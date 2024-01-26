Red Robin: Dip Into This Burger Turnaround, But Beware Of Risks

NicolasMcComber

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is known for its cozy, sit-down style and diverse menu of burgers. I first remember going to one about ten years ago, and my parents have been long-time fans, enjoying the menu and numerous good deals the business offers, such as the free birthday burger. I always thought it was a decent place too.

RRGB Price History (Seeking Alpha)

You can imagine my surprise when I finally noticed that it is publicly traded. Check it out, and see how the shares are down 84% over that time. We're going to take a look at what got the company here and what recent efforts they've made to turn the ship around, putting it into BUY territory.

Company History

The first Red Robin opened in 1969 in Seattle, and the first franchised store was opened in 1979 to brothers Michael and Steven Snyder. Eventually, as the business grew, Red Robin would merge with The Snyder Group to form the current entity. Michael would be named the first CEO, and Red Robin went public in 2002.

In the years that followed, Snyder led the company on a profitable campaign of growth across the country but resigned in 2007 over allegations of fraud. He still remained the largest shareholder, however. That roughly gets us to the period of the last ten years, where the trend of growth began to reverse itself. Let's start looking at financial results (and we'll include YTD 2023 data).

Author's display of 10K/10Q data

Revenues peaked in 2017, and there was an obvious dip in 2020 because of COVID. The cash flow situation, however, shows there are subtleties at work.

Author's display of 10K/10Q data

Free cash flow is not always negative and often closer to breakeven levels, even before COVID happened. Let's examine what's been turning the cash flow dial.

Capex from 2014 - 2016 (Consolidated tables from Forms 10K)

Looking here, we can see that negative cash flows were driven by an increase in capex during this time. Operating cash flows remained positive, but the company ambitiously spent cash on improving existing stores, opening new locations, and acquiring some from franchisees. As these activities slowed down, FCF again became positive in 2017 and 2018.

While OCF ranged from $150m to $120m in those years, it fell in 2019 to $57.9m. Thus, while capex did not substantially increase again, FCF remains near zero for this reason. Management mainly attributed decreased revenues in 2019 to those lost from closed stores. Certain cash expenses were higher, such as for marketing and advertising, as well as compensation-related expenses that had not occurred in years prior (see 2019 10K, pg. 30). With further complications due to COVID, supply chain disruptions, and inflation, annual FCF has remained at these near-zero levels since.

Amid these challenges, the executive team of Red Robin was replaced with new individuals in 2022 and 2023, with G.J. Hart emerging as the new CEO. According to his bio on the company page, Hart has served as CEO of multiple other restaurant chains, which he grew and ran profitably.

Business Model

The Food

While some might guess Red Robin is just another burger joint, it aspires to be more of an Applebee's than a McDonald's (MCD), a place for families to sit down, eat, and have a good time. Its menu provides a variety of gourmet burgers, "bottomless" fries (free refills like chips at a Mexican restaurant), and other options like pizza and vegetarian dishes.

Red Robin Burgers (Company Website)

Operations-Focused

With Hart as the new CEO, he has reformulated the model to one he considers operations-focused. He believes that missteps regarding the functionality of the business have been the main impediment to profitability, while the brand and product are essentially fine. To quote him from the Q3 2023 earnings call:

First, we are transforming into an operations-focused company. Our success rests on the success of our operating partners and restaurant leadership teams. They are leaders of their restaurant and make the Red Robin experience come to light for their guests and team members. Our operations leaders now have expanded decision making authority and are actively involved in our entire decision making process. They will then share in the rewards of the positive impact of these decisions as they're made.

I myself have a background in food service, once a barista at Starbucks (SBUX). Major impediments to our store were limitations imposed on our manager by corporate. She was an effective leader by any measure, but she couldn't do things she was not allowed to do, and I often felt opportunities were lost because of this.

