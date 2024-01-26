Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Armada Hoffler Properties: Peerless Dominance

Ross Bowler profile picture
Ross Bowler
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Moody's Analytics reports that 19.6% of office space in major US cities is unleased, a new record high.
  • Armada Hoffler Properties, a small-cap REIT, owns office space and has dealt with bankrupt WeWork, but presents a growth opportunity.
  • AHH's portfolio includes office, multifamily, and retail properties, and the company has rejected WeWork lease renegotiations and is experiencing leasing interest.

Virginia Beach Town Center

DenisTangneyJr

Over the last couple of years there has been a running narrative forecasting/describing the demise of commercial real estate. Though office is now a small part of the publicly traded REIT market capitalization, the abundance of bad news in the office sector has been sufficient to dampen investor interest in real estate as a whole. Earlier this month, Moody’s Analytics reported that 19.6% of office space in major U.S. cities is now unleased, a new record high. WeWork, the now bankrupt co-working pioneer, is now trying to save billions through lease-renegotiation efforts with office landlords and in January has stepped up this effort by withholding more than $33 million in rent due.

We don’t disagree that certain situations look dire, but we want to note that investors who look no further than these headlines are likely missing meaningful opportunities. Specifically, Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is a small-cap REIT that owns some office and has even had to deal with bankrupt WeWork. We perceive AHH is demonstrably undervalued and, money where our mouth is, presents one of the best real estate growth opportunities trading today.

Office

For more than 3 decades, Armada Hoffler has been a premier developer of best-in-class urban communities in select submarkets. They claim to dominate these submarkets and that claim has yet to be disproved. By design, about a third of these developments are high quality office space.

Fully aware of the general perception of office space, on the 3rd Q23 earnings call CEO Lou Haddad anticipated concerns about AHH’s leases with WeWork;

“As case in point, we, like all landlords who hold leases with WeWork have been asked to take substantial rent reductions in order to preserve their lease commitments. As you may know, we have 2 leases with this tenant in the total portfolio at the Interlock in West Midtown Atlanta, and One City Center in Durham, North Carolina. Both are new trophy class mixed-use buildings and vibrant urban walkable locations. We have no interest in impairing either of these prime assets for the below-market lease and are very comfortable with prospects for backfill, should we choose to reclaim the space.”

Putting the subject to bed, in a January 23rd press release, AHH confirmed that they had, indeed, rejected a WeWork lease renegotiation and were enjoying a surge of leasing interest at the Interlock in Atlanta’s West Midtown.

Further demonstrating that AHH’s office portfolio doesn’t resemble the CRE headlines, the company announced a spate of new leases.

Law Firm to Move Offices to Harbor Point

Big Four Accounting Firm Inks Deal at Armada Hoffler Tower in Virginia Beach

We have long lacked enthusiasm for investment in the office space, but for the most part office doesn’t look like this.

The Rest

The other 2/3 of Armada Hoffler is comprised of basically equal parts newer multifamily and essential (grocery anchored) retail. Investors are generally more encouraged at the near and long-term prospects for both retail and apartments, and we would argue that AHH’s portfolio will work better than property-type sector peers because all 3 components are often part of an Armada Hoffler designed and developed live/work community. The Interlock joint venture with Georgia Tech and Town Center of Virginia Beach are just two examples of how Armada Hoffler makes these concepts work.

Too Cheap to Pass Up

In their 3Q23 earnings release AHH provided updated 2023 earnings guidance of $1.25 FFO/Share, at the mid-point. Contrasting that against a current share price of $12.13 and you have a Price/FFO of 9.7(x) trailing 12-month earnings and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

A screenshot of a report Description automatically generated

AHH

Armada Hoffler projects its future operations with confidence because for the last four decades they have honed the development cycle to near perfection. Their combined office, retail, and multifamily net operating income is enhanced by a steady and renewing stream of fee income.

A graph of a number of people Description automatically generated with medium confidence

AHH

The multifamily sector currently trades at a P/FFO of 16.1(x) and a 4.26% dividend yield. The office sector trades at a P/FFO of 9.0(x) and a 5.34% dividend yield. The retail sector trades at a P/FFO of 13.5(x) and a 4.37% dividend yield.

On the earnings call, CEO Haddad promised no compromise with WeWork leases, and he delivered. He also said that the company’s operations would accomplish further reduction of debt as developments progress. He repeatedly stated that shareholders should anticipate higher earnings and dividends.

AHH is a diversified REIT that seems to have circumvented the problems other office landlords are experiencing and maintains all the upside of the retail and multifamily sectors. A blended FFO multiple (16.1(x) multifamily + 9.0(x) office + 13.5(x) retail)/3) would describe that Armada Hoffler might be fairly valued trading at 12.86(x) FFO. That fair value translates to share prices approximating $16 or about 32% upside from today.

Antithetical to this article’s title, Armada Hoffler does have a REIT portfolio peer in JBG Smith Properties (JBGS). JBGS is a Washington DC MSA focused real estate operator/developer and has assembled a pool of office, retail, and multifamily assets in its targeted submarkets. Though JBGS’s debt servicing recurring EBITDA/Interest expense ratio of 2.5(x) is inferior to AHH’s 3.4(x), it trades at a superior 12.4(x) P/FFO multiple (that’s in the ballpark multiple of where we think AHH should trade). With a market cap of $1.6B, JBGS is approximately twice the size of AHH; smaller cap stocks are sometimes considered riskier, but that may also contribute to creating a better price point of entry.

We have been studying Armada Hoffler since its 2013 IPO and have come to know a company that conservatively pursues ambitious plans with precision planning and integrity. We believe this quality firm will trade above a blended average multiple, so we regularly add to our holdings.

Make your money work for you

The REIT
market has become significantly underpriced making it a great time to get in to
the right REITs. To help people get the most updated REIT data and
analysis I am offering 40% off Portfolio Income Solutions, but you can only get
it through this link.https://seekingalpha.com/affiliate_link/40Percent I hope you enjoy the plethora of data tables, sector analysis and deep dives into opportunistic REITs.

This article was written by

Ross Bowler profile picture
Ross Bowler
1.23K Followers

Ross Bowler is the founder and CEO of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a specialized securities analysis and investment advisory firm focused exclusively on the 200+ companies structured as publicly traded REITs, with over 30 years of experience trading and analyzing real estate securities. He designs and manages REIT and REIT-adjacent portfolios tailored to advisory clients’ investment goals. With a pre-existing knowledge of each REIT and relationships with REIT management teams, he has an advantage in knowing which REITs to buy and which to avoid.

Ross helps lead the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Dane and Simon Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AHH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
Dangerous with Crayons
Yesterday, 7:39 PM
Comments (831)
I'd love to see a $16 share price but it does seem like doversified reits trade at a discount. Makes me think jack of all trades, master of none type of discount, even if not accurate or relevant. But as long as they keep doing what they re doing well, I have time for the market to discover a higher fair price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AHH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AHH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AHH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.