Wirestock

Since I last wrote an earnings preview on pharmaceuticals company GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) last October, its price is up by 11.8%, which was to be expected on good results and the settlement of its heartburn medication, Zantac, related cases in California.

With full-year 2023 results expected at the end of the month, a continued positive outcome is assured since we already have data for the first nine months of the year (9m 2023). In addition, the company also upgraded its outlook for the second time with the release of the last set of results.

Even though these upgrades improve the estimates for the full year, the real question now is whether they are big enough to justify a continued Buy rating on GSK after its recent price uptick.

Outlook upgrades

Let's first take a closer look at the outlook. GSK has come a long way since its initial outlook was released with the 2022 earnings report (see table below). At the midpoint of the latest guidance range, updated with Q3 2023 results, the turnover ex-COVID-19 solutions is now seen growing by 12.5% year-on-year (YoY) at constant exchange rates [CER], a 5.5 percentage point increase from the midpoint of the initial outlook. Similarly, the adjusted EPS is now expected to rise by 5 percentage points more.

Source: GSK

Turnover gets a fillip from the Arexvy launch

The company points out that the revised outlook GSK is on account of "the continued strong and broad-based performance of its business," which shows up in its segment-wise revision in outlook as well (see graphic below).

2023 Outlook By Segment (Source: GSK)

The outlook is particularly strong for vaccines, which accounted for 33% of the turnover ex-COVID-19 solutions during 9m 2023. The segment got a boost from the successful launch of the lower respiratory tract disease prevention vaccine, Arexvy (see chart below for details). Arexvy brought in 22% of vaccines' revenues in the quarter, more than making up for some softening across other segments of the division. As a whole, vaccines grew by a massive 34% in the quarter, compared to an already healthy 15% increase in Q2 2023.

Source: GSK

It also impacted GSK's turnover in Q3 2023 positively, which increased by 16%, higher than the 13% increase seen during 9m 2023. With a continued uptick expected in Arexvy's sales, Q4 2023 turnover can see some upside compared to the midpoint of full-year forecasts as well. My estimates put the growth figure for the quarter at 15%.

Earnings growth to accelerate in Q4 2023

Similarly, the earnings figures are expected to see better than average growth in Q4 2023. With the expectation of 13%-15% growth for the full year 2023 adjusted operating profit growth in 2023 compared to the 10% increase in 9m 2023, it follows that growth in Q4 2023 would be higher anyway. My estimates put the figure at 21%.

For the same reason, adjusted EPS growth is expected to be at over 50% in Q4 2023, based on the latest full-year forecasts. Despite this, interestingly the estimated absolute number at GBP 39.3 will actually be lower than that for Q3 2023 at GBP 50.4. The full-year EPS is seen to come at GBP 1.65 at the midpoint growth rate of the forecast range for the shares of GSK, which in turn translates to USD 4.2 for each ADR.

Market multiples are on the fence

GSK's forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for 2023 is then 9.4x from this forecast. Despite an improvement in the EPS estimates from USD 3.9 the last time I wrote on the stock, the forward P/E is slightly higher than the then figure, 9x. This of course is on account of the price rise since.

What can limit price rise?

While the ratio remains lower than GSK's five-year average of 13.4x, it does need to be noted that much has changed for the company in this time, most notably the spin-off of its consumer healthcare division into Haleon plc (HLN). As a result, the past year's average is not entirely comparable. Further, going by analysts' estimates available on Seeking Alpha, the forward P/E for 2024 is at 9.7x, there's limited upside in any case.

What supports price rise?

There's another side to the market multiples story too, however. The forward ratio is lower than even the trailing twelve months [TTM] P/E of 10.3x, implying another 10% upside for now, if the TTM P/E is used as a measure of where the stock could go next.

Moreover, the total returns on the stock will be higher going by the dividends. The TTM dividend yield of 3.6% isn't bad and more than double the healthcare sector median of 1.6%. With growing earnings, there's a likelihood that the dividends for 2024 can rise.

Also, the forward ratio is way lower than the 18.9x figure for the healthcare sector, which alone implies a possible doubling in price.

Zantac litigation and outlook for 2024 are key

There are two more factors to consider in assessing the GSK stock now. The first is the continued Zantac overhang. As I write, a three-day hearing for complaints alleging that Zantac is potentially cancer-causing is getting underway in Delaware. After it settled the same complaints in California last October, the stock has seen a nice price rise. But how it does now will depend on the outcome of the hearing. If there's merit seen in the complaints, there would be both reputational and financial damage to GSK.

Next, the company's outlook for 2024 will be important too. While the figures so far don't indicate any cause for concern, analysts' estimates are worth considering here. They expect the EPS to remain flat during the year, which in turn suggests that the stock could lose its mojo. But we do need to wait for what the company itself has to say.

What next?

For now, there's little doubt that GSK has another winning quarter on its hands. Broad-based growth is expected to positively impact the turnover and profits, with a fillip from Arexvy's launch. There could even be an increase in dividends as a result. That it's still trading well below the sector's market multiples also goes in favor of the stock.

There are risks, however. Zantac-related cases could impact GSK negatively, and going by analysts' estimates, earnings in 2024 can be underwhelming. We don't know what the outcome of these risks would be. Taking the balance of both the positives and risks into account, I'm retaining a Buy, but with the caveat that it's now dependent on the incoming developments.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.