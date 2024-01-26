Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q4 NII And NIM Tumble Again

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. continues to struggle with the aftermath of SVB Financial Group's bankruptcy, facing issues such as high cost of deposits and a rigid financial structure.
  • While Sandy Spring Bancorp's EPS beat expectations, the increase in earnings came from lower provision for credit losses and lower non-interest expense, not from an improvement in NII or non-interest income.
  • The loan portfolio has stalled and NPLs have doubled in just one quarter, signaling potential challenges ahead for the company.

Customers with phones wait in line to see bank teller

SDI Productions

Almost a year after SVB Financial Group's (OTCPK:SIVBQ) bankruptcy, Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has still not made up for lost ground. Q4 2023 highlighted some issues that were already visible in

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.45K Followers
Passionate about financial markets, I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about the economy in general and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SASR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SASR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SASR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.