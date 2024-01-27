xijian

Investment Rundown

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) works with desalinating water and treating wastewater as well. These might not sound like high-growth industries but the coming decade will make fresh and clean water an even more scarce commodity, unfortunately. This will lead to the services and products that ERII makes being in even higher demand and be a leading tailwind for revenue growth along with earnings expansion I think.

What holds me off from rating the company a buy at this point comes down to the unappealing valuation of the business. With a market cap of nearly $1 billion and revenues under $150 million TTM, it trades at a very high multiple. I think there is a risk of a pretty significant pullback should the markets withdraw from all-time highs. The last couple of quarters have been tough for the stock price after reaching a 52-week high of $30.76 in early August. I think a cause for that was the miss on revenues for the company as they just came in at $20.72 million. If ERII can't produce financial results that reflect the valuation it has then it will continue this downtrend for a long time. ERII has very recently changed CEO to David Moon and I am eager to see how he will be able to turn around the company and get back to high growth numbers. I do hold conviction that over the long term, ERII will be able to be a strong business but right now the lack of an appealing valuation holds me off from making it a buy.

Company Segments

ERII specializes in creating solutions for seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment. Headquartered in San Leandro, California, the company operates globally, delivering innovative products like energy recovery devices, high-pressure pumps, hydraulic turbochargers, and boosters. Their suite of products, servicing a wide range of clients including large engineering firms, end-users, and industry consultants, reflects their commitment to enhancing energy efficiency and reducing operational costs across industries.

Their focus on reducing energy consumption in natural gas processing and refrigeration systems demonstrates their dedication to environmental sustainability and for investors an opportunity to gain exposure to this movement as well. One of the biggest growth tailwinds for the company will be the lack of access to fresh and clean water in the coming decades. It's not something that is solely affecting developing countries, big economies like China and the US will also be affected by this according to the UN.

Markets They Are In

One of the fastest growing markets for ERII is the desalination market which by 2029 is expected to reach over $2.35 trillion in market size, a massive increase from the $1.54 trillion it estimated at in 2024. This leaves a CAGR of 8.91% for the industry during this period. Some of the main tailwinds and growth factors for this are lacking access to fresh and clean water in the Middle East and North Africa, markets that ERII operates in, and areas I see a lot of expansion opportunities right now. Right now there is almost $40 billion going into desalination projects in the Middle East and one of the biggest spenders is Saudi Arabia. For the coming fiscal years, I think what will be key to monitor is ERII expansion here, and with the next report, I will be looking for CEO comments on this remark. Bullish comments could make me more prone to increase my rating, but that would mean there have to be significant contracts awarded for ERII.

Earnings Highlights

The last report from the company which was released on November 1 showcased 22% in YoY revenue growth, which briefly caused the share price to climb, but the trend persists for the stock price, that being downwards. Revenues came in at $37 million, up from $30.5 million in Q3 FY2022. What I think the actual highlight was the increasing margins for the business, now sitting at 69.9% gross. Last year the company was very active in using cash for its operations as it was a negative $1.2 million, but with the higher revenue generation, they are now at $7 million positive instead.

The growth targets for ERII I think remain quite strong. By 2026 they estimate the sales from desalination to grow to $200 million, and if they keep getting contracts like the one in Algeria then I think this is certainly achievable. But what is also a growth opportunity for the company is refrigeration by 2026, estimated to bring in around $100 million in revenues. The product that ERII makes here is a pressure changer for commercial CO2 refrigerators. The installation of this into refrigerators seems to have improved energy efficiency by up to 30%, making it an appealing product for a lot of companies as global warming continues and refrigeration needs increase. I think that ERII diversifying like this is very good and will be extremely beneficial for them should they face increased competition in the desalination and wastewater treatment markets.

Cash flow has remained quite strong for the company and I have to say this is very good to see as revenues have flattened somewhat. The cash position is at $51 million and the cash from operating activities has nearly doubled YoY to $12.27 million. ERII doesn't hold any debt right now, and I think should they take on some it will impact the stock price negatively as the p/b would rise even more. But I also don't think ERII must take on debt. They seem to organically be securing themselves new contracts through their strong market position already.

In terms of valuation, I don't see a case being made here that ERII is something fairly valued. The management has guided for between $310 - $350 million in annual revenues by 2026, putting it at a revenue per share of $6.06 or an FWD p/s of 2.7. Seeing as most industrial companies trade at a p/s of 1.4 - 1.5 instead I don't see the value here even with this growth. for those who are already holding shares, I think keeping ERII as a small position and a way to get a little exposure to the select markets is still beneficial.

Risks

I think one of the risks that is posed to ERII is the geographical areas they operate in. Back in the fall of 2023, the company was awarded a contract in Algeria for desalination worth $28 million. However, I think that there is a risk to weighing here nonetheless.

Perhaps the biggest risk that is facing investors though is the chance of a significant pullback in the share price should the coming reports by the company lack any significantly strong results that reflect the high premium. I have noted covering a lot of water treatment-related companies that they do tend to trade at quite high multiples, but that isn't to say it's sensible to invest in them just because the industry standard is very high. Ecolab Inc (ECL) which in some parts of the business works with water treatment trades at an FWD p/e of 38, for reference, ERII trades at 39x right now. The company is included in the industrial sector which has an average FWD p/e of 19.12, meaning ERII trades at a 104% premium currently. But, the company is in the early days of operations so the biggest risk exists more within the sales instead. Here is where I think a lot of investors will be looking. Q2 saw revenues miss by $3.79 million, making the stock enter a steady drawdown in price. I think this trend will be fueled further if Q4 results disappoints. Estimates are for ERII to steadily continue growing its sales but I am not buying it just yet, and maintaining some caution for the next few reports is the best route to take in my opinion.

Final Words

I have dug into various water companies over the past few months and something that seems to be a common trend is high valuations that often don't reflect the actual growth of the business. This is the case with ERII as well. The company trades at an FWD p/e of 39 and even though margins have expanded in the last few quarters it is still too rich to buy into in my opinion. By 2026 the management expected annual revenues of $310 - $350 million, which would be more than double the TTM that ERII has. But even at that point, the p/s would leave investors paying nearly double that of the sector average. I am rating ERII a hold instead of a buy here. Significant contract awards could change this, but I will be more conservative here and hold off for the time being.