, MLPA, MLPX, PFFA, RQI, SPY, UTF, VNQ, XLU10 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Passive income investing could help supercharge your retirement.
  • We discuss why and how to invest to achieve a $100,000 sustainable passive income stream in retirement with just $1.1 million in principal.
  • We provide and detail a sample portfolio to make this happen.
Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

A $100,000 annual passive income stream should be able to set up most individuals - and even couples - for a comfortable retirement in the United States, especially if they avoid settling in a high-cost-of-living area. Remember, you also get to add Social Security and any other

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
28.49K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

jkane56 profile picture
jkane56
Today, 4:41 PM
Comments (322)
very interesting. I started to put a + next to things like BXSL a floating rate lender that might go up if rates went up and a - next to things that would do better with lower rates like RQI (reits/preferreds). But UTF I wasnt sure how to mark. Anyway the question is what do you think the relative performance of that portfolio would be if rates go down vs rates go up? Did that factor play into your weightings? Is there a correlation to rate statistic for stocks that one could use to quantify rate depandance. Also curious why RQI leaning reits vs any of the utility cefs like UTG for a retirement. Lastly I was surprised at the beta for PFFA of 1.4 and ET of 1.7. Not sure those betas belong in a retirement portfolio unless they have opposite reaction to rates.
I dont print out too many articles but this one I did.
a
aretailguy
Today, 4:50 PM
Comments (5.12K)
@jkane56 - Well short term rates certainly could go down a little bit short term but long term rates are going up with a shortage of available capital. I would be far more concerned about interest rates going up along with inflation.
s
saddazi
Today, 4:41 PM
Comments (65)
Now, this is more encouraging (and Practical) than your previous doom and gloom write-up. I will take a serious look at it during the weekend.
Turns out, it follows my own current thinking. I already own many in the list.
Thanks.
D
Dazed n Confused
Today, 4:38 PM
Comments (40)
I do like articles like this - not to mindlessly copy verbatim - but as suggestions to look at investments I did not currently own or have in my watchlist. Since I'm still learning here I need to understand which of these is better in a taxable account and which do better in an IRA. Thank you for this.
azep14 profile picture
azep14
Today, 4:32 PM
Comments (368)
Love this approach except I would like to add an etf like Schd which would lower the yield though. Only need 900k more lol
M
1MyOpinion1
Today, 4:32 PM
Comments (528)
Own 4/6. Hoping for nice retirement…
C
CynicalTexanInvestor
Today, 4:29 PM
Comments (3.01K)
Thank you for this! Need more cleanly written, straightforward viewpoints.
M
MaxEdison
Today, 4:17 PM
Comments (351)
Spot on in your assessment of BXSL. My largest position and an absolute SWAN.
KtyWildXats profile picture
KtyWildXats
Today, 4:29 PM
Comments (18)
@MaxEdison Do you worry about a dividend cut when rates decline?
M
MaxEdison
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (351)
@KtyWildXats
Not at all. Extremely well covered. May not see a supplemental but I feel the dividend is extremely safe.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

