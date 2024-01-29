Invest Like A Shark, Get Paid Monthly Dividends: PDI

William_Potter

Co-authored by Treading Softly

People have an interest in sections of life that we can't relate to or that we want to romanticize. It's a driving reason why reality TV shows like Survivor, The Bachelor, or even Shark Tank remain highly popular. Even though we know that these reality TV shows present a highly filtered version of "reality," we enjoy the concept that perhaps this is a version of reality that can be strived for.

When it comes to investing, so many investors are enamored with the idea of private equity investing or the investments that millionaires can make that no one else has access to. This is one of the reasons why Shark Tank was so popular – line up a bunch of millionaires and have common folk give pitches to them and hope that they get a piece of their money to help their company grow. We fantasize about being one of the people making a pitch and having our lives transformed by a large investment from a savvy businessman. And we fantasize about being one of the sharks, able to make six-figure investments with the expectation of 10x+ returns. A common phrase heard on the show is along the lines of, "5% isn't worth me getting out of bed for."

Yet here we are, investing in the stock market and a "big" investment for us is owning 1000 shares in a company that has 100 million shares outstanding- 0.001%. The executives aren't going to consult with us. Nobody is going to ask our opinion. You can write all the letters to the Board you want, but they won't get the special attention that an investor with a 10%-plus position would get.

Some investments are not easily accessible for retail investors. Investing millions or billions is very different than investing tens of thousands. For example, various types of debt investments are not accessible to the average retail investor. As interest rates have risen quickly over the last two years, we've seen expanding opportunities within the fixed-income sector. Bond prices and loan prices were hit heavily by rapidly rising interest rates and high inflation. Yet the fixed and consecutive can be extremely scary, especially for a novice investor who doesn't understand how everything works. You might recognize that there is an opportunity, but be unsure of how to take advantage of it.

How The Game Works

Many investors are intimidated when it comes to investing in debt. Investing in common equities is relatively easy. You log into your brokerage and invest as little as $1 nowadays, and you can buy a share or a fraction of a common share as easily as clicking a few buttons with no trading fees. Do you want to buy a bond? Well, usually there isn't that much liquidity. You have to make a bid. You can buy a single bond, which will run you $900-plus, but since "free trading" generally doesn't extend to bonds, you probably want to buy multiple bonds in one purchase. Unless you are willing to overpay, you will likely have to wait for your bid to be filled. It could be minutes, or it could be all day. Selling is every bit as complicated. And this is just a "simple" bond trade.

It gets a lot more complex when you start talking about investing in securitized debt, credit default swaps, interest rate swaps, shorting, or negotiating with borrowers in a distressed situation.

PIMCO funds, like PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) yielding 14%, frequently trade at a premium to NAV. So, whenever I suggest buying them, the inevitable question I receive is, "why would you buy it at a premium to NAV?" The short answer is, "Have you seen their portfolio?" I've been in the investing world for a long time, and PDI's portfolio is one that I wouldn't even attempt to recreate. It isn't like an equity CEF where I can just buy the top 10-20 holdings and expect a similar performance. PIMCO is in the trenches, using their scale and liquidity to maximize the profit of what they call "special" situations.

One recent example of this is Carvana (CVNA), a company that was on the ropes and many thought were headed to bankruptcy. Apollo, Ares, PIMCO, and Moelis all bought up CVNA's debt at a steep discount to par. As many investors were dumping the bonds for what they saw as a "toxic" company, these powerhouses did their analysis of the assets and bought. You see, they aren't afraid of bankruptcy, because they know that they can use their size and skills to steer debt negotiations in their favor. These creditors banded together and negotiated an out-of-court restructuring with CVNA, using the threat of going to bankruptcy court and taking all the equity. As part of this restructuring, PDI saw a significant change in the bonds it held. In June 2023, PDI had $19.5 million in CVNA debt, with coupons ranging from 4.875% to 10.25%. Source

PDI Annual Report

These holdings were replaced with bonds that have coupons of 12-14%, and PDI increased its holdings to over $29 million. Source

PDI Holdings Report September 2023

This is the type of strategy that PIMCO executes, which simply isn't possible for a retail investor. If you buy 10-20 CVNA bonds and try to call Apollo on the phone to work out a deal that makes all the major bondholders richer, they aren't going to call you back. The company isn't going to sit down and work out a deal with you. Nobody cares, because you own an insignificant portion of their debt.

PIMCO, on the other hand, is able to move in with millions or even billions, putting them in a position to negotiate for the best result. With CVNA, PIMCO now has a higher coupon and an unsecured claim was converted into a secured claim. This will be a benefit in the event that CVNA is unable to right the ship and ends up filing bankruptcy anyway. However, CVNA's common shares have skyrocketed, allowing CVNA to issue common shares using its ATM: Source

CVNA Q3 2023 10-Q

We have no opinion on whether issuing equity is positive or negative for common shareholders, but it's an unmitigated positive for debt holders like PIMCO.

These are the kinds of situations where PIMCO has an advantage that retail investors simply can't enjoy. Fortunately, we can tap into it and enjoy the benefits of PIMCO's scale and active management through PIMCO's various funds. PDI is still benefiting from the GFC, when PIMCO moved heavily into non-agency mortgages as others were dumping them. It holds a 27% allocation to non-agency mortgages. High-yield credit, which includes investments like CVNA bonds has been climbing and now makes up over 20% of the portfolio: Source

PDI website - Dec 31, 2023

PIMCO has routinely shown an ability to step in where others are fearful, buying at steep discounts to par and using their scale and skills to maximize value in a way that retail investors and smaller institutional investors simply can't. As PDI's non-agency mortgage portfolio is repaid, PIMCO will direct those funds into other opportunities including corporate credit, non-USD, and CMBS. We can benefit from PIMCO's premium management through CEFs like PDI.

Conclusion

By leveraging the experienced skills of the PIMCO Management team through a CEF like PDI, we can invest with billions of dollars behind us and enjoy the benefits of being a big shark. The example above is just one of many that PIMCO has been able to leverage its scale to get a favorable outcome in distressed debt and the fixed-income sector. They've become kingpins in the sector because of their ability to put billions of dollars to work. By using a fund like this, you're able to gain exposure to their experienced management teams and allow you to participate in the returns. Most of which will come through monthly dividends.

When it comes to retirement, the last thing you want to do is feel like you have to live like a pauper on the curb. What you want to be able to do is enjoy your retirement as if you had millions of dollars. I meet individuals who have one million, two million, or more saved for retirement but are looking to live off only $40,000 a year. They're uncertain how much they can withdraw, they are uncertain which investments to sell and they fear their portfolio might shrink too far to fund their retirement.

I feel sad for them because there's so much potential there that they're not unlocking from their portfolio. You don't have to live like them. You can live with confidence, unlocking the income potential of your portfolio and knowing how much income your investments are generating every year.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.