Yes, You Can Retire On Dividends: 2 Great Picks To Buy

When it comes to retirement advice, it's always assumed that one is well prepared if they have a large nest egg. The truth is that one's lifestyle and financial literacy have a more significant influence on preparedness than savings. Someone could have millions and still burn through it all in a few years. According to a recent survey conducted by Bloomberg, 25% of respondents from the top 10% of tax filers in the country (income greater than $175,000 per annum) said that they were "very poor" or "getting by, but things are tight."

How large of a nest egg do you need to fund your retirement? It depends. How long are you going to live? How much will the stock market return over those years? The market has had some great decades and some decades where it had no gains at all. There are a lot of unknowns, and you won't be able to predict everything. However, your retirement strategy must take into account a variety of potential outcomes.

We invest using an income strategy. Why? The simple answer is flexibility. Having cash flow into your retirement account provides you with a lot of options to adapt to whatever conditions are. Every dollar in dividends/interest you receive can be allocated to any number of uses. You could transfer it to your checking account to pay your expenses (expected or unexpected), you can use it to buy more shares in the same company that paid it, you could use it to buy shares in a different company that you believe is a better investment, or you could store it as cash for future use. Cash is the most liquid and flexible asset you can own, and when you have significant cash flow into your account it makes your retirement flexible and able to adapt to changing circumstances.

We follow three core principles in our Income Method of investing:

1. We don't sell shares to sustain our lifestyle. The cash flow into your portfolio is an immediate measurement of the health of your investments that isn't reliant on market emotions or sentiment. It's a specific and objective amount that you received from an investment. When it goes up or down, it tells you something objective about your investments that you can base your decisions on.

2. Drawdowns don't break portfolios; emotions do. If a significant drawdown makes you uncomfortable and urges you to sell to protect yourself from further downside, then maybe the financial markets aren't for you. I've found that valuing my portfolio based on the income it generates provides far more stability and helps keep my emotions in check.

"You've got to be prepared when you buy a stock having them down 50 per cent or more. If you can't handle it psychologically then you really shouldn't own stocks because you're gonna buy and sell at the wrong time." - Warren Buffett

3. We adequately diversify to protect ourselves and our income stream from the unknown. In the vein of emotions, we don't exceed our allocation limits for a single security to defend against unfavorable business or regulatory landscapes or poor management decision making and execution. Dividends aren't guaranteed until they are deposited into your account. Even interest payments are sometimes defaulted on and go to bankruptcy court where recovery is anything but certain. A well-diversified portfolio will protect your overall income stream from the inevitable bumps, while one investment might be in trouble and cutting its dividend, others will be doing well and raising theirs.

Without further ado, let us now review two picks that we are buying amidst deeply discounted prices that provide income from extremely different sources.

Pick #1: SLRC - Yield 10.6%

Banks continue to become more risk-averse and are making fewer loans, opening an opportunity for non-traditional lenders to extend credit to companies needing financing. Business development companies were designed to fill such voids and play an instrumental role in providing capital to less credit-worthy borrowers.

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) is a unique BDC with ~$984 million in assets under management and maintains a high degree of diversification across 790 unique issuers operating in over 110 industries, with an average exposure of $4.0 million per issuer.

In the world of non-traditional lending, there are niche categories that are rapidly growing, and SLRC blends the best of these asset classes as part of its business model.

1. Asset-Based Loans: A broad range of the borrower's assets - from accounts receivable to real estate, brand names, and intellectual property - can serve as collateral.

Higher inflation, the pullback of traditional lenders in response to rising interest rates, and the outbreak of volatility in the banking system will all likely increase the need for private ABL, and large alternative asset managers like KKR are betting big. SLRC's ABL segment maintains an average LTV of 60%, and the loans are prudently underwritten with backing from the company's accounts receivables and other appraised assets. The weighted average asset yield was 15.8%.

