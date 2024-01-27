Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

"Hey, here is where I am, and I'm here because I steered my horse here" ... Chris Gardner, author of "The Pursuit of Happyness"

2023 was a year in which we saw many well-worn paradigms shattered. It was the first time in decades that rapidly rising interest rates (the fastest pace in history) neither destroyed aggregate demand nor collapsed corporate profits. We keep revisiting the culprit so much it's become annoying. Especially for the economists who can't figure out THIS economy and are still waiting for the recession. The overzealous stimulus tossed excess cash, providing a much bigger cushion than anticipated, rendering the US economy rate-insensitive. That tossed aside the economic playbook with all of its tried and true formulas. One thing is for sure. The folks who argued the stimulus packages in 2021 and beyond are now vindicated. All of that spending is now proven to have been unnecessary.

In this environment, traditional recession indicators all failed, as models premised on variables like leading economic indicators (now down for 21 straight months), manufacturing surveys, bank credit growth, and yield curve inversion obscured economic strength based on vast excess liquidity. We saw bank failures have no systemic impact. A 550 basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate has yet to dent GDP or stock valuations.

Indices are at or near all-time highs. One has to begin to wonder if rising rates had a limited impact, then why would lower rates all of a sudden move the needle? Undoubtedly the 'setup' investors have been working with has been as unconventional as it has ever been. Investors are operating in a world of upside-down and/or broken correlations the likes of which have never been seen before.

Perhaps it's my experience talking but I still believe at some point in time all of what hasn't mattered, eventually will. In the meantime, investors are best served by diversification-based risk management. 2024 therefore is a time for what has been part of our strategy for a while - BALANCE. A portfolio of stocks with a sprinkling of fixed income; growth and value; Mega-cap and Small/Midcap.

When markets all seem to price in ONE scenario, history suggests other things happen to upset that view. The market expected a recession in '23, elevated inflation, and a sharp decline in earnings that did not come to fruition. That led to the S&P 500 being up over 25% for the year. No rule says the S&P (and other indices) can't put in back-to-back BIG years, but after a 24% return for the equity market last year, investors will need to have a judicious eye.

Entering Q1 sentiment is BULLISH and perhaps history will show that events do occur to change investor's outlooks. Elevated geopolitical risks and a US presidential election are just the opening chapters that could lead to increased volatility in 2024. However, it's best not to get into the "What IF" game and stay with our Q1 strategy - make decisions on what is in front of us.

Last year the indices started in BEAR markets, reversed, and tacked on nice gains. The market's gains don't look at all pre-recessionary. Indeed, those gains contributed to the wealth effect. That's all fine unless it leads to inflationary behavior. So that might be the place where we find ourselves now; Progress, but not too much progress. When we look at the numbers, all we have done in the last two years in the market is get back to where we started. However, if Fundstrat Research is correct that may change soon.

Tom Lee at Fundstrat tells us to expect new all-time highs this month.

After falling 20% and then retracing to within 1% of the all-time high, in 12 out of 12 instances since 1950, the market has gone on to make new highs by the following month.

The "technicals" are aligned with that view so we'll keep an open mind and see what develops. Q4 earnings season is underway and we all know the market is driven by earnings, and the near term equity scene will come down to how the next couple of quarters play out. Some analysts say it's hard to see how earnings rise materially from here without more cost cutting. However Corporate America is pretty lean and mean, so technological advances like AI will have to pick up the ball and lead the way. In that regard it sure appears Artificial Intelligence is ready to change the landscape by revolutionizing how we process time-consuming, human-intensive tasks. Years of research could be reduced to months.

The consensus appears to be that the economy will avoid a "hard landing" and interest rates will continue to fall, as expectations for solid growth become more muted. Dueling economic data continues, leaving each side (BULL/BEAR) with plenty of ammunition to make their case.

When it comes to investment strategy we should remember to keep it simple. Last year our initial plan was altered as the BEAR turned into a BULL. Another reminder to stay flexible, with an OPEN mind to any outcome.

The Week On Wall Street

After the January 19th trading session that saw the run to record highs, there was no hangover in the markets on Monday as the indices rallied to kick off the week. There's not much specific to point to as reasons for the positive tone, and the stocks leading the way are essentially the ones that have taken us here in the first place, namely mega caps, and anything to do with AI.

The S&P 500 and DJIA set new record highs. After lagging to start the year, the Russell Small Cap Index (IWM) bounced back leading the pack by gaining 2%.

