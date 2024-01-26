Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blackstone Is Calling The Bottom, Almost

Jan. 26, 2024 10:09 PM ETBX
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.64K Followers

Summary

  • The $1 trillion asset manager broke a five-quarter run of declining earnings in the fourth quarter.
  • Blackstone’s profit from asset sales rose 16% year-over-year, helping to drive growth in earnings for the first time since mid-2022.
  • Capital deployed into investments and fund inflows ended a five-quarter pattern of declines, rising 66% and 22%, respectively, from the same period a year prior.

Businessmen investor think before buying stock market investment using smartphone to analyze trading data. investor analysis with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market.

champpixs

By Breakingviews

Not even the mighty Blackstone (BX) can defy the economy. At present, that’s a good thing. The $1 trillion asset manager broke a five-quarter run of declining earnings in the fourth quarter. Money deployed for

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.64K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BX--
Blackstone Inc.

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.