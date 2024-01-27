Blue Chip High Fliers And Dogs

champc

Within the blue chip S&P 100 (the largest stocks in the US), there are currently ten stocks that are up at least 40% over the last two years and 20% over the last three years.

Below is the list of these names sorted alphabetically. For each stock, we also include its market cap, its dividend yield (if it pays one), its next-year estimated P/E ratio, and of course, its 2-year and 3-year percentage change.

On average, these ten stocks have a dividend yield of around 1% and a forward P/E ratio of 27.9. Over the last two years, they've averaged a gain of 86.5%, while they've rallied an average of 123.7% over the last three years.

While stocks like Advanced Micro (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), and Nvidia (NVDA) made the list, it's not all tech stocks. It also includes names like Costco (COST), General Electric (GE), Eli Lilly (LLY), and T-Mobile (TMUS) made the list as well.

While the Nvidias and Eli Lillys of the investment world have been on fire recently, there are also plenty of well-known blue chip stocks that have been beaten down over the last few years.

You can probably name a few off the top of your head, but below is a list of the eleven stocks in the S&P 100 that are down at least 20%+ over each of the last two and three years.

This list is a who's who of big-name companies that have been taken to the woodshed since early 2021. It includes names like Disney (DIS), General Motors (GM), 3M (MMM), Nike (NKE), Pfizer (PFE), Target (TGT), Tesla (TSLA), and Verizon (VZ).

A good thought exercise is to decide where you would rather put new money to work in the equity market right now.

Would you go with the ten big winners above that have seemingly endless upside momentum, or would you rather go with the beaten-down blue chips below that can't seem to get out of their way?

Of the two baskets, which do you think will outperform over the next year, the next two years, or the next three?

We have our own opinion on the topic here at Bespoke, but the basket you decide on probably speaks volumes about the type of investor you are as well.

