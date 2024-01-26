Dragon Claws

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) recently noted a new tier 4 dual-fuel fleet expected for 2024, offered higher quarterly EPS normalized than expected, and made meaningful comments about new M&A transactions. RES acquired the Spinnaker cementing business recently, but the current cash in hand may indicate that new acquisitions could be announced. There are risks with respect to changes in environmental laws or lower oil price expectations, however RPC, Inc. appears to be trading undervalued, and seems to offer a new entry point for buyers at 3x-4x cash flow.

RPC, Inc.

With activities primarily concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico and other areas of the southern United States, RPC is a company that offers a variety of field services and equipment for clients in the gas and oil industry.

Through its subsidiaries, the company offers equipment rental services for extraction in reserves, nitrogen supply, analysis, and management services for distribution lines along with storage facilities as well as control and analysis of oil reserves and wells.

The company offered its services to hundreds of clients, only one of them stood out with a significant concentration on annual revenue, while no other represented similar statistics. I am not worried about the client's concentration.

The company operates via two segments. One segment responds to technical advice in which professionals who provide training and technical services to their clients stand out. In addition, there is the Support Services segment made up mainly of equipment rentals as well as the analysis of performance and reserves.

Without a doubt, the first of these segments means much higher percentages of income for the company than the support services segment. Within the technical services segment we find pressure pumping or extraction techniques such as fracturing or acidification as well as coiled pipe inside the extraction wells.

In 2023, the Technical Services segment brought close to $1.516 billion in sales, and total sales were close to $1.6 billion. Both business segments brought more revenue in 2023 than in 2022.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

With regard to the recent earnings reported in January 2024, I think that investors did appreciate quite a bit the figures reported. EPS Normalized was better than expected; close to $0.19. I do not know whether recent momentum in the stock price will continue in the near future. So far, the end of January showed significant upward price action.

Source: SA

Source: SA

Balance Sheet: RPC, Inc. Reports A Significant Amount Of Cash In Hand

As of December 31, 2023, RPC, Inc. reported cash and cash equivalents worth $223 million, with accounts receivable worth $324 million, inventories close to $110 million, and total current assets of about $727 million. The current ratio is close to 4x-5x, so I do not see liquidity issues here.

Property, plant, and equipment stands at about $435 million, with operating lease right-of-use assets worth $24 million, finance lease right-of-use assets close to $1 million, and goodwill of $50 million. Total assets stand at about $1.286 billion, and the asset/liability ratio is larger than 2x, so I would say that the balance sheet appears quite stable.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

The list of liabilities does not seem worrying at all. RPC seemed to receive a lot of financing from shareholders because it does not really report financial debt. Accounts payable stands at close to $85 million, with accrued payroll and related expenses worth $30 million, accrued insurance expenses of $5 million, and unearned revenue worth $15 million.

Additionally, with a current portion of operating lease liabilities of about $7 million, total current liabilities stand at about $151 million. In addition, with long-term retirement plan liabilities of about $23 million and long-term operating lease liabilities of about $18 million, total liabilities stand at about $264 million.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

The New Tier 4 Dual-fuel Fleet, And Pumping Activity In 2024

I believe that we may see improvements with respect to the pumping activity in 2024. Given the words of management with respect to the activity seen in the beginning of Q4 and the new Tier 4 dual-fuel fleet expected for Q2 2024, I expect improvements in the coming quarters.

As anticipated, the fourth quarter began with a solid increase in pressure pumping activity. Source: Quarterly Press Release Looking forward, we have a new Tier 4 dual-fuel fleet on order and anticipate placing it in service by the end of the second quarter of 2024, replacing a Tier 2 diesel fleet as we upgrade our asset base without adding to pressure pumping industry capacity. Source: Quarterly Press Release

RPC, Inc. Expects To Grow Inorganically And Organically.

I expect successful business growth from RPC’s strategy of research and location of specific market segments that enjoy potential growth as well as penetration of new clients in the areas and regions where they already maintain their activities. In my view, further combination of internal and organic growth in its sales channels, an active acquisition strategy, and the generation of agreements with other companies for the development of operations will most likely bring business growth. In the last quarterly report, RPC, Inc. noted that it is assessing additional acquisition opportunities after the integration of Spinnaker.

With the Spinnaker integration essentially complete, we are actively assessing additional acquisition opportunities to bolster selected service lines, increase our scale, and enhance our growth outlook. Source: Quarterly Press Release

The Company Recently Promised To Bring New Dividends And Share Buybacks

Considering the total amount of cash in hand and recent promises about new dividends and opportunistic share buybacks, I believe that more investors may have a look at RPC. As a result, I think that we could see demand for the stock in 2024 and 2025. In this regard, the following words are worth having a look at.

