Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.34K Followers

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 26, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lindsey Bailes - VP of IR

Lee Gibson - President and CEO

Julie Shamburger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Graham Dick - Piper Sandler

Mark Shutley - KBW

Matt Olney - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Southside Bancshares Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the call over to VP of Investor Relations, Lindsey Bailes. Please go ahead.

Lindsey Bailes

Thank you, Latif. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Southside Bancshares fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings call. A transcript of today's call will be posted on southside.com under Investor Relations. During today's call and in other disclosures and presentations, I will remind you that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could materially change our current forward-looking assumptions are described in our earnings release and our Form 10-K.

Joining me today are Lee Gibson, President and CEO, and Julie Shamburger, CFO. First, Lee will share his comments on the quarter and then Julie will give an overview of our financial results.

I will now turn the call over to Lee.

Lee Gibson

Thank you, Lindsey. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Southside Bancshares fourth quarter and year-end earnings call. This morning we reported fourth quarter net income of $17.3 million, earnings per share of $0.57, a return on average tangible common equity of 13.1% and continued strong asset quality metrics. During the fourth quarter, net income was impacted by a loss of $10.4 million or $0.27 per share due to a restructuring of a portion of the securities portfolio by selling approximately $388 million of lower-yielding AFS securities. The

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SBSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.