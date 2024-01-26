Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bitcoin Miners In 2024: Impact Of Bitcoin ETFs And Halving

Jan. 26, 2024 10:42 PM ETDAPP1 Comment
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.68K Followers

Summary

  • DAPP is a passive product that tracks the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index. The index targets the 25 largest, most liquid companies in the industry that drive 50% or more of their revenue from said industry.
  • The recent launch of multiple spot bitcoin ETFs has brought a dual effect to the asset.
  • Historically, there has been a strong correlation between the price of bitcoin and the valuations of bitcoin mining companies.

Bitcoin digital currency sitting on metallic blue and pink background

spawns

Spot bitcoin ETFs have spurred investment prospects in bitcoin mining companies yet also pressured bitcoin prices. The 2024 Bitcoin halving could significantly impact bitcoin's supply and price.

Impact of the New Spot Bitcoin ETFs

The recent launch of

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.68K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

rppearson profile picture
rppearson
Yesterday, 10:49 PM
Comments (2.15K)
A great trade…
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DAPP--
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.