Introduction and Performance Recap

Our firm started covering Aritzia (OTCPK:ATZAF) (CA:ATZ) back in July of last year, 2023. Since then, the stock has performed quite well, gaining about 30% in value over that time. Just this past Wednesday, January 10th, Aritzia announced its earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The report was positive overall, with the company raising its outlook for the full-year fiscal 2025. This upbeat forecast and solid quarterly results caused the stock to pop higher the day after earnings were announced.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Aritzia's third-quarter results showed some real positives that make us optimistic about the company's prospects going forward. For starters, they did a great job reducing inventory levels by 22% compared to last year. Despite this inventory reduction, they still managed 4.7% revenue growth in Q3. This tells us they are being disciplined about controlling inventory while still generating solid top-line growth.

Both total revenues and comparable store sales accelerated from the prior quarter, which suggests Aritzia may have already hit the bottom in terms of growth on a per-unit basis. When you combine the anticipated store expansion of 25% in fiscal 2025 with the stabilized comp growth, it points to Aritzia returning to robust overall revenue growth next year. Just as they said on the earnings call, with plans to open 11-13 new boutiques plus expand 4-5 existing ones, the company is setting up for about 20-25% more retail square footage in 2025.

Looking to fiscal 2025, we expect top line momentum to accelerate supported by square footage growth of approximately 20% to 25%. This is driven by 11 to 13 new boutiques next year, including our Chicago flagship, and four to five newly expanded boutiques, including two of our Manhattan flagships.

The inventory reduction also shows Aritzia's agility to adjust its product assortment and introduce newness that resonates with consumers. This ability to quickly respond to changing consumer preferences has always been a core strength for Aritzia, and it positions them well for the year ahead. The fact they nearly doubled operating cash flows despite the inventory drawdown demonstrates it was a controlled reduction executed during the consumer slowdown.

The margin contraction this quarter from higher markdowns and pre-opening costs makes sense as they work down inventories and invest in new flagship boutiques. We're not too worried about it given their expectation of 500 basis point EBITDA margin expansion next year. With improvements in inventory management, cost control initiatives, and operating leverage, Aritzia seems poised to move past this period of margin pressure.

We continue to expect meaningful adjusted EBITDA margin improvement in fiscal 2025 with 500 basis points of expansion driven by IMU improvements, our smart spending initiative, subsiding transitory cost pressures as well as leverage on fixed costs.

Overall, the quarter gives us confidence that Aritzia has cleared the worst stretch and is set up for accelerating top-line growth coupled with margin expansion in fiscal 2025. The inventory reset, stabilization in comps, and planned store growth paint an upbeat picture for this proven retailer over the coming year.

Competition Risk

In our view, competition remains the biggest potential risk for Aritzia going forward. The rise of fast fashion retailers like Shein and Zara has shown how leveraging data and technology to rapidly churn out new styles can be very effective. This data-driven model caters to a wider addressable market by competing on massive product selection and low prices, rather than investing heavily in marketing. We believe this is likely the trend in mass-market fashion, as we've seen data and algorithms displace human creativity in other industries too. For instance, Netflix uses data to crank out a high volume of original content at a low cost, attracting a huge subscriber base that now dwarfs old media giants like Disney.

However, we don't think the brand model is dead yet, especially in high-end discretionary retail. Aritzia focuses on the relatively premium end compared to fast fashion players, providing high-quality, better fabrics and materials. A great case study is the comeback of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)- it was once a billion-dollar brand that struggled as it fell out of favor, but it has revived itself by repositioning itself as a high-end, quality-focused retailer.

Aritzia's loyal customer base and focus on omnichannel initiatives make major competition from high-end brands unlikely. Their target market loves the brand, and investments in customer experience show they aren't complacent. So despite flashy new entrants, Aritzia's future looks bright given its market position and strategic direction.

The company is still in its growth stage even though it followed a standard brand approach. Although inflation had a negative effect on growth, overall growth was still favorable. It continued to operate profitably even during the period of inflation pressure. This demonstrates the power of its brand and the stability of its business plan.

Valuation and Investment Perspective

With the recent pullback, we believe Aritzia's valuation has fallen to an attractive level compared to historically. The price-to-earnings ratio sits at the lower end of normal ranges. Looking ahead, their targeted 25% store expansion by 2025 should provide valuation support. Most importantly, we remain confident in their growth outlook given Aritzia's strong brand identity and loyal customer base. Once customers are hooked on the brand, they tend to stick around for the long haul. Despite economic uncertainties, we believe Aritzia is well-positioned to steadily expand thanks to its devoted fanbase.

Conclusion

Aritzia's return to positive comparable sales growth and accelerating overall revenue momentum this past quarter is an encouraging sign. With inventories also in good shape, it gives them a strong foundation to keep providing fresh new products and support their growth plans in fiscal 2025. We remain confident that Aritzia is a beloved brand among its core affluent female consumer base. Its positioning in the relatively high-end space makes it less susceptible to competition from lower-priced fast fashion players. There's still plenty of room for Aritzia to expand - it's far from a ubiquitous brand. We believe the company has ample runway for further growth operating under the traditional brand model. With positives across sales trends, inventory levels, and brand strength, we reiterate our buy rating on the shares. Aritzia looks poised to continue growing and gaining market share in the years ahead thanks to its premium positioning and loyal following. We see a solid upside from today's valuation for long-term investors buying into this still-small but high-quality retail growth story.