Unlike caffeine, Red Robin customers don't get addicted to burgers, so empowering managers to make good decisions and have a stake in the success of the company is key. This is also outlined in their 2022 Form 10K (pg. 3):

For our field operations leaders, we anticipate implementing a new performance-based manager compensation program. Our individual restaurant managers and multi-restaurant operators are now referred to as "Managing Partners" and "Market Partners," respectively. Under our new 2023 plan we expect each Partner will earn a base salary plus a performance bonus, which represents a percentage of each of their respective restaurant's operating profit. We expect to change our legacy program because we believe that providing each Partner with a significant stake in our business will attract and retain the best talent in the industry. We also believe that this program rewards our Partners for making the right day-to-day decisions to satisfy our Guests and meet our financial objectives.

Being operations-focused, Hart has set up a system to align the incentives of managers with those of successful operations. In addition to being very manager-focused, they are also increasing staffing to ensure customers are better served and thus happier with their experience.

In general, the plan can be summarized as one of better management, better service, and better ingredients. It is a shift away from unprofitable discount promotions to attract customers, with cheap ingredients cooked poorly to be served by overstretched waiters.

Balance Sheet

Since Red Robin is turning around, the balance sheet is, unsurprisingly, not the best. Liabilities, at $786m, slightly exceed the $777.3m of assets, creating a shareholder deficit of $8.7m.

Q3 2023 Form 10Q

Looking more closely, this consists of $182m of long-term debt, along with $389.4m of lease obligations. Lacking a more current breakdown of liabilities, I refer to the 2022 10K once more (pg. 37).

2022 Form 10K

The table shows that payments on these will be due in increasing amounts, starting this year. Most of both the debt and the leases will be due in the period covering 2026 - 2027.

Q3 2023 Form 10K

Most of the long-term debt is a term loan from the credit facility, set at a variable rate, which currently yields an expensive 12.16%.

2022 Form 10K

Most of the principal on the loan will be due in 2027 specifically. Given these facts about the balance sheet, the company will therefore need to manage its capital and cash flow carefully going forward.

A Look to the Future

We need to imagine how the turnaround is going to materialize and in what order. Liabilities being a big question here, let's talk about that first.

Cash Flow Puzzle

Looking at the tables above, you may have noticed that the long-term debt as of Q3 2023 was about $20m lower than year-end 2022, somewhat ahead of schedule.

Q3 2023 Form 10Q

Looking at the income statement, revenues exceeded operating costs, which wasn't true at the same point last year. Still, margins are tight, and since this is ahead of capex, it's not a sufficient answer.

Q3 2023 Form 10Q

This snippet of the cash flow statement (which I cropped to assist you), shows an interesting card that management has started playing: sale-leasebacks. This has allowed them to cover their additional capital expenditures and pay down some of their liabilities. The impact is that cash flows from investing activities were positive.

Q3 2023 Form 10Q

The most recent balance sheet shows us that the company has $264.2m of property and equipment, potentially available for further leasebacks if needed. Moreover, the previous transactions resulted in the company making a gain on sale for their real estate, thus unlocking more cash than the recorded value of the assets would have implied.

While they will have to pay leases to these buyers, this is helpful if the rate is less than the interest on the long-term debt or than the cash generation afforded by the capex. Even if the company doesn't have the earnings to repay all of this principal by 2027, I believe these kinds of changes can put it in a much better position to whittle it down substantially and thus refinance the remainder at more favorable terms.

Guest Experience

The main thing that will deliver success for Red Robin is whether or not Hart's bet on improving the guest experience will pay off. Nevertheless, the company has made a compelling case for us to believe that it will.

January 2024 Company Presentation

In a presentation from this month, management showed how dining experience scores declined steadily over the past decade, roughly coinciding with the decline of RRGB's market value.

January 2024 Company Presentation

Similarly, from their internal data, they observed that stores whose guests had better experiences also enjoyed progressively higher revenues. Moreover, I think there is just a lot of common sense to the plan. Consider this other remark by Hart from Q3 earnings:

The final key initiative plan to launch in the fourth quarter is a change from frozen to fresh chicken breast. The move to fresh chicken breast is a tremendous quality, flavor, and helpful improvement for our guests, and one we expect to result in approximately 5 million annualized savings on that product itself.

