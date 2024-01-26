Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recession Forecasts Take A Beating After Strong Q4 GDP Growth

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.25K Followers

Summary

  • For the perennial recession forecasters, the 3.3% rise in output in Q4 was the latest blow to ongoing warnings that trouble is just around the corner.
  • Last year was yet another master class of showing the power of ensemble models that carefully draw on multiple indicators and models.
  • Near-term modeling estimates for the Economic Trend Index (ETI) and Economic Momentum Index (EMI) project that the US economic bias will remain comfortably positive through February.

What"s Next

MCCAIG

The only thing that was genuinely surprising in yesterday’s fourth-quarter report on US economic activity was the strength of the increase. The positive directional bias, by contrast, has been relatively clear for weeks, if not longer. Assuming, of course, that you were analyzing a broad

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.25K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.