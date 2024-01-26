koto_feja/iStock via Getty Images

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) was able to submit an IND to begin its phase 3 VERSATILE-003 study, using PDS0101 + KEYTRUDA to treat patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma [HNSCC]. I briefly spoke about this in a prior Seeking Alpha article entitled "PDS Biotechnology: Interim Data Reinforces Push Towards Phase 3 Study". Since then, it has been able to receive guidance from the FDA on a proposed design of a late-stage trial. With this feedback, it anticipates that it will begin the VERSATILE-003 study in Q1 of 2024. The thing is that while the company continues to make progress on this late-stage program, there is another catalyst to look forward to.

This would be an investigator sponsored study with Mayo Clinic, advancing the use of PDS0101 + KEYTRUDAD to treat patients with pre-metastatic HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer [OPSCC]. This combination regimen is being advanced in the ongoing phase 1/2 study to treat these patients. Why I believe that investors might want to look at this biotech is because preliminary efficacy results from this Mayo Clinic sponsored phase 1/2 study are going to be released in Q2 of 2024. This would provide another reason to consider this company, besides the positive progress it has been able to make advancing PDS0101 for the treatment of patients with HNSCC.

PDS0101 Combination Regimen Can Be Expanded Towards Other HPV-Associated Tumors

The thing about PDS0101 is how it can be applied towards other HPV positive [+] tumors beyond HNSCC. Thus, this company has been able to have an investigator-sponsored study be initiated to test this drug in combination with KEYTRUDA to treat patients with pre-metastatic HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer [OPSCC]. Oropharyngeal cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the middle part of a person's throat or pharynx. There are some treatment options available for these patients with OPSCC, but despite that, it tends to recur. The global oral cancer treatment market is expected to reach $2.74 billion by 2030. The thing is that these patients tends to experience several types of symptoms, such as:

Sore throat forming

Lump in neck

Coughing up blood

Difficulty with swallowing

One of the major drivers with OPSCC, is that it is largely driven by human papillomavirus [HPV]. The use of PDS0101 is a good drug candidate to advance for this program, because it is said that nearly 80% to 90% of all oropharynx tumors are HPV-positive. This means, despite the focus on only going after only HPV16+ patients, this is still a good market opportunity for PDS Biotechnology to go after. To see if PDS0101 alone or in combination with KEYTRUDA can help shrink tumors in patients with HPV16+ OPSCC, it has been able to initiate a phase 1/2 study with Mayo Clinic. This early-stage study is intending to recruit a total of 24 patients who are to be given either PDS0101 as a monotherapy or in combination with KEYTRUDA. The primary endpoint is evaluating HPV cell-free tumor deoxyribonucleic acid response over a 2-year period. Secondary outcome measures being looked at are: Progression-free survival [PFS], overall-survival [OS], response rate and adverse events [AEs]. It is expected that preliminary efficacy results will be released from this study in Q2 of 2024. Should the data turn out positive, then I believe it is an event that could possibly cause the stock price to trade higher.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, PDS Biotechnology had a cash balance of $54.3 million as of September 30th of 2023. The thing is that this biotech doesn't have a lot of cash, especially in light of the fact that its costs are likely to go up in the coming months. Why is that? Well, that's because it intends to initiate VERSATILE-003 in Q1 of 2024. Once this trial is initiated, then its cash runway is going to decrease. Matter of fact, the company estimates that its cash will only be enough to fund its operations into Q3 of 2024. It has been able to fund its operations through being able to obtain various several financial instruments over the past few years. For instance, in the 9 months ending September 30th 2022, it was able to obtain net proceeds of $24.6 million because of a venture loan. Then, it was able to receive an additional $5.6 million due to sale of common stock under a Sales Agreement it used. With the need to start a phase 3 registrational study soon, plus the low cash runway, I believe that it is likely going to have to raise cash in the coming months. If this were to happen then shareholders would be diluted.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in PDS Biotechnology. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the initiation of the phase 3 VERSATILE-003 study, which is using PDS0101 in combination with KEYTURDA to treat patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma [HNSCC]. Upon this late-stage trial being eventually completed, there is no assurance that positive results will be released from it. If this happens, then it might put a damper on the belief that PDS0101 is an immunotherapy capable of being able to be utilized in combination with other therapies to treat patients with various types of cancer.

A second risk to consider would be with respect to the release of results from the phase 1/2 Mayo Clinic study, which is using PDS0101 in combination with KEYTRUDA to treat patients with pre-metastatic HPV16+ OPSCC. Even though PDS0101 in combination with KEYTRUDA has shown to do well in treating patients with Head and neck cancer, there is no assurance that a similar or superior outcome will be achieved with the released of this data. The third and final risk to consider would be with respect to the financial position it is in. It believes that its cash on hand will only be enough to fund its operations into Q3 of 2024. Being that this isn't an enormous amount of cash, it is likely going to have to raise funds in the coming months.

Conclusion

PDS Biotech has been able to receive substantial feedback from the FDA so that it can initiate its phase 3 VERSATILE-003 study, which is using PDS0101 in combination with KEYTRUDA to treat patients with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. It intends to initiate this trial during this quarter, which would get the ball rolling for a major phase 3 program as part of its pipeline. Despite this being one catalyst that investors can look forward to, there is another one that investors might want to keep an eye on. This other catalyst would be with respect to a data readout expected to happen in the coming quarter. That is, it is expected that PDS Biotechnology is going to release results from the phase 1/2 investigator-sponsored Mayo Clinic study in Q2 of 2024. Should this data be good, then it would allow this biotech to successfully advance another indication in its pipeline forward. With the phase 3 VERSATILE-003 study being initiated, plus a data readout on the way for the OPSCC indication, I believe that investors could possibly capitalize on any gains made here. This biotech has the ability to change T-cell activation to attack solid tumors effectively. Especially, since there is no toxicity associated with it, it can easily be combined wither other forms of standard of care treatments. Its uniqueness stems from the Versamune platform that it has.