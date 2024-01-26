sasirin pamai/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I rate Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) [9991:HK] stock as a Buy. My prior write-up, published on November 13, 2024, drew attention to BZUN's favorable corporate developments.

The focus of my current article is BZUN's recently announced share buyback program and the financial prospects of Gap China (a business acquired last year that is part of the company's brand management segment now).

I am staying bullish on Baozun after taking into account its new share repurchase plan and Gap China's prospects. BZUN intends to buy as much as $20 million (12.5% of market capitalization) of its shares within the next one year. Separately, Baozun is targeting to achieve a major turnaround of its acquired Gap China business in the next few years.

New $20 Million Share Buyback Plan

Baozun's share price jumped by +17.3% to close at $2.64 at the end of the January 24, 2024, trading day, which was attributable to both market-specific and company-specific factors. Seeking Alpha News reported on the same day that China has decided to "cut bank's reserve ratio in early February to boost economy," which was a positive stock price driver for Chinese-listed companies in general, including that of BZUN. The other key factor which led to a surge in Baozun shares on January 24 was the company's announcement of a new share repurchase plan.

On January 24, 2024, before the market opened, BZUN issued a press release revealing a "new share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its outstanding American depositary shares" in the coming year.

There are multiple positives associated with Baozun's decision to initiate a new share buyback plan.

Firstly, the new share repurchase program sends a clear message that the company's cash flow situation is improving. Baozun disclosed in its most recent quarterly earnings release that Q3 2023 was the first time "since our (May 2015) IPO that Baozun achieved positive operating cash flow" for the third quarter of the year. Looking forward, the market sees BZUN reversing from a negative free cash flow of -RMB605 million (estimate) in FY 2023 to generate a positive free cash flow of +RMB321 million for FY 2024, as per S&P Capital IQ consensus forecasts. In other words, Baozun's new share buyback plan indicates that the company is confident in generating sufficient cash flow to return excess capital to shareholders via share repurchases.

Secondly, BZUN can get back on the radar of investors who view shareholder capital return as a key investment criterion by repurchasing shares again. Baozun has never distributed any dividends since its public listing, and the last time BZUN bought back its own shares was in the third quarter of 2022. Assuming that BZUN does complete its $20 million share repurchase plan within a year, this will translate into a very enticing share buyback yield of 12.5% based on its $159 million market capitalization as of January 24, 2024. It will be reasonable to think that Baozun will be able to attract new investors who assess stocks based on dividend yield or share buyback yield.

Thirdly, it is possible to infer from Baozun's recently announced share buyback plan that the stock's valuations have become very appealing. BZUN's share price dropped by -71.5% in the past one year, and Baozun is now valued by the market at a consensus FY 2024 normalized P/E of 5.7 times (source: S&P Capital IQ). BZUN doesn't deserve to trade a mid-single-digit P/E multiple in my view, taking into account its earnings growth prospects. As per S&P Capital IQ consensus data, the sell side expects Baozun to turn profitable in FY 2024 before delivering normalized EPS growth rates (in local currency or RMB terms) of +78.7% and +18.4% for FY 2025 and FY 2026, respectively.

Favorable Outlook For Gap China

In my earlier May 12, 2023 update, I noted that Baozun "had concluded the purchase of apparel retailer Gap's businesses in China" (Gap China) in January 2023 that "will be integrated into BZUN's existing brand management business." I also highlighted in the May 2023 article that "the consolidation of the loss-making Gap Greater China (or Gap China) since the start of February implies that Baozun will be in the red for 2023."

In other words, the potential turnaround in profitability for Gap China is a major factor affecting BZUN's future financial performance and share price trajectory.

The most recent updates on Gap China have been favorable.

Baozun hosted its 2023 Analyst Day on November 10 last year, and the key takeaways from this event are highlighted in a November 13, 2023, research report (translated from Chinese to English using Google Translate) published by Mainland Chinese securities firm CMB International.

According to this November 13, 2023 CMB International report, BZUN has offered positive short-term guidance and encouraging financial targets for the long run at the company's 2023 Analyst Day. Specifically, Baozun has guided for an expansion in Gap China's gross profit margin from a mid-single-digit percentage for FY 2023 to a high-single-digit percentage in FY 2024. For the intermediate-to-long term, BZUN aims to have Gap China register positive earnings for FY 2025 and double its top line in FY 2027. In its research report, CMB International cited Baozun's management commentary at the 2023 Analyst Day highlighting that "new products, new marketing strategies, and new sales channels" will be the drivers of the improvement in Gap China's business performance going forward.

At its Q3 2023 results briefing in late November last year, Baozun shared that the company "simplified its (Gap China's) complex architecture by consolidating nearly 70 historical systems into one modern integrated omnichannel operating platform" after buying over Gap China. This is likely to be another critical cost optimization and profitability enhancement driver for Gap China.

Taking into consideration the positive updates pertaining to Gap China, I have confidence in BZUN's financial goals for Gap China and the bullish consensus earnings growth expectations (outlined in the preceding section) for Baozun.

Final Thoughts

A mid-single-digit P/E multiple for Baozun is unjustified. Considering its substantial share buyback program and the potential turnaround of its Gap China business, BZUN's P/E ratio is likely to expand to the high-single digit to low-teens P/E range, which is much more aligned with the bottom line growth outlook for the stock.