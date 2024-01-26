pcess609

By Sue Lee

Global equities witnessed a strong Q4 2023 as slowing inflation and the potential for lower interest rates improved market sentiment drastically. The S&P Global BMI rallied 11.4% for the quarter, finishing the year with an impressive 21.9% return. Middle East and North Africa (MENA) equities rose 6.4% in Q4, as measured by the S&P Pan Arab Composite, adding to a 10.1% total return for the year. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries largely posted gains, led by Bahrain (23.4%) and Saudi Arabia (15.0%), while Kuwait was an exception, with a 6.3% loss.

Shariah-compliant benchmarks, including the S&P Global BMI Shariah and Dow Jones Islamic Market (DJIM) World Index, beat their conventional counterparts by about 0.5% during the quarter, extending their outperformance to over 5% for the year and 19.7% cumulative over the past five years. Largely driven by its outperformance in the U.S., the benchmark DJIM Developed Markets Index stood out for relative performance against the conventional benchmark in 2023. The DJIM World Emerging Markets Index was a laggard, trailing behind the conventional benchmark as well as the developed market counterpart (see Exhibit 1).

Drivers of Shariah Index Performance in 2023

The outperformance of Shariah benchmarks against their conventional counterparts often comes into focus through the lens of sectors. Across global stock markets overall, a higher exposure to Information Technology stocks within Islamic indices, no exposure to conventional Financials (including banks) and less exposure to highly indebted companies (such as utilities) were the major drivers of the performance variance last year.

The Information Technology sector’s 53% gain played a major part in 2023, contributing to more than half of the S&P Global BMI Shariah’s total return. Energy, Utilities and Consumer Staples were the only sectors with losses for the year, while their impact was limited given their small representation in the index (see Exhibit 2).

Global Sukuk Turned Around in Q4 2023

The global sukuk market also had a solid quarter with a gain of 4.5%, as measured by the Dow Jones Sukuk Index (ex-Reinvestment). The benchmark ended the year with a 5.5% return, falling slightly short of the 5.7% annual return of the iBoxx USD Overall, a global USD-denominated investment grade bond benchmark. The regional MENA and GCC Bond & Sukuk benchmarks gained 5.2%.

This article was first published in IFN Volume 21 Issue 3 dated Jan. 17, 2024.

Disclosure: Copyright © 2024 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI, please visit www.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures, please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

