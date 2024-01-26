hxdyl

Investment Introduction

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has been a steady dividend payer for the last 10 years with a CAGR of 6.41% in the last 5 years. Despite these positives, the stock price has had a quite poor performance and the dividend has not managed to make up for the lacking returns. In the last 5 years' shares are only up 2.52%, peaking in August of 2022 and then steadily declining as the utility sector has been under a lot of pressure from rising expenses and higher interest rates. I would argue that even with the stock falling 19% in the last 12 months, a bigger discount towards the sector and its historical multiples is necessary to justify a higher valuation. The company has a lot of qualitative assets so rating the business a sell here would be a disservice in my opinion. But the growth doesn't look good enough to make it a buy when accounting for it's valuation, leaving the best option to be a hold here I think.

Company Introduction

Founded back in 1881 AEE has been on a long ride of expanding its business. These days the company operates as a utility holding company in the United States, and more specifically in the states of Missouri and Illinois. The business has been divided into four various segments with a pretty broad coverage of energy generation in my opinion. These 4 different segments are Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Armen Transmission. The company engages mostly in rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities.

Market Revenues (Investor Material)

The stock price dropped rapidly in the middle of December following the rejection of grid plans by the Illinois Commerce Commission or the ICC. The vote was a 4-1 against the grid plans that AEE had put forth. Part of the reasoning behind the rejection was the failure to properly adhere to the Climate and Equitable Jobs Acts. AEE has since then 3 months to provide an updated plan for its grid expansion and this will be crucial for the investment case of AEE. If there is more rejection I see the stock price dropping once again like in December, nearly 10%.

The ICC did approve a cumulative increase of $142 million in revenues for AEE, in comparison to the $444 million the company had at first requested. This goes to show the hardship that AEE faces in expanding its top line, as it is heavily tied to regulatory approval. However, once approved the revenues remain very stable at least. With the next submission of plants, the management of AEE did on December 18 put forward a presentation where they state they intend to align its operation line with this new order from the ICC but that it will be affecting the CapEx and O&M of the business in the shape of reductions. The rate chart above shows $3.9 billion in average rate base revenues for FY2024 but are subject to change depending on the grid plans' approval or not. If they do get approved it would jump to $4.3 billion instead, representing a 5.1% YoY increase.

AEE Strategy (Investor Material)

I think the trend for the next 2 - 3 months will be a steady downward move for the share price, potentially leading to a favorable risk/reward spot where even if the plans get rejected again, AEE is in a spot where the divined yield is so highs it's worth buying anyway. I think the best way to play this though will be to be a little hesitant and hold shares rather than buy more, and do that instead if the stock price falls rapidly.

Valuation

AEEnGrowth (Seeking Alpha)

AEE will likely remain to be a rather slow-growing business for the next decade. In the last 10 years, the growth has not been that impressive really, it's been stable but nothing that screams explosive growth. The top line has grown CAGR of 3.22% and the NNI of 5.3%. The appeal of AEE I think lies in the dividend the company has. It's at a FWD yield of 3.64% right now.

Dividend Yield (Seeking Alpha)

The yield has grown immensely in the last few quarters thanks to the poor stock performance of AEE. It then remained more stable and was at a 2.5% - 2.7% yield. The increasing bottom line has been the reason for AEE successfully raising the dividend the way it has in the last 5 years. Even if the bottom line growth would stagnate I wouldn't say AEE is facing any significant difficulties in continuing to distribute the dividend, but I do think raises would be lower. For reference, the payout ratio is at 56.13% currently.

The value shareholders get is heavily tied and almost exclusively comes from the dividend right now. Shares, instead of being bought back, have actually been diluted the last several years. This has boosted the cash flows for the business and resulted in AEE being able to support the divined even better. More importantly, it has perhaps supported the high net capital expenditures that have topped out at $3.555 billion now. I do expect this trend to continue and potentially weigh on future stock price performance. The increased FCF through dilution, which was $322 million last 12 months has aided along with a lower share price, to put AEE at a p/FCF of just 6.7, which is 7.15%. I mention these numbers as I think there are even lower valuations we might see in the short term for AEE. Risks like dilution will be in investors' minds, and it's not something that will equal a higher share price in my view.

Price Target

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

As I hope I have made it clear with AEE, I think there are several risks present right now like share dilution and regulatory challenges that mean future earnings and growth should be under heavy scrutiny. Because of this a significant margin of safety or discount, call it whatever you will, is necessary to make a sound investment case here. I have AEE as a hold but I would consider it a buy at a p/e of 14. At this point, the discount to the sector would roughly equal 15%. AEE has a very strong base to generate revenues from along with steady margins too. But when the growth story loses some substance a lower valuation is mandatory for me. At a 14x p/e, the price target for AEE is at $61 for me. I think there is a clear risk that 2024 will see EPS remain very similar to 2023 and deliver poor growth, netting AEE Non-GAAP EPS of $4.37.

The Bear Thesis

The risks and bear thesis against AEE have to do with the regulatory difficulties it's facing right now. The rejection in Illinois by the ICC showcased the volatility the stock price can display when future revenues are so heavily tied to approvals by regulators.

The utilities sector will likely face continued difficulties in 2024 as decreasing interest rates will boost sectors will technology and consumer products instead I think. These are sectors where access to more capital will greatly increase activity and gather a lot of investor attention as well. As a utility company, AEE has also managed to gather up a large debt position that of course would benefit from lower interest rates, but expenses will likely remain very high compared to a few years ago. Long-term debt is at $13.8 billion, representing a CAGR of 15.18% since 2018. In contrast, revenues have only exhibited a CAGR of 5.4% during the same period. This reveals the debt field growth path that AEE has unfortunately entered. It will eventually come back to bite them I think if further rejections like in Illinois happen. There will be less growth and still high levels of debt to pay back, reducing the amount of earnings attributable to shareholders.

State Of The Company

Long-Term Return (Investor Material)

Long-term AEE remains confident in the opportunity to drive higher rate base revenues, with a projected CAGR of 8.4% between FY2022 and FY2027. One of the supporting factors that AEE states will make this a reality is increasing infrastructure spending, with $48 billion in pipelines between 2023 and 2032. Larger pipeline ownership will lead to bigger revenue opportunities for AEE and with the market being relatively stable for them I think the growth will be quite steady as well, possibly resulting in the projected 8.4% AEE has.

I have made it clear I think much of the value for investors in AEE can be found in the divined. AEE management projects that the growth here will be in line with the long-term EPS growth, which if successful would be similar to the rate base expansion of 8.4%. The market doesn't seem to think so as the share price has plummeted so much, but this also goes back to me having a price target of $61 for the business, where the yield and dividends would be too hard to avoid buying into. The state of the company I think is solid and even though debts are at a high level the relative stability of the earnings will make combating and paying down maturing debt a small issue. I will be viewing the company's ability to expand in Illinois and I think the market will as well as it's a key focus area for future revenue potential if the grid plans get approved.

Investment Conclusion

AEE is an interesting company as it provides investors with a very good dividend yield right now, but has been facing a lot of difficulties recently with regulators, which has pushed the price down heavily. The stock price has only provided a 2.5% return in the last 5 years which is a significant underperformance to broader markets. My rating is a hold for the business but it could be a buy should the stock price reach my target of $61, at which point the dividend yield along with the projected growth trajectory would be too appealing not to buy into. But for the moment I will rate it a hold.