The market may be getting ahead of itself

This is my second article on Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN), the first being titled "Lumen Technologies: Few Things Go To Zero." The premise of the article was based on a Howard Marks quote, with the matter being that many things get priced like they're heading into bankruptcy, but few things make it there.

While the bond market, many would argue, is telling an entirely different story about Lumen, I still see a company with enough assets and cash flow to dig themselves out of a hole that they didn't intentionally put themselves into. The marriage of Century Link and Level 3 in 2016 created an entity that took on a lot of debt through the acquisition process and absorbed a lot of debt that already existed with Level 3. The marriage worked in a ZIRP environment, then rates started hiking and all bets were off.

Some impending maturities and accusations by certain lenders about Lumen violating some debt covenants sent the stock up and down and now sits about -12% lower than when I first posted my article on the company. With the new release of a preliminary agreement amongst creditors regarding this impending debt, the market seems to have regained enthusiasm. While I am buying little by little, this is by no means the trigger to which I believe this turnaround story becomes a sure thing.

Debt restructuring

Fresh off the press (emphasis added):

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) ("Lumen" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an amended and restated transaction support agreement (the "TSA") with a broadened group of creditors who now represent, in the aggregate, over $12.5 billion of the outstanding indebtedness and commitments of the Company and its subsidiaries and represent over 70% in the aggregate of Lumen and Level 3 debt maturing through 2027. The amended TSA announced today is supported by a significantly larger group of creditors across more of Lumen's capital structure than the agreement previously announced on October 31, 2023. The TSA will, among other things, extend debt maturities to primarily 2029 and beyond, provide $1.325 billion of financing to the Company through new long-term debt and provide access to a new revolving credit facility in an amount expected to be approximately $1 billion.

Ok, great. This is just a restatement and better version of getting approval on an inter-creditor agreement, with 70% of the lenders that have a say in the debt maturing through 2027 now being pushed out to 2029, or about 2 additional years of runway if the details can be hammered out.

Lumen expects to complete the transactions contemplated by the TSA in the first quarter of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of limited remaining closing conditions.[Emphasis added.]

There are still conditions to closing this transaction support agreement which could have to do with collateral assignments or net leverage ratios.

What is the net leverage goal?

Another indebted company in a better situation but still trying to improve its credit status is The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). Their net leverage goal to get to a place where they could improve the company's credit rating was approximately 3.0 X Net Leverage. Let's see how close or far Lumen is from achieving that marker.

Looking at net leverage for Lumen, defined as:

All numbers in millions from the most recent Lumen 10-Q.

Long-term debt = $19,740.

Minus cash and equivalents = $311.

Equals = $19,429.

TTM EBITDA= $4,768.

current net leverage ratio= = 19,429/4768 = 4.07 X.

So we can see, without adjustments to EBITDA and just looking at TTM trends, Lumen is still a whole factor away from being down to a 3 X net leverage ratio. This can be achieved only through either increasing EBITDA or decreasing debt by a greater amount than you destroy in EBITDA should you sell off assets.

The trend in debt, assets, and Enterprise value has looked like this:

Graphically visualizing this trend we can see the melting ice cube scenario that we are in. Long-term debt, total assets and enterprise value have all followed the same trend line.

On a three-year perspective that encompasses much of Jeff Storey's reign, we can see that EBITDA has decreased at a faster rate than assets. If I'm disposing 21% of my assets during this period, I would hope to only destroy about the same amount of my EBITDA. However, we can see that the rate has been about double.

Somehow, the company needs to find EBITDA growth while finding a way to pay down debt without selling more important assets.

To get to a 3 X combination of EBITDA to Long-term debt, the most realistic goal would be achieving $5 Billion in EBITDA while paying down debt to $15 Billion. That would be a stabilization fulcrum.

Lumen Q3 Presentation

As it currently stands, bringing in $1.049 Billion in EBITDA per quarter after the asset sales will not quite hit the mark. The company needs to retain assets and grow revenue to hit its targets.

Balance sheet sum of the parts

My previous argument about Lumen was that the sum of the parts most likely presents more net asset value per share even after factoring out debt than the actual current share price. Bond traders would argue that there would be an offer on the table if the company was really that valuable and the company is probably headed toward bankruptcy and the net asset value doesn't matter.