We have over $220 million in cash on the balance sheet, are highly liquid, debt-free, and capable of navigating an uncertain environment. This solid financial position also supports targeted organic investments, as well as continued capital returns to our shareholders through both dividends and opportunistic share buybacks. Source: Quarterly Press Release

New ESG Disclosures May Bring Demand For Investors Focused On ESG Investments.

RPC, Inc. is also making significant efforts with respect to investments and ESG disclosures. The company noted dual-fuel conversions, water treatment, and investments related to recycling services and other projects that may contribute to lower emissions. The following is a list of efforts reported in the most recent investor presentation.

Source: Investor Presentation

Given the expectations with regard to the global Environmental Social and Governance ESG Investing Market growth, RPC could receive significant attention and investments in the coming years. In this regard, please have a look at the lines below.

The global Environmental Social and Governance ESG Investing Market size is expected to record a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 17.2 Trillion. Source: Custommarketinsights

My DCF Model

My cash flow statement expectations include 2031 net income of about $199 million, stock-based compensation expense of $3 million, and deferred income tax provision of about $211 million.

Besides, I also included changes in accounts receivable of close to -$100 million, changes in income taxes receivable worth $285 million, changes in inventories worth -$46 million, and prepaid expenses of -$54 million. Additionally, with changes in other non-current assets of $74 million, changes in accounts payable worth $97 million, and accrued insurance expenses of -$43 million, I obtained changes in accrued state, local, and other taxes worth $14 million.

Finally, with changes in long-term accrued insurance expenses of about -$21 million and changes in other long-term liabilities close to $12 million, 2031 net cash provided by operating activities would be close to $828 million. Finally, with 2031 capital expenditures of about -$526 million, 2031 FCF would be $303 million.

Source: My DCF Model

Competitors in the same industry report a median WACC close to 9% and an average WACC of 9%. With these numbers in mind, I assumed a WACC of 9%. If we also assume a conservative EV/FCF of 9x, the implied enterprise value would stand at close to $2.04 billion.

If we also add cash of $223 million, and subtract finance lease liabilities and other leases, the implied equity valuation would be $2.24 billion. Finally, the forecast price would be $10.56 per share. Hence, given the current market capitalization, there exists upside potential in the stock price.

Source: My DCF Model

Competition

It is known that competition in the markets for the provision of services for projects in the oil and gas market is not only high, but also highly fragmented between national companies and other independent companies that maintain operations in specific regional areas or basins.

The main competitors due to their size and scope as well as resource capacity are Halliburton Energy Services Group (HAL), Baker Hughes Company (BKR), and Schlumberger (SLB), while competitors with a size similar to that of RPC are added to this list, such as Liberty Oilfield Services, Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK), NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM), NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Nine Energy Services (NINE), and Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN).

Risks

In addition to the risks that arise from the competitive frameworks in which the company maintains its operations, it must be considered that despite not presenting large concentrations in relation to its clients, almost all the services of the company are directed toward the energy field, so any disruption in the activities of this industry can directly affect RPC's operating results.

RPC, Inc. does not seem to receive debt financing, however clients out there may need equity and debt financing to operate. If clients cannot finance its operations, I believe that demand for RPC services would lower, which may lead to lower FCF growth. In this regard, RPC provided the following information.

Many of our customers rely on their ability to raise equity capital and debt financing from capital markets to fund their operations. Their ability to raise outside capital depends upon, among other things, the availability of capital, near-term operating prospects of oil and gas companies, current and projected prices of oil and natural gas, and relative attractiveness of competing investments for available investment capital. Source: 10-k

On the other hand, without neglecting the risks that arise from the international operation as well as new regulations, in my view, the company has received external equity financing for the development of its activities, and this this type of financing may not be available in the short term for future developments.

My Takeaway

The new tier 4 dual-fuel fleet expected for 2024, the total amount of cash in hand, and the promise with respect to new inorganic growth are good reasons to expect business growth. Quarterly EPS Normalized was better than expected, however I invite investors to have a look at the expectations of other analysts because future FCF expectations are also quite beneficial. With all this in mind, RPC looks like a buy. Yes, I do see some risks with respect to changes in the environmental laws, lower crude oil price, or failed M&A operations. However, I do believe that RPC, Inc. is currently trading cheap.