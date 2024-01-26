ArtistGNDphotography

Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.” -Mark Twain

Today, we put Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) in the spotlight since our last piece on the name in October of 2022. The stock of this home builder sold off in trading on Tuesday. The shares fell nearly six percent on the day while the overall market was up. The trigger was a poor Q4 report from home building giant D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) which cause that equity to fall nine percent in trading. This was the worst daily performance for DHI since 2020. D.R. Horton's results were hurt lower gross margins due to incentives and reduced home prices to improve affordability for buyers and new home orders came in under expectations as well.

Was the sell-off Tuesday a buying opportunity or a canary in the coalmine for the home building sector? An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

This home builder is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes. Taylor Morrison also master-planned communities and develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name. In addition, like most home builders it offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services. Key brand names include Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection, and Esplanade.

October Company Presentation

Taylor Morrison primarily operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The company is the fifth largest home builder in the country based on FY2022 data. Historically, the company's main footprint was in Florida, Texas, and Arizona. Taylor Morrison expanded into the Pacific Northwest following its 2020 acquisition of William Lyon Homes. The stock currently trades around $52.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $5.6 billion.

October Company Presentation

Third Quarter Results:

The company posted Q3 results on October 25th. Taylor Morrison delivered a non-GAAP profit of $1.62 a share, nine cents a share above expectations. Revenues fell nearly 18% on a year-over-year basis to $1.68 billion. However, this was $30 million above the consensus.

October Company Presentation

Despite the fall in revenue, the company saw some improvement in key metrics as you can see above. Average sales price rose slightly in the quarter on a year-over-year basis and the cancellation rate dropped significantly. New home sales also rose 25% while book value per share increased to $46.78, up from under $39 a share in 3Q2022. Management provided the following forward guidance.

October Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since third quarter results were posted, three analyst firms including Barclays and BTIG have maintained Hold ratings on the stock. Wedbush downgraded the home builder to Neutral. JPMorgan ($69 price target) while RBC Capital and Deutsche Bank upgraded TMHC to Outperform with identical $57 price targets.

Approximately two percent of the outstanding shares in the stock are currently held short. There was significant insider selling in the equity in December as a company director unloaded just over $18 million worth of shares during the month.

October Company Presentation

The company ended the third quarter with its balance sheet is solid shape. Management has done a commendable job over the last year continuing to pay down debt and has low leverage (above). The company paid down gross debt by $710 million in FY2022 and produced $1.1 billion in operational cash flow during the fiscal year as well. In mid-December, the company announced it was renewing its stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock through year end 2025. Taylor Morrison repurchased $100 million worth of stock in the third quarter.

October Company Presentation

Verdict:

Taylor Morrison made $9.22 a share in FY2022 on $7.89 billion in sales. The current analyst firm consensus has the homebuilder making just $7.14 a share in FY2023 as sales fall to $7.1 billion. The project earnings of $6.85 a share in profits on $7.2 billion of revenue in FY2024.

The stock appears cheap at under six times trailing earnings. It is cheaper still based on FY2022's operational cash flow. However, home building stocks are notoriously cyclical entities. With average mortgage rates now back over seven percent again and a potential recession on the horizon, the stock could easily become a 'value trap'. Even with yesterday's sell-off, the stock is up some 40% from its recent lows in late October.

Home builder stocks held up very well in 2023 despite the lowest levels of existing home sales in the United States since 1995. New home sales were up four percent last year it should be noted. The lack of inventory from tens of millions of homeowners having ‘golden handcuffs’ in relation to their existing mortgage rates, kept average home sales prices higher than they would have otherwise been. This helped home builders maintain and even grow margins as they had to offer limited buying incentives in 2023 even as costs for key inputs like lumber were falling. That seems to be changing now. D.R. Horton was hit earlier in this week as Q4 gross margins fell 220bps from the third quarter to bring down this key metric to 22.9%. This was primarily due to the fact the company had to offer buyers bigger incentives (Ex, mortgage rate buydowns) to move inventory.

In addition, the company should post Q4 earnings in mid-February providing investors with a fresh set of data points before making any potential investment decision around this stock.