2. Life Science Financing: In recent years, life science innovation is increasingly being dominated by smaller firms that can't access syndicated markets or raise equity. Hence, established asset management firms like Oaktree and Huntington Bank are entering this space to provide non-dilutive financing. Over 95% of SLRC's portfolio is invested in loans to borrowers that have over 12 months of cash runway, exhibiting strong fundamentals despite deep valuation markdowns following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

3. Sponsor Financing: Involves lending to early-stage companies that have the backing of private equity ("sponsors"), either through whole or majority ownership. The PE firm being an equity investor inherently makes the debt a safer asset class. SLRC's borrowers in this segment provide essential services with largely recurring revenues and a weighted average EBITDA of over $130 million. The loan portfolio has a low LTV of ~41% and interest coverage ratios of ~2x. The weighted average asset yield was 11.8%.

At the end of Q3, 99.2% of SLRC's portfolio was invested in senior secured loans, of which 97.8% was held in first lien senior secured loans. Second-lien ABL exposure stood at 1.2%, and second-lien cash flow exposure was 0.2% of the Comprehensive Investment Portfolio on September 30, 2023.

Author's Calculations

At the end of Q3, 99.7% of SLRC's portfolio was performing on a fair value basis. Source

Q3 Investor Press Release

During Q3, SLRC reported Net Investment Income of $0.43/share, covering its $0.41/share quarterly dividend. Since October 2023, SLRC has paid quarterly dividends amounting to a 10.6% annualized yield.

SLRC trades at a 16% discount to NAV, making it a bargain valuation to scoop up shares of this BDC with stringent underwriting standards, a higher focus on sponsor financing, and borrowers from resilient, non-cyclical industries with predictable cash flows.

Pick #2: DFP - Yield 6.7%

Preferred securities have rebounded from their lowest points of 2023 but remain materially underpriced compared to their historical average.

Manulife Investment Management

A review of historical performance shows that stable rate conditions (with pause and hold) would be favorable for this misunderstood asset class. The past three hawkish cycles ended in 2000, 2006, and 2018 and were followed by rate-flat periods for 7-14 months before rates were cut. During those months, preferreds performed very competitively and even outperformed the markets.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP) lets you accelerate your returns from this discounted asset class by employing a ~40% leverage in its investment strategy.

DFP comprises ~202 holdings, mainly preferred issues from banking and insurance firms. Source

DFP Fact Sheet

Higher exposure to banking and insurance preferreds is a significant advantage for two reasons:

Higher quality of the holdings, with credit ratings and regulatory oversight of their operations and capital levels. ~46% of DFP's holdings carry investment-grade ratings.

Better taxation of the distributions: Approximately 70% of DFP's holdings generate Qualified Dividend Income. Source

DFP Fact Sheet

DFP leverage is a double-edged sword. It resulted in declining distributions and accelerated NAV decline through the Fed's hawkish rate policy. However, the NAV can bounce back, and the fund will regrow its distributions as interest expenses decrease. We note that through rate increases, the CEF continued to generate growing total investment income with a 7% top-line growth in 1H 2023 from the same period two years ago. Even fund expenses remained flat during this time. The only item that rose was the interest expense, shrinking the bottom line and reducing the distributions to shareholders.

Author's Calculations

The above chart tells us that the NAV decline has not negatively impacted the fund's ability to generate growing returns. Higher borrowing costs have "temporarily" affected the bottom line, but the fund remains well-positioned to capitalize on declining rates.

During 1H 2023, DFP's daily weighted average annualized interest rate was 5.429%, with the leverage carrying an annualized rate of the SOFR reset daily + 0.90%. A 100 basis point rate cut will reduce DFP's semi-annual interest expense by $1.5 million, making the case for DFP's monthly distribution increase to ~$0.12/share from current levels.

Based on the economic data, DFP's interest expenses have likely peaked. We expect strong NAV recovery as the Fed pause persists and growing monthly distributions as rates inch downward. The CEF trades at an attractive 11% discount to NAV, making it a bargain fund to ride the recovery of a deeply discounted sector.

Conclusion

George Costanza from Seinfeld was worried about "shrinkage," but you don't have to in your retirement planning. The Income Method retirement strategy is non-exhaustive; you don't have to shrink your assets to fuel your lifestyle and hope it lasts through your lifetime. Most importantly, we don't let market gyrations and portfolio drawdowns dissuade our progression toward financial freedom.

Remember, it's not the size of your nest egg that defines a comfortable retirement but the power it holds to sustain your dreams. Focus on generating lasting income; you'll find true financial freedom in your golden years. The Income Method is the strategy I use to achieve this; that is the beauty of income investing.