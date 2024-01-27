mozcann/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Action

Based on my current outlook and analysis of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), I recommend a hold rating. I acknowledge that there are signs that the demand environment is turning, and my expectation is that it should recover after a peak to trough decline of >50% and sequential improvement over the past 2 quarters. However, the market appears to be already pricing in this potential recovery, pushing STX's forward EBITDA valuation to its all-time high. While this valuation might be sustainable in the near term as the market focuses on the upcoming growth acceleration, I expect it to trend down to its average eventually because of its cyclical nature.

Basic Information

STX offers computer hardware products. STX provides a variety of data storage and technology solutions designed for enterprise servers and storage systems. STX's principal business relates to hard disk drives [HDD], which are devices that store data on rotating disks with magnetic surfaces. HDDs comprise approximately 87% of STX's revenues, so the company's prospects are very closely tied to what happens in the HDD market. The company also produces solid-state drives (SSDs) and solid-state hybrid drives (SSHDs).

Industry/Financials

STX operates in a very cyclical industry where industry players invest heavily to grow supply to meet the anticipated demand during good times. Although this is a known fact to many, industry players still cannot avoid making the same mistake in every cycle. In good times, businesses spare no expense on growth investments. In the case of STX, as business demand anticipates growth ahead, which in the current digital world means that they need more storage capacity, the demand for HDD goes up. The problem is that nobody knows exactly how much of this anticipated demand will come true; every supplier is just guessing based on prevailing market conditions. When the economy turns south, as it always does at some point, the anticipated demand fails to materialize, but a large amount of capital is already poured into supply, which cannot be canceled with a snap of a finger. This results in oversupply, which drives down volume demand, impacts pricing, and ultimately leads to consolidation in the industry. This is pretty evident in STX historicals, where growth has never been consistent over the past 20 years. Revenue saw a peak of $15 billion in FY12 but has since trended down to $7.4 billion (which is just ~2x FY2001 levels). A similar trend can be seen in STX's historical EBITDA, where profitability is very cyclical.

Author's work Author's work

Recovery in HDD Demand

Author's work

The good news is that after a challenging 2023, there are signs of this cycle turning for the better. To give a sense of where we are in the cycle now, nearline HDD exabytes [EB] shipments have fallen from 119 EB back in 2CQ22 to 55 EB in 2CQ23, a more than 50% decline from peak to trough, but have since recovered to 65 EB as of 2Q24, which is a positive sign of recovery. This marks the second consecutive quarter of recovery, which I expect to continue to recover sequentially as the demand environment recovers and STX launches its new product (Mozaic).

For the nearline products, shipment of 65 exabytes were up quarter-over-quarter from 56 exabytes. Average capacity per nearline drive continued to increase sequentially replacing modest demand improvement among both the U.S. cloud customer and China cloud customers. Thanks, Gianluca. Heading into calendar 2024, we have increased confidence in a gradual nearline demand recovery that coincides with the launch of Mozaic. 2FQ24 call

In addition to Nearline, HAMR is likewise doing well; the company's management has reiterated their intention to ship approximately 1 million HAMR-based drives in 1HCY24, and they anticipate finishing qualifications with most U.S.-based hyperscalers in 2024. In my opinion, the company's margins and share growth in the high-capacity segment could be enhanced if the ramp were to be successful across multiple customers. As long as we're discussing margins, I feel it's important to note that improving STX gross margin performance is another sign that the market is beginning to turn. An increase of 220 basis points year over year and a sequential improvement of 400 basis points brought the gross margin excluding stock-based compensation to 23.6%. Increased prices, decreased under-utilization charges, and prior STX cost reduction initiatives all contributed to the strong performance. The main point is that STX can raise prices, which means that supply and demand are equally, if not more, than balanced. Another indicator of the demand situation (and management's ability to keep driving higher prices) is their confidence in achieving their long-term target gross margin range of 30-33% with a quarterly revenue run-rate that is 20% lower than its recent peak.

Balance Sheet is a Concern to be Monitored

I am concerned about the STX balance situation. STX exited 2Q24 with a net debt of $4.9 billion and LTM EBITDA of ~$550 million, which makes the leverage ratio around ~9x. This is massive and is by far the highest that STX has ever reached since it went public. Although it is positive that the cycle is turning and EBITDA should improve from here, the issue is the timing of recovery. Note that the underlying demand for HDD is indirectly pegged to businesses anticipation of an economic recovery, which is a variable that nobody has confidence in predicting. If the global economy turns for the worse, which can be easily triggered by the current conflicts in the Middle East, China/Taiwan, Ukraine/Russia, and the Red Sea, the anticipated recovery could be further delayed. Worse still, it could cause STX performance to further deteriorate, which could push this leverage ratio to more than 10x. This will put a lot of pressure on valuation as STX might breach its debt covenants. Aside from pressure on valuation, it will also reduce management's capacity to conduct share buybacks and dividends. Capital returns have been a positive driver for the stock in the past few years, as management gave out $8.23 DPS and bought back 4% of the shares over the past 3 years. Using today's share price, there is a total capital return of ~13%.

Valuation has Already Priced in the Upside

Author's work

Unfortunately, I think the market has already priced the potential upside from the recovery, as evident in the current 17x forward EBITDA valuation. Note that this is the highest valuation that STX has ever traded. To better illustrate the risk/reward situation, I used consensus estimates for the next few years until FY27e. I used consensus estimates because their expectations are in line with mine directionally. My view forward is that as STX recovers and grows towards the peak of the cycle, valuation will trade down as the market expects less growth ahead. As such, my model assumes a linear decline in valuation back to STX's historical average of 9x forward EBITDA. Using these assumptions, my target share price will hit a high of $91, which is where the stock is trading today. As I roll forward my valuation multiple estimates, the target price comes down further. Some investors might argue that STX should trade structurally higher as EBITDA is higher in FY27. I counter by saying that because of STX's cyclical nature, EBITDA can very well fall back to less than what it generated 20 years ago (FY23 EBITDA was $728 million, less than FY02 EBITDA of $783 million).

Risk and Final Thoughts

In addition to the balance sheet rest, I think the obvious risk is that it is very hard to pinpoint when the cycle will turnaround. While I expect demand to return in the near term, the duration and magnitude of the cyclical recovery are difficult to predict. The lack of demand inflection over the past year, during which generative AI demand has come to the fore, is also a concern.

I recommend a hold rating for STX as the current market valuation already factoring in the anticipated recovery. While signs of a turnaround in HDD demand are evident, reflected in improving nearline shipments and successful product launches, the all-time high forward EBITDA valuation makes the risk/reward situation unattractive. The cyclical nature of the industry, coupled with historical challenges in predicting the duration and magnitude of recoveries, makes investing in STX even harder at this valuation. Additionally, the substantial leverage on the balance sheet poses a significant concern.