OPEC Update, January 2024

Jan. 27, 2024 1:33 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO
Summary

  • Preliminary data indicates that global liquids production in December 2023 increased by 0.2 Mb/d to average 101.9 Mb/d compared with the previous month.
  • OECD Commercial Oil stocks were 7.3 Mb higher in December than last month.
  • The OPEC forecast for US tight oil output has been revised lower since last month though it may still be optimistic at current oil and natural gas price levels.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

A guest post by D Coyne

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for January 2024 was published recently. The last month reported in most of the OPEC charts that follow is December 2023 and output reported for OPEC nations

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

