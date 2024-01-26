Hispanolistic

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has emerged as a fantastic growth story, with shares nearly tripling in value in recent years. It's clear that the backdrop of surging car prices since the pandemic while consolidating market share through several acquisitions has been a boom for one of the largest dealership networks in the U.S.

At the same time, even with recent indicators suggesting a stronger-than-expected economy, we can highlight that the new and used car market is one area of weakness. Prices are falling, and industry indicators suggest more headwinds through 2024.

Ultimately, we expect an outlook for a decline in earnings to drive volatility into the stock. Ahead of the upcoming Q4 report (expected pre-market on Wednesday, January 31st), we see risks for GP1 as tilted to the downside with a bearish view of the stock.

Data by YCharts

GPI Q4 2023 Earnings Preview

GPI is set to report its Q4 fiscal 2023 earnings on January 31st. According to consensus, the company is expected to report EPS of $10.44, representing a decline of -4% from the period last year, while the top line estimate at $4.4 billion is an 8% increase.

Seeking Alpha

Keep in mind, this revenue figure includes a boost from various dealerships acquired in 2023, which has also translated into higher overhead through SG&A expenses. The expectation is that there is a continuation of Q3 trends defined by softer margins, even as the total revenue reached a firm-wide record.

Company IR

Going through those Q3 figures, the total gross margin at 16.7% fell from 18.1% in the period last year, with a decline in new vehicle gross profit per retail unit "NV GP PRU" and used wholesale standing. This decline transpired even as the new vehicle average sales per unit sold climbed by 5% and the used car average price was flat, down 0.1% y/y.

There is a component here related to a shifting mix as GP1 has added more luxury and premium brands to the network, but the concern remains when we start thinking about Q4 results and the trends into 2024 is that further pricing weakness could have an outsized impact on the bottom line.

For this reason, we see room for an EPS miss this quarter also considering the other moving parts of the business, including parts and services where margins appear to have peaked in recent quarters.

Company IR

A Weak Environment For Automobiles

It's not a secret that the car market has turned. Compared to the period in 2021 and 2022 when supply chain shortages and limited inventory allowed dealers to push pricing, the latest trends have moved in the opposite direction.

GP1 CEO Daryl Kenningham during a recent interview confirmed an expectation for continued pricing pressure. So while we haven't seen a "crash" in used car prices, the understanding is that there is room for further declines going up against tighter consumer credit and decade-high auto loan rates pressuring demand.

The latest update from the industry group "Manheim" shows used car prices at the wholesale level fell by -10.2 % y/y in January, with the pace across all categories and brands. Given the size of the GP1 Group Automotive, with a portfolio of 201 dealerships across the U.S. and the U.K., it's likely they're facing similar dynamics that may be reflected in the Q4 report.

Manheim

Keep in mind that the lower pricing also means a lower cost basis going forward, but the balancing act is to effectively manage the existing inventory to stay ahead of the curve.

In terms of the new car business, the setup considers more promotional activity and potential discounts to the MSRP. There is also an aspect where declining used car prices make them more attractive relative to new vehicles.

On that point, the separate indicator of used retail days-to-turn is estimated to be around 55 at the start of January, down from as high as 63 in December. Simply put, vehicles are sitting on lots longer, which translates more into a buyer's market.

Black Book

What's Next for GPI?

Beyond the headline numbers for Q4, the market will be watching closely management guidance and their outlook for 2024. According to current estimates, the market estimates to see revenue growth of 2% while EPS of $40.92 for the year ahead, if confirmed, would represent a decline of -9.6% from the 2023 forecast.

The good news here is there is still a path for stronger figures, eyeing potential Fed rate cuts as helping to bring down auto loan lending rates, which could help to revitalize activity. A stronger-than-expected economy and resilient consumer spending should also be positive on the demand side.

Still, we think there is a lot of uncertainty, particularly getting into the pace and time of interest rate deductions and how the used car market pricing evolves. Management projecting some caution or warning of a bigger contraction would likely be met with deeper revisions lower to earnings estimates, opening the door for a deeper stock price selloff.

Seeking Alpha

As it relates to valuation, GPI trading at a forward P/E of 6x or an EV to forward EBITDA multiple of 7x is relatively average among peers like AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG), Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH), and Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG). A case can be made that the company's exposure to the U.K. as a less profitable and lower-growth market could justify a valuation discount.

Data by YCharts

Frankly, we lean bearish towards the entire industry but note that Group 1 is the first among major dealership stocks to report Q4 results, which means it will set the tone for the group. From the stock price chart, GPI is at risk of breaking down from a long-running up channel in place going back to late 2022.

Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

Group 1 Automotive is a high-quality industry leader but is facing a challenging industry environment and a high-risk Q4 earnings report. Monitoring points include unit sales, average pricing, gross margin trends, and cash flow levels.

In our view, it would take an unlikely re-acceleration of growth and earnings momentum for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. stock to reclaim the recent all-time high. On the downside, a confirmation of a more somber outlook for the year ahead could push shares toward $220 as an area of technical support would be a first target as part of the bear case.