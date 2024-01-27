Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Apple, Amazon, Alphabet And Boeing Headline Huge Earnings Week

A huge week of earnings and the Federal Reserve meeting on January 30-31 will dominate the action during the week. The list of tech heavyweights due to report includes Apple (AAPL) (analysis), Amazon (AMZN) (preview), Microsoft (MSFT) (preview), Alphabet (GOOG), and AMD (AMD) (preview). Boeing (NYSE:BA) is also reporting earnings next week during a turbulent time for the aircraft manufacturer.

The Federal Reserve is largely expected to hold interest rates steady and make only a subtle change to the policy statement, but the Jerome Powell presser will be closely watched for any hawkish or dovish tilt. Seeking Alpha analyst Chris Lau thinks the Fed will discuss extensively the merits of cutting interest rates against the risk of future inflation, which has yet to fall to the 2.0% target. At the end of the week, the spotlight will turn to the U.S. jobs report. Even with all the major events taking place, Tesla (TSLA) is likely to generate plenty of noise once again as investors and analysts weigh the premium valuation in light of the lowered unit volume expectations.

Earnings spotlight: Monday January 29 - Whirlpool (WHR) and Nucor (NUE).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 30 - General Motors (NYSE:GM), United Parcel Service (UPS), Sysco (SYY), Pfizer (PFE), Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Starbucks (SBUX), Mondelez International (MDLZ), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 31 - Phillips 66 (

Comments (1)

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (23.28K)
Thanks for sharing my article.

Powell-to-media in a nutshell:
Powell: No cuts.
Media: cuts coming, just you wait. 1..2..3..4..5..6..cuts.

Further reading: SA's alert on core PCE will weigh on Powell's statement. seekingalpha.com/...

The widely accepted March rate cut is in doubt when this happens:
seekingalpha.com/...
