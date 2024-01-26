Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment briefing

Our top-down security selection criteria from Q3 2023 pointed to the industrials sector as a potential starting point for capital allocation this year. Along with the materials sector, we are constructive on selective opportunities within this domain.

Findings showed the sector was positioned to deliver 16% of the coming 12 months growth projections for the S&P 500 market weighted index, but held just 8% notional value of the index at the time. By 31st December, this had risen to approximately 9%. For reference, our composite pointed to the materials sector with the highest risk/reward calculus, with industrials ~1/3rd way down the list (Figure 2).

As we roll into earnings season, vigilance is needed to observe how the industrials sector is progressing with respect to these findings.

For CY 2023, the industrials sector pulled in with around 18% YoY growth in corporate profits (Figure 3). This is constructive to the early stages of our thesis.

Around 10% of companies have reported Q4 earnings so far as of January 26th, 2024. The industrials sector has experienced a 2.7% average year on year earnings decline, coming off a high base in Q4 '22.

Constructively, it is positioned around the middle of the field as it relates to earnings surprises, along with materials (Figure 4).

It is under these tenets our research led to the analysis of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). CLH is in the environmental waste removal business. Per the company's boilerplate, this includes, among others, "[...] hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services [...]". It has been conducting business since 1980 and employs nearly 20,000 staff.

This report will cover all of the moving parts in the CLH investment debate for investors to make the most informed investment reasoning possible. Net-net, we rate CLH a buy with a 3-5 year+ horizon in mind.

Critical investment findings

Investors have bid the market value of CLH from the $50s during the Covid selloff in March/April 2020 to the $168s at the time of writing, equating to a c.235% cumulative return.

Our critical findings include the following:

CLH's focus on producing surplus cash flow has enabled a successful path of reinvestment growth on incremental capital. Each new $1 of capital the firm has put at risk in the last 3 years has averaged a $0.27 return in additional NOPAT. This has produced immense growth in free cash flow per share over the last 1, 3 and 5 years respectively.

The firm has compounded cash attributable to its owners at a 5-year CAGR 18-19% for instance. Unsurprisingly, CLH's market value has outstripped the S&P 500's total return by around 92 percentage points over this duration (18.4% per year).

Historical data is compelling for future expectations

The firm's insatiable focus on compounding surplus cash flow over earnings is a welcomed feature in today's investment landscape.

Before 2020, and beyond 2022, CLH's rally has been driven by strong fundamentals (Figure 5). Sales growth of 6.8% outstripped the c.3% growth in assets employed on the balance sheet. This produced a 32% growth in FCF, more than double the 3-year CAGR of 15%.

If track-record counts for anything, CLH's numbers form a bedrock for investment returns moving forward:

(i). FCF compounding at avg. ~15% CAGR in 3yr, 5yr and 10-yr horizons,

(ii). Sharp earnings growth in the last 3-years, 46% annualized gain,

(iii). Earnings and FCF growth multiplier = 1.6x and 4.2x avg. across a 1-10 year horizon, respectively.

Figure 5.

Table 1.

Multiplier on asset growth YoY 3Y 5Y 10Y Avg. Earnings -1.4x 3.1x 2.2x 2.5x 1.6x FCF 11.1x 1.0x 1.8x 3.1x 4.2x Click to enlarge

Source: Bernard Investments Ltd 2023, Company reports

The long-term growth in CLH's FCF per share is observed in Figure 6. Note that from Q1 2021, data is plotted as a rolling TTM series. Annual numbers are used beforehand. One can note the compounding growth from $2.13/share in 2013 to highs of $8.72/share by Q2 '22, and $6.77/share in Q3 '23.

Figure 6. Note: From Q1 2021, data is plotted as a rolling TTM series. Annual numbers are used beforehand.

The path of earnings has coincided with this in strikingly similar fashion. The conversion of earnings to FCF has been tremendously high. In fact, CLF has methodically rotated earnings into cash flow attributable to owners and/or reinvestment for the last decade at least, averaging 113% conversion in our testing (Figure 6).

The focus on compounding cash flows versus earnings has been the difference over the long-run.

Sales and earnings growth are key drivers to stock returns over a mid-term horizon. In fact, a firm's public market value is simply the capitalized value of historical and expected future earnings.

The key driver to long-term earnings growth is cash flow, however.

Surplus cash must be reinvested to remain competitive and grow the enterprise—a domain CLH has excelled in.

This is best illustrated by way of example. As seen in Figure 7, for CLH, sales have grown by $2.1Bn cumulatively from $3.1Bn to $5.4Bn, and the company has produced a cumulative $3.26Bn in cumulative post-tax earnings since Q1 2021 on a rolling TTM basis (Figure 7). Growth rates have been reasonable rate sequentially over this time.

Figure 7.

Should CLH's primary focus have been earnings, it would have invested substantial amounts of capital to engender further earnings growth, purchasing additional vehicles, equipment, land, and landfill assets.

Instead, the rate of CLH's incremental investment has tracked sales growth, with each new $1 of capital invested drawing in an additional $1 of sales at an average 1x invested capital turnover. In other words, the ratio of sales to capital employed in the business is around 1 to 1.

As a result, the firm has spun off a cumulative $4.85Bn in surplus cash flow after taking into consideration all investment to maintain its competitive position and grow (Figure 8). The firm has methodically rotated earnings into FCF and benefitted immensely through strategic use of leverage and growth on incremental capital.

In fact, the growth in profit against incremental capital has been positive since 2021, as seen in Figure 9, supporting the company's market rating over this time.

Figure 8.

Figure 9.

Valuation

The company trades at 24x forward earnings and 18x forward EBIT, and is priced at 4x book value of equity. These are expensive multiples and there is no two ways about it, both on absolute and relative terms.

Seeing as we are advocating to hold CLH over a 3-5 year+ horizon, however, the notion of starting multiples is less relevant. More important is the capacity of the firm to compound its intrinsic value, measured by the function of its reinvestment rate and returns on invested capital.

Our modelling of this for CLH implies the company is grossly undervalued by the market. Dislocations are observed out until the end of 2024 where we estimate a justified intrinsic value of $12.6Bn in market cap or $233/share. This leaves around 36% margin of safety in the base scenario, thus making the risk/reward calculus appear attractive.

Figure 10.

Discussion summary

Multiple data points corroborate a bullish outlook for equity investors interested in buying the stock of CLH. A 3-5 year+ horizon is needed to overcome the statistical disadvantage and price risk in the short term (0-12 months). On this basis, CLH shines. Its FCF production and growth on incremental capital invested provides a compounding mechanism whereby earnings are ratcheting higher with each new of $1 capital put at risk by the business. This is constructive for long-term stock returns. By all measures, we expect these trends to continue in similar fashion out to FY'28. Net-net, rate buy.

Key risks include:

Market risks are abundant, and therefore investors must employ sound risk management strategies to avoid loss of capital. CLH should be considered as part of a broader investment strategy that considers diversification, or, if concentrated, consistent active management. Macro risks are still apparent including inflation and rates and could impact valuations of broad equities.

Investors must know these risks in full.