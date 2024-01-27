Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zions Bancorporation: No Longer A Bargain (Rating Downgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.34K Followers

Summary

  • Zions Bancorporation reported robust earnings for Q4 on Monday, which also beat adjusted EPS estimates.
  • The deposit base is fully restored. The credit provision trend looks healthy.
  • However, the bank's net interest income continued to decline, posing a risk to future earnings.
  • Shares are now trading at a significant premium to book value again, leading to a downgrade in my rating to hold.

Modern Bank

stocknshares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) submitted a decent earnings sheet for the fourth-quarter on Monday that showed a growing deposit base, no incremental credit provisions, but also a continual decline in the bank's net interest income. A growing deposit base is

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.34K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ZION Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZION

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZION
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.