However, they should also at least humor the fact that a lower interest rate environment is also a better M&A environment. Acquisitions of this type are normally paid for with debt. Lumen would be particularly unattractive if current creditors were unwilling to lengthen maturities and give Lumen a chance to enhance their net leverage profile.

I would still surmise that Lumen being bought outright in a falling rate environment is an attractive exit strategy possibility for holders of Lumen. They still have to execute on leverage reduction, but if they get a good 5-year runway in debt maturities and a new $1 Billion revolver to tide the company over and to supplement OpEx with the current cash crunch, then this is a pretty decent long term play in my opinion.

Let's look at the possible asset value per share:

All numbers TTM in millions

Liabilities

LT Debt = $19,749.

Pensions = $2,322.

Other non-current debt = $2,626.

Current liabilities = $3,920.

Total liabilities = $28,617.

Assets [for this I am only using gross PPE and ignoring any intangibles, goodwill, or other long-term assets].

Gross PPE = $40,582.

Gross PPE minus Total liabilities = $40,582 - $28,617 = $11,965.

Divided by shares outstanding 1,008 = $11,965/ 1,008 = $11.85/share.

In reality

Some of these assets are very valuable and probably exceed Gross PPE, some are undesirable and may be worth less than net PPE. Even discounting this number 50% we still have about $5.9 in possible value per share.

If you are on the pessimist side, you would say that net PPE is even overstated and the company would therefore be worth less than its debt and therefore this play is a non-starter. The most important question to ask yourself as an investor is do you think fiber and internet infrastructure assets are becoming more or less in demand?

I am in the higher demand camp and will hold this long term. Maybe the company does fall under the weight of its debt. Maybe the company gets $5-$6 a share being bought out by one of the big carriers or a private equity group that wants to selectively sell off pieces. If none of those materialize and the company finds a growth trajectory like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) somehow did from a very precarious situation, the long-term return could be much larger.

Growth projects

Lumen Q3 Presentation

We only have one growth segment that is working, Quantum Fiber. At 21% of revenue and growing, the majority of CAPEX and marketing efforts almost have to go directly to this segment to get revenue up instead of perpetual decline.

Lumen Q3 Presentation

We can see that out of 3.5 Million enabled locations, the y/y subscriber uptake of Quantum Fiber increase is 487K. Right now customers are only taking advantage of a mere 25% of enabled locations. There is huge room for growth if the company can convince new subscribers to sign on. This is also the attraction for an acquisition. Maybe the brand is the issue and a larger carrier could utilize a larger percentage of this capacity.

As a 25% utilization rate makes up 21.7% of total revenue volume, getting that number to 50% would then increase this segment to about 42%. That would probably be the number they need to hit to make Quantum Fiber the company's leading product and growth story catalyst.

Cash flow trends

Lumen Q3 Presentation

With net cash interest now exceeding free cash flow, the current situation is not very positive. While still manageable, another big asset sale could make the situation quickly unmanageable as the trend seems to be a 2 to-one ratio for asset sale to EBITDA destruction. The best course of action from here would be to not sell additional assets as the calculus has been off.

Risks

Lumen Technologies is certainly a company that could collapse under the weight of its debt, especially if it sells any additional assets or fails to increase revenue from Fiber assets and CAPEX increases at a rate much faster than cash from operations.

What I like even more is that the M&A environment should improve, and I wouldn't be surprised to see an offer for Lumen as rates fall. This is not to say it would be accepted or approved, but it may give us a better insight into what the actual per-share value is.

This is still a risky bet and a shrinking ice cube. We need to see Quantum Fiber gain traction. 25% utilization is not good enough.

Summary

The movement in the stock the past few days is showing some excitement over extending maturities with a larger than ever proportion of creditors coming to the table. There are still undisclosed details that need to be executed which are not disclosed in the PR piece, so take this memo with a grain of salt at the moment until we find out what Lumen has to execute on to get the extensions and the $1B credit facility.

I am buying cautiously, as I enjoy these asset bets as a hedge to an overall overheated broader stock market. My target remains in the $5-$6 a share range for Lumen Technologies, Inc. shares based on the value of their assets.