By Wednesday the S&P was up five straight days, notching four new all-time highs in the process. The NASDAQ Composite extended its daily win streak to five, while the DJIA and Russell 2000 fluctuated between minor gains and losses. The semiconductor sector (SOXX) continued to show strength with four straight days with new highs.

The "Teflon" market continued on Thursday with the S&P setting another new high as it extended its winning streak to six days. The DJIA contributed with another new high of its own. A minor stumble for the S&P on Friday broke its winning skein, but the DJIA picked up the slack by adding back-to-back new highs to end the trading week.

The DJIA, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 extended their WEEKLY winning streaks to three while the small caps (IWM) broke a three-week losing skein.

The Economy

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index for the U.S. fell by 0.1 percent in December 2023 to 103.1, following a 0.5 percent decline in November.

LEI (www.conference-board.org/topics/us-leading-indicators)

The LEI has now declined for 21 straight months and has been lower in 22 out of the last 24 months.

Richmond Fed index fell to a 4-year low of -15 in January from -11, versus a 17-month high of 5 in September '23. The component data fell by less than the headline, and the ISM-adjusted Richmond Fed declined to an 8-month low of 47.2 from 48.4. Today's January Richmond Fed drop joins a plunge in the Empire State index but a small Philly Fed increase leaves a further down-drift in sentiment into 2024.

Richmond Fed (www.richmondfed.org/region_communities/regional_data_analysis/surveys/manufacturing)

Most gauges have entered 2024 in contraction territory,

and then there is the GOLDILOCKS report;

The 3.3% Q4 GDP growth pace dramatically beat estimates thanks to a massive $37 B upside inventory surprises, which added $5.0 B to Q4 growth rather than subtracting sharply, and a $22.5 B addition to growth from net exports, where analysts expected a small subtraction. Analysts also saw a stronger-than-expected 2.8% growth rate for consumption.

The hefty Q4 GDP growth rate followed an outsized 4.9% pace in Q3, leaving robust growth over the two quarters for all the major GDP components, while inventories and net exports contributed positively to growth over the two quarters.

This economy continues to baffle just about every economist analyzing the US economic data. If this was one report, it would be easy to declare that we should just toss it aside. However, that isn't the case. The GDP data point as a measure of the economy aligns with what the stock market price action is saying.

There is little to no chance of the economy falling off a cliff in the next few months.

More GOLDILOCKS news;

Personal Income was right in line with estimates (0.3%), and Personal Spending came in stronger than expected (0.7% vs 0.5%). On the inflation front, the headline PCE Deflator was right in line with forecasts on a m/m and y/y basis. On a core level, the m/m reading was inline (0.2%), but the y/y reading was better than expected, falling to 2.9% versus forecasts for an increase of 3.0%.

Net net, this data continues to a backdrop of growth with receding inflation.

Housing

Stronger reports as mortgage rates ease.

New home sales jumped 8.0% to 664k in December, a little shy of forecast. This follows the 9.0% drop to 615k in November and a 3.2% decline to 676k in October.

Regionally, sales increased in the Northeast (32.0%), the South (10.6%), and the Midwest (9.2%) and declined in the West (-3.4%). The month's supply of homes slipped to 8.2 after rising to 8.8 previously. The median sales price tumbled to $413,200 after bouncing to $426,000 in the prior report. Prices have dropped at a 13.8% y/y pace.

Pending home sales climbed 8.3% in December to 77.3 after dipping 0.3% to 71.4 in November. This is the biggest monthly increase since mid-2020 and ties July as the highest since May. It looks as though the slide in mortgage rates is providing some support.

The Global Economy

German IFO data showed another monthly drop in Business Expectations, part of a broader miss versus estimates. That paints a more negative story than the PMI data released this week.

German IFO (www.bespokepremium.com)

Global Flash PMIs were released this week.

The UK

Composite Output Index at 52.5 (Dec: 52.1). 7-month high.

Services PMI Business Activity Index at 53.8 (Dec: 53.4). 8-month high. Manufacturing Output Index at 44.9 (Dec: 45.5). 3-month low.

UK Manufacturing PMI at 47.3 (Dec: 46.2). 9-month high.

Manufacturing improves but is still in contraction.

Eurozone

Composite PMI Output Index at 47.9 (December: 47.6). 6-month high. Services PMI Business Activity Index at 48.4 (December: 48.8). 3-month low.

Manufacturing PMI Output Index at 46.6 (December: 44.4). 9-month high. Manufacturing PMI at 46.6 (December: 44.4). 10-month high

Some improvement but PMIs remain in contraction territory.

