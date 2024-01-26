Bitcoin Miners In 2024: Impact Of Bitcoin ETFs And Halving

spawns

Spot bitcoin ETFs have spurred investment prospects in bitcoin mining companies yet also pressured bitcoin prices. The 2024 Bitcoin halving could significantly impact bitcoin's supply and price.

Impact of the New Spot Bitcoin ETFs

The recent launch of multiple spot bitcoin ETFs has brought a dual effect to the asset. They've democratized access to bitcoin, allowing a wider range of investors to participate without direct digital asset ownership. However, this has created a headwind for the price of bitcoin due to increased market liquidity, investor sentiment, and trading dynamics. According to a CoinDesk report, the approval of these bitcoin ETFs signals a shift with big financial institutions entering the marketplace. This has the potential to significantly alter the landscape for bitcoin, bitcoin miners, and other publicly traded blockchain stocks.

This current scenario, some have speculated has led to recent volatility in the valuations of bitcoin mining equities. Historically, there has been a strong correlation between the price of bitcoin and the valuations of bitcoin mining companies. Bull market cycles in bitcoin typically provide a tailwind for mining companies as their margins increase on every mined coin. However, the opposite is true when prices become depressed, leading to more limited profitability. This pattern outlines the high beta between the asset itself and the companies who mine it. Based on the current environment, there could be an opportunity for those who believe in the asset and technology over the long term.

The Bitcoin Halving Effect: Historical Analysis

The anticipated Bitcoin halving, likely to take place in spring of 2024 is a pivotal event. Previous halvings in 2012, 2016, and 2020 preceded significant bull runs in bitcoin's price. After the 2016 halving, bitcoin's price surged from around $650 to approximately $20,000 by the end of 2017. Similarly, post the 2020 halving, bitcoin witnessed a climb from about $8,800 to an all-time high near $64,000 in April 2021. This historical pattern suggests that the halving could lead to a decrease in supply and potential price appreciation.

Bitcoin Price and Timing of Previous Halvings

Opportunity in the Volatility

Considering the historical data and how the asset class fluctuates, in times when asset prices have seen volatility, it may represent an opportunity for oversold equities in the space. As of the last quarter, bitcoin mining companies reported increased operational efficiency and growth in mining capacity, yet their prices did not proportionately reflect these improvements, largely due to the top-down market sentiment.

MVDAPPTR Holding's Revenues and Market Cap Over Time

The intersection of bitcoin ETF launches, impending halving event, and current market sentiment creates a nuanced investment landscape for publicly traded blockchain companies, specifically bitcoin miners. While current valuations are depressed, historical trends and operational efficiencies suggest potential for significant growth post-halving.

One way for investors to access this opportunity in a diversified way is with VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP). DAPP is a passive product that tracks the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index. The index targets the 25 largest, most liquid companies in the industry that drive 50% or more of their revenue from said industry.

