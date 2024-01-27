Justin Sullivan

Investment overview

I give Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) a buy rating as I expect FL to see growth recovery over the next 2 years as the macro conditions turn better. The problem is timing the purchase because I expect 4Q23 to be weak, and the exact timing of growth recovery is hard to call out at this point. The less risky investment move here is probably to buy a small amount and size up accordingly when FL reports better growth and demand conditions.

Business description

FL is a major retailer that sells foot wear to consumers. As of 3Q23, FL operates 1647 stores in multiple countries and has generated more than $8 billion in sales over the last 12 months. The business mainly sells through its retail stores but also has a DTC (direct-to-consumer) arm that is of a smaller scale. Splitting the revenues, FL generated $6.7 billion in sales from its stores and $1.3 billion from its DTC channel. By product, based on the latest public available data (in FY20), FL generated most of its revenue from foot wear products (84% in FY20), and Nike (NKE) is a large part of FL product sales, accounting for 75% of sales in FY20 (latest available data).

Macro situation clearly weighing on fundamentals

As FL sells mainly to consumers, the health of its business is directly impacted by the consumer spending environment, which is largely driven by how the macroeconomy is doing. I don't think there is a need to convince any of the readers that the last 12 to 24 months have been a very tough period for the world as the number of conflicts between countries increased, the US raised rates at an alarming rate, and the world saw high inflation. All of these have a huge impact on Florida as consumers spend less. FL's latest results (3Q23) were proof of this happening, with a 3Q23 comp decline of 8%. Key categories like footwear comps were down a high single-digit, and apparel was down even worse in the mid-teens range. Although the monthly trend moderated positively between August and October (October saw MSD decline) and management noted steady improvements in conversion in 3Q, particularly in September and October as customers responded to promotions, I believe the momentum is not as strong as it seems to be. I believe consumer spending has not recovered yet, and it is unlikely to in the near term. The recent holiday retail sales are major evidence of this dynamic, where retail sales were not great. In fact, it was down from last year's 7.6% growth. With the holiday season sales being weak, I believe the FL 4Q23 quarter is not going to be great.

My anticipated weak 4Q23 soft sales should continue to weigh on gross margin as well. As a result of higher markdowns, occupancy deleverage on the sales decline, and higher shrink, FL witnessed a 470 bps lower gross margin in 3Q23. Particularly, merchandise margins fell by 370 bps, mostly as a result of steeper sales to move inventories. I expect a similar situation for 4Q23 as well, where FL will likely need to further markdown inventories as sales were not as good as they should be. The same goes for occupancy deleverage, as sales remain weak. Also, 4Q23 includes the December festive season in 2023, which is also a promotional period, which also means further pressure on gross margin. As such, I expect 4Q23 gross margins to come in at the lower end of management's guided range of 27 to 27.2% (note that management guidance also indicates that gross margins are going to see sequential compression).

FL strategic initiatives better positions the business for the next upcycle

To be fair to FL, there is really nothing much they can do to improve the macro environment; it is just something it has to do as a retailer. What FL can do is invest strategically so that it can take advantage of the next up cycle, and it did. I like the fact that FL did not lose sight of this. FL has recently signed a multi-year partnership with the NBA, and this is significant because it allows FL to meaningfully engage with fans throughout the NBA season. Remember that >70% of FL sales are from the NKE brand, which is a key brand in the basketball world (think Air Jordan series), and the NBA provides FL with a large customer base. Complementing this, FL has also rolled out its new global platform, The Heart of Sneakers, featuring a star-studded range of NBA talent, including Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and Steph Curry.

FL has also announced their entry into India in 2024 by entering into long-term licensing agreements with two strong operators in India:

Metro Brands Limited gets exclusive rights to own and operate Foot Locker stores. Nykaa Fashion is an exclusive e-commerce partner and will operate the Foot Locker India website to capture share in the large and growing sneaker market in India.

Entering India is good because it is a big and growing market that will be worth more than $3 billion in the coming years. The country is also a developing country that has a large population, which ensures a long-term growth runway. Entering the market via a partnership makes a lot of sense too, because it reduces the execution risk and also allows FL to validate the market's demand before it eventually opens its own stores there in the future.

Balance sheet

To better position the business, FL would need to have sufficient capital to make strategic investments. Positively, FL has a pretty strong balance sheet, with net debt of around $262 million (excluding operating leases), making its leverage ratio less than 1x net debt to EBITDA. This is perfect because it means that FL has a lot of room to lever up its balance sheet when rates come down, making its cost of capital lower.

Valuation

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for FL is ~$41.

Revenue is to remain weak in FY23 as management guided (note: 9M23 is down 10%), followed by a modest recovery in FY24 and further acceleration in FY25. My expectations for FY24/25 are based on FL historical growth recovery performance. Growth could be higher if the deal with the NBA and its entrance into India turn out to be better than expected.

With 9M23 earnings coming in soft, 4Q23 is unlikely to turn the corner given the weak retail sales; as such, I expect FY23 to remain weak too (just as management guided). Margins are unlikely to see a huge inflection in FY24, as the recovery in growth should be in 2H24 given that consumers are still reluctant to spend in December. That said, as the situation improves in FY25, margins should inflect upward.

The stock should trade at 11x forward PE, FL's historical average multiple. I believe the stock is trading at 15x today because the market is expecting a growth recovery as the macro situation recovers. While I see merit in it, I don't think this valuation is sustainable. As growth expectation tapers (after the initial recovery growth surge), valuation should see a downward revision.

Risk

As I said above, FL is at the mercy of the macroclimate. There is nothing it can do to avoid a slowdown in growth and profits if the economy sees a recession. The good thing is that it has diversified its revenue sources away from the US over time, but the issue is that if the US goes into a deep recession, the global economy is going to get significantly impacted (think of the recent rate increase; many countries had to follow as well), which is negative for Florida.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for FL. While I do anticipate a weak 4Q23 due to challenging consumer spending conditions, FL's strategic initiatives, including the NBA partnership and entry into the Indian market, position it favorably for the upcoming upcycle. FL's balance sheet strength, with a leverage ratio under 1x net debt to EBITDA, also allows flexibility for strategic investments. My target price of $41 reflects an expectation of revenue recovery in FY24 and further acceleration in FY25.