I don't know how many times I've seen someone like Gordon Ramsay harp on the importance of fresh food over frozen. It's amazing that it even needed to be done, and it's also what makes Red Robin, as a potential investment, more compelling today than in the past.

Overall, I think Hart's actions to get Red Robin back to the basics while carefully managing its capital are likely to pay off.

Valuation

We can attempt a valuation with the information we have. I'll work with these assumptions:

$20 million in annual free cash flow

3% average annual growth

Terminal multiple of 5

The free cash flow estimate is based on a couple of things. One, the business reported in its 2014 Form 10K that it had 415 owned stores and 99 franchised. In Q3 2023, it mentioned 417 owned and 91 franchised. The company really didn't shrink over this period, even if earnings did. The revenue generation is mostly the same, and with the exception of 2020, it's consistently been over $1 billion. $20m doesn't even require a margin of 2% to work, so I think it's conservative.

January 2024 Company Presentation

It's also pretty close to what management reports as its annual EBITDA, if you instead count interest expense and also remember that depreciation and amortization is only a high number because capex in years prior was also higher.

3% growth rates are just to allow for gradual price improvements, increased sales, and the occasional new store, since the current growth plan is with the existing infrastructure (not expansion). A terminal multiple of 5 is also assuming that nothing in particular would set this company off toward rapid growth later on and that the market would price it accordingly.

Author's calculation

Overall, a fair value is roughly $12.50. With shares under $11 lately, that's not a bad discount at all. It implies a market cap of about $193m, compared to the current one of $156m. While restaurants' profits are often single-digit margins, slightly better execution by management increases that margin and free cash flow quite a bit, potentially making Red Robin worth a few hundred million more.

That is to say, I think the current price gives a discount to low-end estimates of intrinsic value, and if the more optimistic picture is the one that materializes in the coming years, then that leaves open room for much better returns.

Risks

With that said, it's time for to clarify the things that can go wrong, since we are still mid-turnaround.

Homework

Anyone going along with my buy thesis will probably notice that it's not rocket science. While the information is simple, there is a lot of it. Folks who buy now should be prepared to do a bit of homework as the turnaround proceeds, to confirm everything is still going well. As the FY 2023 results will be released very soon, this is important to watch for anyone who buys before that happens.

In other words, this is not a "buy it and forget about it" stock, and buying with that mentality is risky.

Debt

Anyone who was doing the math probably figured out that $20m in yearly free cash flow is not enough to repay the long-term debt. Thus this thesis likely only works if we believe Red Robin has a chance to pay some of it down and refinance the rest on favorable terms. If the turnaround materializes, finding a refinancer becomes easier to do.

This debt is from their revolver, so it's secured by the assets of the company, and so bad news means RRGB could get wiped out.

Recession

One thing we have to consider is that while times have been tough, Red Robin hasn't experienced a proper recession over the last decade. While the Fed appears to have achieved the soft landing, other things besides interest rates can cause one. This would be kicking Red Robin while it is down. Even if it doesn't result in bankruptcy, it can hurt long-term returns more severely than it would a sturdier company.

Conclusion

Red Robin is a well-known brand in the casual dining space. Over the past decade, however, it was mismanaged, causing higher costs and lower sales. It's the same size as it was, and it retains a following of customers, who aren't disloyal but have been temporarily disappointed.

G.J. Hart has stepped up to strip away costly marketing gimmicks and restore the ingredients, the menu, the service, and the store management. All of this is in the name of the Guest Experience. A vote on RRGB is therefore a vote on Hart himself and a belief that the plan he has already started executing will have the long-term financial results he says it will.

Today's buyers can get a discount to that future, but this also means that they should accept a little more responsibility in paying attention to the updates than their average purchase. It may also be wise to buy a little first and continually add to the position as the story improves. Nothing wrong with getting your toes wet to start. If investors are okay with this, then shares as priced are an attractive BUY.