India

Composite PMI Output Index: 61.0 (Dec final: 58.5)

Services PMI Business Activity Index: 61.2 (Dec final: 59.0)

Manufacturing PMI Output Index: 60.5 (Dec final: 57.4)

Manufacturing PMI: 56.9 (Dec final: 54.9)

Continues to buck the trend with all PMIs in expansion.

Japan

Composite Output Index, January: 51.1 (December Final: 50.0)

Services Business Activity Index, January: 52.7 (December Final: 51.5)

Manufacturing Output Index, January: 47.4 (December Final: 46.8)

A slight improvement over the last month but Manufacturing stays in contraction.

Food For Thought

A Self-Inflicted Wound

Policies have consequences and when it comes to adding to a debt-ridden economy those consequences are magnified. According to the Homeland Security Committee, the "net cost of illegal immigration is greater than the annual gross domestic product of 15 different states." Housing migrants is another huge expense that is forecasted to reach as much as $451 billion this year. Healthcare and Medicaid costs for "emergency services for undocumented aliens" are another huge burden for the economy.

At some point the "stretched rubber band", breaks. That stretched rubber band is the US Taxpayer and when they break the economy follows.

A Fiscal Commission to solve the Debt problem? - Say it isn't so.

The national debt as a percentage of gross domestic product will soon surpass records set in World War II, and bipartisan support is rising in both the House and Senate for another fiscal commission to tackle the debt problem. This idea should be rejected with a resounding NO.

The last two commissions convened for this purpose did nothing but set the stage for tax increases. The Simpson-Bowles Commission was created to delve into deficit reduction, enacted by executive order in 2010 and at the end of the day, the result was a tax increase that at the time was the largest in history.

The failures of the Simpson-Bowles Commission of 2010 and the Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction of 2011 (known as the Super Committee) PROVED that no debt commission can succeed without reforming spending. Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and other mandatory food stamps/welfare programs stood at a combined 10.2% of gross domestic product in 2000. That has more than DOUBLED, to 23.1%. These entitlements already constitute almost 60% of the federal budget and are projected to grow faster than wages, prices, and the economy over the next decade. Whether you are for or against the open US border, as discussed earlier, costs will be exacerbated by the flood of illegal migrants into the country. Someone has to pay for the social services that are being provided.

If you don't believe there is a problem, consider this. Only interest on the national debt is growing faster than entitlement spending.

Unfortunately far too many consider tax hikes part of a "balanced approach" to deficit reduction. While that may sound reasonable (adding to tax receipt income), the FACTS show otherwise. TAX increases put a damper on the economy, (slow economy, slower tax receipts, less income) and therefore the NET effect is they don't reduce the deficit.

Revenue losses from tax increases have grown worse over time. To pay for Obamacare, Congress passed tax hikes of $813 billion in 2010 and $620 billion in 2013. These increases were so economically harmful that the CBO slashed 10-year GDP estimates by more than $14.1 trillion after 2011, with the federal share costing $3.8 trillion in lost revenues. The hard truth is that President Obama may have raised taxes by $1.4 trillion, but he lost more than 2.5 times that from slower growth.

By contrast, Republicans promised to balance the budget by cutting both spending and taxes after winning control of Congress in 1994. President Clinton vetoed the GOP plan in 1995, but he then signed welfare reform in 1996, the Balanced Budget Act, and a tax cut in 1997. The result? The deficit disappeared and the federal fiscal situation enjoyed four years of surpluses and average real GDP growth of 4.4%. By July 2000, the CBO proclaimed

The deficits that forecasters once anticipated for fiscal years 1998 and 1999 disappeared in a surge of revenues that created surpluses instead," due "primarily to the strong performance of the economy."

More recently, the 2017 tax cut and other pro-growth policies such as deregulation generated a $1.088 trillion surge in nominal revenue. All revenue gains due to economic growth from mid-2017 until the pandemic totaled $1.405 trillion-a 96% offset of the tax cut's cost when passed.

If Congress decides to go forward with a new fiscal commission, lawmakers could wind up compounding the problem. One that could lead to more tax increases. The US can't escape the national debt danger zone without reforming spending. No one should fool himself into believing that a combination of tax hikes and minor discretionary spending reductions will be enough. If spending reform is pushed aside again because it's "Unpopular" that leaves ONE alternative.

Establishing a commission on raising revenues through proven pro-growth policies and tax reform to incentivize corporations that are competing in a global economy is the next best thing.

