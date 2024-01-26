DenisTangneyJr

Over the last couple of years there has been a running narrative forecasting/describing the demise of commercial real estate. Though office is now a small part of the publicly traded REIT market capitalization, the abundance of bad news in the office sector has been sufficient to dampen investor interest in real estate as a whole. Earlier this month, Moody’s Analytics reported that 19.6% of office space in major U.S. cities is now unleased, a new record high. WeWork, the now bankrupt co-working pioneer, is now trying to save billions through lease-renegotiation efforts with office landlords and in January has stepped up this effort by withholding more than $33 million in rent due.

We don’t disagree that certain situations look dire, but we want to note that investors who look no further than these headlines are likely missing meaningful opportunities. Specifically, Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is a small-cap REIT that owns some office and has even had to deal with bankrupt WeWork. We perceive AHH is demonstrably undervalued and, money where our mouth is, presents one of the best real estate growth opportunities trading today.

Office

For more than 3 decades, Armada Hoffler has been a premier developer of best-in-class urban communities in select submarkets. They claim to dominate these submarkets and that claim has yet to be disproved. By design, about a third of these developments are high quality office space.

Fully aware of the general perception of office space, on the 3rd Q23 earnings call CEO Lou Haddad anticipated concerns about AHH’s leases with WeWork;

“As case in point, we, like all landlords who hold leases with WeWork have been asked to take substantial rent reductions in order to preserve their lease commitments. As you may know, we have 2 leases with this tenant in the total portfolio at the Interlock in West Midtown Atlanta, and One City Center in Durham, North Carolina. Both are new trophy class mixed-use buildings and vibrant urban walkable locations. We have no interest in impairing either of these prime assets for the below-market lease and are very comfortable with prospects for backfill, should we choose to reclaim the space.”

Putting the subject to bed, in a January 23rd press release, AHH confirmed that they had, indeed, rejected a WeWork lease renegotiation and were enjoying a surge of leasing interest at the Interlock in Atlanta’s West Midtown.

Further demonstrating that AHH’s office portfolio doesn’t resemble the CRE headlines, the company announced a spate of new leases.

Law Firm to Move Offices to Harbor Point

Big Four Accounting Firm Inks Deal at Armada Hoffler Tower in Virginia Beach

We have long lacked enthusiasm for investment in the office space, but for the most part office doesn’t look like this.

The Rest

The other 2/3 of Armada Hoffler is comprised of basically equal parts newer multifamily and essential (grocery anchored) retail. Investors are generally more encouraged at the near and long-term prospects for both retail and apartments, and we would argue that AHH’s portfolio will work better than property-type sector peers because all 3 components are often part of an Armada Hoffler designed and developed live/work community. The Interlock joint venture with Georgia Tech and Town Center of Virginia Beach are just two examples of how Armada Hoffler makes these concepts work.

Too Cheap to Pass Up

In their 3Q23 earnings release AHH provided updated 2023 earnings guidance of $1.25 FFO/Share, at the mid-point. Contrasting that against a current share price of $12.13 and you have a Price/FFO of 9.7(x) trailing 12-month earnings and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

AHH

Armada Hoffler projects its future operations with confidence because for the last four decades they have honed the development cycle to near perfection. Their combined office, retail, and multifamily net operating income is enhanced by a steady and renewing stream of fee income.

AHH

The multifamily sector currently trades at a P/FFO of 16.1(x) and a 4.26% dividend yield. The office sector trades at a P/FFO of 9.0(x) and a 5.34% dividend yield. The retail sector trades at a P/FFO of 13.5(x) and a 4.37% dividend yield.

On the earnings call, CEO Haddad promised no compromise with WeWork leases, and he delivered. He also said that the company’s operations would accomplish further reduction of debt as developments progress. He repeatedly stated that shareholders should anticipate higher earnings and dividends.

AHH is a diversified REIT that seems to have circumvented the problems other office landlords are experiencing and maintains all the upside of the retail and multifamily sectors. A blended FFO multiple (16.1(x) multifamily + 9.0(x) office + 13.5(x) retail)/3) would describe that Armada Hoffler might be fairly valued trading at 12.86(x) FFO. That fair value translates to share prices approximating $16 or about 32% upside from today.

Antithetical to this article’s title, Armada Hoffler does have a REIT portfolio peer in JBG Smith Properties (JBGS). JBGS is a Washington DC MSA focused real estate operator/developer and has assembled a pool of office, retail, and multifamily assets in its targeted submarkets. Though JBGS’s debt servicing recurring EBITDA/Interest expense ratio of 2.5(x) is inferior to AHH’s 3.4(x), it trades at a superior 12.4(x) P/FFO multiple (that’s in the ballpark multiple of where we think AHH should trade). With a market cap of $1.6B, JBGS is approximately twice the size of AHH; smaller cap stocks are sometimes considered riskier, but that may also contribute to creating a better price point of entry.

We have been studying Armada Hoffler since its 2013 IPO and have come to know a company that conservatively pursues ambitious plans with precision planning and integrity. We believe this quality firm will trade above a blended average multiple, so we regularly add to our holdings.