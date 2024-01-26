shih-wei

Active mutual funds continue to shun dividend-paying stocks, at least according to FactSet stock ownership data, reported by BofA earlier this week. The relative weight of long-only mutual funds to the high-dividend yield factor is near 50%, near its average since late 2016. Will managers eventually come around to the yield factor? Hard to say, but investors can capture yield without having to sacrifice growth, currently en vogue among many global portfolio managers.

I have a buy rating on the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG). I see it as a quality balance between dividend companies and firms focusing on growth over the coming years.

High Dividend Stocks Out of Favor; Dividend Aristocrats A More Popular Play

According to the issuer, VIG seeks to track the performance of the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index and employs a passively managed, full replication indexing approach. The ETF contains large-cap equities with an emphasis on owning shares of firms that grow their dividends year over year. It can be seen as a "dividend aristocrat" ETF.

VIG is a large fund with more than $88 billion in assets under management and carries a 1.9% dividend yield, about 40 basis points above that of the S&P 500 (SP500). With a low annual expense ratio of just 0.06%, the fund earns an A+ ETF Grade in that aspect by Seeking Alpha. Moreover, share-price momentum has been very impressive over the last few months, and I will detail key price levels to monitor on the chart later in the article. Risk is better than average with VIG given its diversified portfolio and historical standard deviation metrics. Finally, liquidity is no concern at all given VIG's high 1.6 million shares traded daily, on average, over the past three months.

Digging into the portfolio, VIG offers investors a diversified mix of large-cap U.S. stocks. Sixteen percent of the ETF is considered large-cap value, while 22% is in the upper-right growth portion of the style box. The 3-star, gold-rated fund by Morningstar features a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7, roughly a turn cheaper than the earnings multiple of the S&P 500. Long-term earnings growth is solid, near 11%, with both the yield and quality factors being above average. The portfolio is by no means a screaming value, but I like that the P/E is below the broader market while the quality is high and volatility is low.

VIG: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

VIG is also more diversified across sectors compared to the SPX. Twenty-four percent of the allocation is in the Information Technology sector, about five percentage points less than the S&P 500. Investors should also appreciate that the ETF's top 10 assets comprise just 32% of the portfolio, a more balanced mix than the overall market. As the fund's payout has risen over time, the yield has not kept pace at times due to strong share-price appreciation.

VIG: Portfolio & Dividend Information

VIG Dividend Yield History

Seasonally, VIG tends to hold up better than some other risk-on equity funds during the first quarters, according to data from Equity Clock. The fund has returned about 10% annually since its inception 17 years ago, and those gains tend to be most pronounced from mid-March through year-end.

VIG: Neutral Q1 Trends, Bullish Q2 Historical Returns

The Technical Take

Like the U.S. stock market, VIG has recaptured its all-time high that was previously notched at the turn of the year in 2021 into 2022. A significant drawdown of 23%, about five percentage points less than the S&P 500s, took place two years ago, but VIG rallied sharply off its October 2022 low. The material correction from July through late October last year resulted in the ETF tagging the $149 spot - a pivotal price over the last handful of quarters. With the ETF now firmly above its long-term 200-day moving average and modestly eclipsing its January 2022 peak, momentum appears strong.

Take a look at the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the graph, though. It may be about to confirm a bearish divergence - that bears watching as earnings season progresses. I'd like to see the fund break out with more conviction in the near term. Still, a bullish rounded bottom pattern is the long-term focus, and support is likely to appear near $167 - the peak from July last year and where the rising 50-day moving average comes into play.

Overall, the chart appears healthy, though the bearish RSI divergence bears watching.

VIG: Shares Rise To Fresh All-Time Highs, Monitoring RSI Trends

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares. The diversified portfolio is less concentrated than the S&P 500, and it features generally positive dividend, volatility, and quality factors. Its chart has near-term concerns, but the broader trend appears bullish in my view.