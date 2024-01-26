SDI Productions

Almost a year after SVB Financial Group's (OTCPK:SIVBQ) bankruptcy, Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has still not made up for lost ground. Q4 2023 highlighted some issues that were already visible in previous quarters, some of which were mentioned in my previous article.

The cost of deposits remains the main problem, however, a very tight financial structure with an LTD ratio of 103% does not help.

Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.08.

Revenue of $98.26M (-18.8% Y/Y) misses by $2.7M.

Anyway, the EPS figure may not be all that positive. After all, the increase in earnings came from lower provision for credit losses and lower non-interest expense, not from an improvement in NII or non-interest income.

Loan portfolio and NPLs

The SASR loan portfolio is worth $11.40 billion, a figure very close to that of recent quarters. Basically, SASR has not been able to increase its loans more; rather, compared to Q4 2022, there has been a decline of $30 million.

As already anticipated, it is difficult to take advantage of market opportunities when the LTD ratio has already exceeded 100%. Such a rigid structure reduces the room for maneuvering, particularly if deposits have a very high cost (this is the case with SASR). Management does not seem very concerned at the moment; they would like to bring it up to around 95%, but it is not a priority. According to their analysis, the LTD ratio is so high partly because it is subject to some cyclicality of deposits in this quarter.

Also, although in 2023 the loan portfolio has stalled, they expect mid to upper single-digit growth in 2024. Frankly, I remain skeptical of management's expectations; after all, the macroeconomic environment is worse than it was last year. Giving such guidance and ending up with another year without growth could result in strong shareholder discontent.

Finally, it is good to point out this increase in NPLs, since it has almost doubled in just one quarter. The current 0.81% is not worrisome, but signals that something is changing. It takes 12-18 months before interest rates are discounted in the economy, and some borrowers may have experienced the first difficulties. In this particular case, SASR attributed the increase in NPLs to two business relationships with investors: one in custodial care, and another with a multifamily residential property. Loans to these two investors totaled $42.40 million.

Deposits and NIM

Total deposits amounted to $11 billion, $154 million less than in Q3 2023 and $43 million more than in Q4 2022. So, they have remained more or less unchanged, but the same cannot be said for their cost.

25% of them are time deposits, many of them CDs that will mature in the coming months and need to be refinanced at rates close to 5%. In fact, $430 million worth of CDs at 4.50% will mature in 2024, of which $172 million at 4.70% in the first quarter alone. For the time being, in order to keep deposits steady, SASR can do nothing but issue CDs on the retail side, but of course, this comes at a cost. Looking ahead, CFO Philip Mantua has no doubt about the trend in the cost of total deposits:

I don't think there's any question that in terms of the overall deposit costs here, there may be a little bit more incremental increase in the deposit costs in the interest-bearing area into the first quarter and maybe even a little bit into the second quarter. But we do anticipate our ability to rebuild some of those DDA balances throughout that period, which helps from an overall net basis to allow the margin to bottom in that first quarter and then start to come back up in the second quarter and beyond.

In other words, there will be suffering for at least another quarter, probably even two. From the second half onward, NIM may begin a gradual recovery as deposit cost pressures ease. As of today, management estimates three rate cuts: June, September, December. This should be enough to provide some relief.

For now, the rising cost of liabilities has once again outpaced the rising yield of interest-earning assets, so the result has been yet another contraction of NIM. Not helping is the securities portfolio, with a very low yield, of 2.27%. Fortunately for SASR, the latter has a relatively small proportion of total assets, otherwise unrealized losses on these securities would have been another problem to solve.

The result of a challenging bank funding is what we can see in this picture: a continuously shrinking NII and NIM. This is the main reason why SASR is trading at relatively low levels compared to the past 10 years. Unfortunately, I expect this to be the case for a while longer.

Conclusion

Sandy Spring Bancorp is facing a very complex period due to declining profitability that shows no signs of improving. Although management has called Q2 2024 as the turnaround quarter, I still have my doubts about it since loan growth has also slowed down a lot. In a "higher for longer" scenario with 1 or at most 2 cuts in 2024, undoubtedly SASR would have even more difficulties and the NIM could collapse further.

At the moment the dividend is not in doubt, so the yield of 5.29% seems attractive. In any case, Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.'s problems are real, and sooner or later it will have to stop depending on expensive CDs if it does not want to bring the NIM below 2%. Personally, I would avoid investing in it: there are other small-cap banks that have demonstrated greater reliability in this macroeconomic environment. An example would be Community Bank System (CBU).