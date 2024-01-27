deberarr

Investment Thesis

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) which operates over 100,000 multifamily rental units in the United States, mainly in the south and southeast. MAA owns units in some of the largest and highest growing markets in the south such as Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa, and Charlotte. MAA is headquartered in Memphis, TN, and is the largest apartment owner in the United States.

Over the past year, MAA has seen the price of their stock fall nearly 20% as high interest rates tightened margins and narrowed possibilities for acquisition and growth. However, this negative sentiment has not been reflective of the demand for rent in the United States, especially in the south and southeast which has seen record influxes as people and money are leaving states such as California and New York for the southeast. MAA revenues reached a record high in Q3 of 2023, at over $540 million. Dividends for MAA also remained very strong, with a record annual dividend of $5.60 for 2023, representing 16% growth YOY. Multifamily rentals had a record year in 2023, reaching a 40-year high of completions in 2023 with 565,000 units completed. 2024 is expected to see a cooldown of completions with only 444,000 units expected to be completed.

MAA will continue to be a long-term winner in the rental game as housing prices are expected to continue to skyrocket as pent up demand begins to get released as interest rates ease. MAA should also see a huge increase in investor confidence as the Fed cuts rates in 2024, hopefully swinging it back to a fairer valuation. The United States has been pushed into becoming a society of renters, with more people than ever now expecting to always rent. With this in mind, I think MAA is a "Buy" and I expect it to outperform the stock market in 2024, as interest rate tailwinds hit the equity market and rental markets remain strong.

Revenues

Revenues were extremely strong in 2023, with Q1, Q2, and Q3 averaging 7% YOY growth and record high numbers. US rental income has been increasing steadily since the interest rate hikes in spring of 2022, as people are becoming increasingly unable to afford homes, forcing them to rent indefinitely.

Data by YCharts

Although the rise in interest rates tamed housing prices a little, the prices of houses remain stubbornly high and represent a huge increase from pre-COVID price levels. With nearly 51% of renters considering owning a home to be a "very important" milestone, this high level of housing prices bodes well for rental owners, as more of these would-be homebuyers will have to continue to rent until prices become more affordable. 78% of renters say they cannot afford a house in general, and this statistic will probably only get worse as time goes on. If 2024 sees a decrease in interest rates, which is expected in May, we will some of this pent up housing demand leak into the market which could drive up housing prices from the already high levels. Although some of the early homebuyers might be renters, they might price the rest of their fellow renters out of the market.

Data by YCharts

For these reasons, I expect the lowering of interest rates to not affect MAA's revenues too strongly in either direction. I think we will continue to see more people priced out of the housing and forced to become renters, which has been the trend since the COVID-19 pandemic. We will probably see a cooling of revenue growth as MAA and other rental owners decrease their new constructions in 2024, with only $296 million of unfunded MAA projects over the next two years, which is a nearly 50% decrease YOY from the 2023 pipeline of $643 million. Even amid these limited growth opportunities MAA finds ways to grow revenue, with same store NOI growing 3.7% YOY in Q3. Although their same store expenses in Q3 grew 4.7% YOY and their NOI is almost 5% below their 9 month YOY NOI growth, representing a potential slowdown in profit growth ahead.

Allied

The sustained and a rapid revenue growth can also be explained by the mass migration of Americans to the southeastern United States, with an estimated 2.2 million people moving there over the past two years. Part of this is due to the increased work flexibility in most jobs post COVID, cheaper housing and living costs, and the higher quality of life found in the southeast. MAA predominately operates in the southeast, where it has a large presence in all of the biggest beneficiaries of this migration, such as Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, and Florida. Bloomberg estimates this migration has brought around $100 billion in income into the southeast. This trend will continue to occur as housing price increases in the Northeast and West Coast price more people out of the market and drive people into the cheaper south. Along with people, companies are starting to move to the south to take advantage of cheaper salaries, land, and lower taxes. Giants like Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Hewlett Packard (HPE), Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), Boeing (BA) and others have led this wave as they bring thousands of jobs with them, increasing the demand for rentals and housing in the area as their employees migrate. Along with demand for rentals and housing, these companies and their employees bring wealth and economic power into the south which can create a snowball effect of attracting people and investment into the south, all of which is good for MAA.

