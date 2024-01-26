Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lumen Technologies: Don't Get Too Excited Yet

Jan. 26, 2024 4:00 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) StockKHC
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
3.96K Followers

Summary

  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. could be getting 2027 debt maturities pushed out to 2029.
  • The company could also get an additional $1 Billion in revolving credit from the new credit agreement.
  • Not all items needed to be completed by Lumen to execute this extension have yet been satisfied, and the market may be reacting prematurely.
  • I still believe Lumen Technologies has $5-$6 in asset value per share after subtracting current and long-term debt.

News online in phone. Reading newspaper from website. Digital publication and magazine mockup. Press feed with latest headlines in digital web portal.

Tero Vesalainen

The market may be getting ahead of itself

This is my second article on Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN), the first being titled "Lumen Technologies: Few Things Go To Zero." The premise of the article was based on

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
3.96K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUMN, KHC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
bondsmoker
Today, 4:52 PM
Comments (18.14K)
"The most important question to ask yourself as an investor is do you think fiber and internet infrastructure assets are becoming more or less in demand?"

They've been in a state of more demand for a long time - all the while, Lumen has been in decline. What's going to change?

"We only have one growth segment that is working, Quantum Fiber. "

The debt deal reduces the amount of investment going into QF. Why? Because the debt negotiators are primarily Level-3 debt-holders, who don't benefit from QF.

Where is the cash going instead? To higher interest and fees on the new debt.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LUMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.