Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) posted its fourth quarter and full-year earnings on the 25th of January. As was to be expected, a significant amount of attention was directed towards the Boeing 737 MAX 9 problems that affected Alaska Airlines in the first quarter and likely will be impacting the airline in some way throughout the year and possibly beyond. In this report, I will be fusing an analysis of the full-year results with the forward challenges faced by Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines Executes Strongly On Costs

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines did not disappoint investors with its fourth-quarter results reporting revenues of $2.55 billion, beating analyst estimates by $20 million and core earnings per share of $0.30 beating estimates by $0.12. For the quarter, the airline managed to achieve a 3% growth in revenues and its cost balance also grew by 3%. Capacity grew 14%, pointing at some unit revenue pressure in the range of 9% and 7% yield pressure. The capacity expansion, however, did have some positive impact as unit costs excluding fuel declined by 7%. Many airlines are having quite a challenging time bringing the unit costs down, but Alaska Airlines has been quite successful in doing so. Adjusted and consolidated pre-tax margins stood at 0.2% compared to 1.4% in the same quarter last year while Air Group's adjusted margins dropped from 6.5% to 2.2%.

The full year better reflects the strength in Alaska's operations. Again, revenue growth of 8% could not keep up with capacity growth of 13%, but that was not a complete surprise. The domestic market is a bit more challenging as some travel demand is shifting out of that market into international travel and that is not what Alaska's business is focused on. For the full year costs grew 5% and unit costs excluding fuel declined 3% bringing the full-year Air Group adjusted margins to 7.5% from 7.6% last year and on the consolidated level it was 3.1% compared to 0.8% last year. So, everything points to extremely stellar cost executions, and that is despite some headwinds such as West Coast fuel prices and some shifts in travel demand.

The Impact Of The Boeing 737 MAX 9 On Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines

The in-flight accident that occurred on the 5th of January has had some impact on Alaska Airlines and that impact seemingly will stretch beyond Q1. Following the accident, Alaska Airlines was very quick in checking all its Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes, and it had to be proactive in that regard as the MAX 9 accounts for 20% of its fleet and nearly 30% of its passenger mainline fleet with significantly lower fuel consumption compared to its predecessor. Alaska Airlines initially performed the checks rather quickly but had to sit through a longer-than-anticipated grounding as the FAA finished its own assessment on which checks would be required to allow the MAX 9 back in the skies.

As a result, the company expects around 3,000 cancelled flights during January and a return to service by early February would impact the Q1 capacity by 7 points. For 2024, the company had expected capacity to grow between 3% to 5%, but that's now expected to be at the lower end or even below the guided range due to the timing of the return to service for the MAX 9 and future deliveries.

Prior to the grounding, Alaska Airlines saw unit revenues trend up by one to two percent as well as improving yields and with positive yield development into February and March. Alaska Airlines estimates the cost of the grounding to be $150 million if stretched into February. The positive, however, is that after performing final checks, the first airplanes are expected to return to service on Friday (26th of January). I believe that Boeing will be compensating Alaska Airlines for the losses. The bigger challenge that stretches beyond Q1 is the delivery schedule of MAX airplanes to Alaska Airlines. The airline will already more heavily scrutinize the airplanes prior to deliveries which could affect the pace of deliveries and Boeing has been having Quality Stand Downs in Renton which also affects the production schedule. Beyond that, the FAA disallowed Boeing to increase production and has increased oversights on Boeing's manufacturing as well. Alaska Airlines previously expected 16 MAX 9 deliveries and 7 MAX 8 deliveries in 2024, but that schedule is now in question

The bigger challenge might be the introduction of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 as I highlighted in an updated piece for Boeing. Certification was expected in late 2024, but it is likely that the certification now will occur in 2025 which adds to delays further exacerbated by the fact that, under the current circumstances, the FAA is not allowing Boeing to open a fourth assembly line for the Boeing 737 MAX which would normally have handled production for the MAX 8 200 and MAX 10.

That puts Alaska Airlines in a very tough situation as the airline just finished transitioning its mainline fleet back to Boeing, and even if Alaska Airlines was willing to diversify its fleet with Airbus airplanes, there are no delivery slots available for years to come. That means that while the FAA's move to disallow production rate increases on the MAX program can be understood by all stakeholders, sooner or later, airlines that operate the Boeing 737 MAX but also those that don't will be looking for the FAA to allow Boeing to increase production again and meet customer delivery schedules.

Alaska Airlines Is A Hold Amidst Industry Headwinds

The Aerospace Forum

Valuing Alaska Airlines stock is quite tough. We see that 2023 earnings implied a significantly higher stock price than what we're currently seeing. However, for 2024 the EV/EBITDA will expand, leaving less upside with a $46.33 price target and a hold rating. That still provides additional upside in my view as my previous stock price target for Alaska Airlines was $34.44. We just have to be cognizant of the pressures the industry, including Alaska, continues to face. Higher crack spread margins is one of the items that pushes the fuel bill up for Alaska Airlines while its domestic-focused business model provides a bit of a pressure and so does the uncertainty regarding the absorption of next-generation airplanes that allow Alaska Airlines to expand capacity more cost efficiently.

Conclusion: Alaska Airlines Shows Strong Cost Execution

I think that Alaska Airlines showed top-notch cost control in 2023 and that will be the recipe going into 2024 as well. The company, however, does face some challenges. The challenge that the airline faces with Boeing is what I would see as the biggest risk to the business as Alaska Airlines wants to grow capacity and grow the fuel efficiency of its fleet, but in the current settings, it's unlikely that Boeing will be able to honor the customer delivery schedules. Alaska Airlines rightfully is angered with Boeing, but it will be a matter of time before the airline will also realize that FAA imposed limits to production might be good for safety but also put a lot of uncertainty to airlines and their customers.