Unfortunately given the deep debt hole, that may not be enough. That suggests that at some point in time, the MACRO economic issues in the US that are highlighted here every week will eventually overrule "emotion".

The Costly "EV" Debacle

Auto dealers are crying "uncle" as they sent a second letter to the White House asking for a reprieve from the onerous mandates from the EPA. These new proposed regulations would require up to two out of every three vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032. That's higher than the administration's target of 50% set two years ago.

That comes as demand for EVs in the US evaporates and now Apple sees the "dream" handwriting on the wall.

Bloomberg reported that Apple (AAPL) was pushing back its expected car project release from 2026 to 2028 and reducing the level of autonomy it expects with the EV.

If one believes the owner of the most successful EV maker in the US, then his warnings that Chinese EV makers will 'pretty much demolish' most competitors without trade barriers, should not be dismissed.

From the raw materials needed for batteries and other components to produce EVs along with cheaper labor, it was abundantly clear that China was indeed in the EV driver's seat. US policy mistakes could indeed become very costly to the economy.

The Daily Chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

I've often advised against trying to call a Bottom in an index sector or ETF, and it's the same for attempting to call a Top. The S&P rallied and added gains all week until it posted a modest loss on Friday.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

The Index is extended in the short term but it's been that way for weeks on end. Unless you feel the need to make a call that this is THE top, it's better to stay with the trend. At some point, we will see a move back to the very short-term support line, but until that is violated this uptrend suggests price will be higher.

Investment Backdrop

When the S&P 500 hit its record high on January 19th, it seemed strange to say that performance so far this year has been mixed, but that's exactly what it has been. On a YTD basis, the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq 100 are all up, but mid and small-caps are down. This year's performance disparity looks like the disparity that has been in place since the bull market started. The S&P 500 is already outperforming the Russell 2000 by 5%, and even within the S&P 500, the cap-weighted index has outperformed the equal-weighted index by 3%.

Looking at my Trend research reports I see a similar result. While the S&P and DJIA are at highs, it was very notable that many stocks, and sectors were not residing in overbought territory. Year to date, there's already a 10% performance spread between the best (Communications Services) and the worst-performing sectors. (Consumer Discretionary.

If your portfolio results aren't making you feel like popping open the champagne bottle to celebrate new highs, those are the reasons why. Unless you have a portfolio comprised of semiconductors and the Mega Seven, it's been a "steady" and "neutral" start to the year. The question for investors moving forward is whether the momentum we've seen in the megacaps will continue. Probabilities suggest they start to slow and the rest of the market comes back into play. That would be an overall positive for the market. If you are a believer in this BULL market backdrop then it is time to realign positioning for that eventuality.

Final Thoughts

Following the theme of the opening quote - "If you haven't steered your horse here" because of preconceived notions or the emotions that trap investors then you find yourself in a quandary.

Many are now shouting that this market doesn't make sense. Perhaps it doesn't but this is an example of how emotion ALWAYS rules the short term. When stocks go down and are caught in BEAR trends, all we hear is;

"How can this be happening, these prices are crazy, it makes no sense."

Well, that is exactly what we hear today. Prices can get stretched and overshoot to the downside and now we see it happening on the upside. We don't have to make any "sense" of it. What we need to do is employ rational judgment to make decisions by utilizing all of the tools in the toolbox.

Instead, unless you are a long-term investor, go with a plan that keeps booking profits in an uptrend. There will be time to deploy money back into the HOT names when they eventually "reset". Despite the new highs in the S&P and DJIA, there has been plenty of "corrective" activity under the surface. In the interim, that is where the opportunity lies.

While we are talking about two different types of holdings, (i.e MSFT vs. a small-cap stock) we have to ask ourselves where the next 10% move will come from -- a stock that has already run and set new highs or one that has just broken out and is ready to join the rally?

That's not to say stocks at new highs should be sold - it points out that the probability of generating alpha in your portfolio is higher in stocks that are now ready to make their move. Become a SAVVY Investor and find out what I've been selling and what I've been BUYING recently.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

These FREE articles help support the SA platform. They provide information that speaks to Both the MACRO and the short-term situation. With a diverse audience, there is no way for any author to get specific unless they're simply highlighting ONE stock, ETF, etc. Therefore, detailed analysis, advice, and recommendations are reserved for members of my service offering on the platform.

The information provided here is verified by SA and in most cases, links are provided as supporting documentation. If anyone can point out a comment in any article I put forth and demonstrate that it is factually INCORRECT - I will REMOVE it. -

Best of Luck to Everyone!