Bloomberg

Valuation & Financials

MAA remains relatively undervalued in relation to its peers, despite the fact it is the largest apartment owner in the country. MAA has an EV/EBIT of 28.81x which is almost 19% below the sector average, and a EV/EBITDA of 15.85x which is almost 6% below the sector average. Their P/E ratio (TTM) also sits an impressive 13% below the sector average, at 25.64x. All of these metrics are reflective of their high profitability and earnings, with $1.2 billion in cash from operations (TTM) which is 357.16% above the sector average. MAA has been a high and efficient earner for the past few years, and has been putting their additional profits and earnings into their dividends, which has grown 48% over the past 10 years, increasing every single year. With a 5 year dividend growth rate of 8.75%, MAA has been a safe and reliable investment for many divided investors for good reason.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of the balance sheet, MAA is very healthy and in a good position to benefit from their increased rent revenues. MAA has locked in 100% of its total debt at a fixed rate, securing its future against the waxing and waning of monetary policy. Their maturity has also been properly distributed throughout a manageable time frame, with debt spread out fairly evenly over the next decade. As some other REITs were hurt by the raising of interest rates to over 5%, MAA has seen their debt mostly sheltered from the high interest rates. In fact, their total interest expense actually fell 5.14% in Q3 YOY. With an interest coverage ratio of 4.63x, MAA is decidedly above its peers, who have an average ratio of 1.74x.

MAA Fixed Income Report

MAA also has an impressive debt/asset ratio, with net long term debt/assets coming in at 34.11%, which is 16.57% below the sector average. The company has been responsibility structured over the past few years, which situates the company well for possible M&A or investment opportunities as the market for new constructions start to cool down some in 2024.

Risks

The largest risk for the market is if the Fed does not cut interest rates or decides to keep them higher for longer. Although this can bode well for the rental prospects of the company, the confidence of investors in REITs may continue to be little to none if rates or kept high. Even though MAA is well protected from the high interest rates, investors put REITs in a "do not touch" pile while rates are sky high and prefer other sectors and investment vehicles, such as bonds. In order for MAAs and REITs to return to their fair valuations, they need momentum from an increase in investor confidence, which has been very closely tied to Fed rate changes for the better part of the last 2 years.

Another risk for MAA and other rental owners is the possibility of a decrease in housing prices if/when the Fed cuts rates. If we see a dramatic decrease of mortgage rates and house prices, somewhere close to pre-COVID levels, MAA could see a large portion of the demand for rental units leave as renters become homeowners. A large loss in demand could also occur if the market for rentals becomes oversaturated, which would be evident by abnormally high vacancy rates. Over saturation would put renters back into a position of negotiating power over property owners, which would increase price competition probably leading to lower rental incomes and higher vacancies.

Data by YCharts

However, MAA has much lower vacancy rates than the southern average of 8.1% at 4.3% in Q3, and has had very strong occupancy percentages over the past two years. Although vacancy rates have been rising in the south, this is indicative of what we know is happening, a slowdown in the demand for rental properties. The slowdown of constructions projected for 2024 helps to ease this risk somewhat, and along with the continued mass migration to the southeast, this risk does not put me off investing in MAA.

Conclusion

REITs should see a return to fairer valuations as the Fed cuts rates in 2024, and MAA is no exception. MAA has a great position to benefit from this possible increased investor confidence, with healthy and secure financials, growing revenues in a booming region, and a high and consistently growing dividend. I expect MAA to continue to benefit from sky high house prices and mortgage rates which are keeping people renters indefinitely, and migration to the south which has been increasing the wealth of the region along with its rental demand. I think 2024 could reward MAA shareholders handsomely, both in share price and dividends, and thus receives a "Buy" from me.