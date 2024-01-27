Evorona

Introduction

We last covered Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in March 2020. It was during the initial outbreak of the pandemic, and we did not recommend investors to buy at that time due to limited visibilities. However, things have changed dramatically since 2020 and we think it is time for us to review the fund again.

ETF Overview

VXUS invests in international large-cap stocks outside of the United States. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.07%. This is low consider the cost of owning stocks in different stock markets in the world. The fund's valuation is fair according to the Buffett Indicator and is much lower than the valuation of the U.S. market. Given that 2024 is likely going to be a good year thanks to improving global composite PMI, easing inflation, and a weakening U.S. dollar. Therefore, we think this is a good fund to own for investors seeking exposure outside of the United States.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

Last year was a good year

The year 2023 was a good year for VXUS as the fund delivered a positive performance by 11.8%. Together with its dividend, the fund has delivered a total return of 15.6% last year. As can be seen from the chart below, the fund has delivered a return of about 24.5% since the low in October 2022.

YCharts

Fair Valuation Based on the Buffett Indicator

Since VXUS has over 8,000 stocks, it is difficult for us to evaluate each individual stock's valuation and come up with a weighted average valuation. Fortunately, we can gauge the valuation of VXUS by looking at the valuation of different international markets. Here, we will introduce investors to an approach Warren Buffett often uses: the Buffett Indicator. What exactly is the Buffett Indicator? Warren Buffett believes a simple approach to evaluate the valuation of a country's stock market is to look at the ratio of market capitalization of the country's stock market to GDP. If the market capitalization to GDP ratio is in the range of 75% to 90%, the valuation is fair. If this ratio is above 90%, the stock market is expensive. In contrast, if the ratio is below 75%, the valuation is cheap. Since many central banks in the world have expanded their balance sheets significantly in the past few decades, the ratio needs to be revised to include these assets. Instead of the market capitalization to GDP ratio, the denominator will also include the assets owned by central banks.

The table below shows the weighted exposure of the top 10 countries in VXUS' portfolio. As can be seen from the table, these 10 countries represent about 71.4% of VXUS' total portfolio. Based on the revised Buffett Indicator, China and Germany's stock markets appears to be quite inexpensive. On the other hand, Canada and Switzerland's valuations appear to be quite rich. The weighted average market cap to (GDP+ Assets) ratio of VXUS is currently about 77%. This is within the fairly valued range of 75% and 90% as defined by Warren Buffett and much lower than the 137.5% valuation of the U.S. market.

Top-10 Countries Weight (%) Market Cap/(GDP+Assets) Ratio (%) Japan 15.7 68.6 United Kingdom 9.6 73.9 China 7.2 37.5 Canada 7 129.7 France 6.8 74.9 Switzerland 5.8 116.3 India 5.4 84 Australia 5.1 87.5 Germany 5.1 35.3 Taiwan 4.8 N/A South Korea 3.6 73.7 Total/Weighted Average 71.4 77.0 Click to enlarge

Source: Created by author, Vanguard, Gurufocus

Improving Outlook in 2024

Now, let us look at the global economy outlook by checking the global composite PMI. For reader's information, PMI is a forward economic indicator that helps us to gauge the strength of the global economy in the future. As can be seen from the chart below, global PMI has been on a rising trend for two straight months since reaching the cyclical low in October 2023. We believe this rising trend is sustainable as inflationary pressure continues to ease. Therefore, 2024 appears to be a much better year than 2023.

Trading Economics

Lowering Inflation May Act as a Tailwind

The performance of international stock markets is often influenced by the strength of the U.S. dollar. As can be seen from the chart below, VXUS's fund price performance is inversely correlated to the strength of the U.S. dollar. A strengthening U.S. dollar usually means that the fund price of VXUS will weaken, and vice versa.

YCharts

The question we need to ask is whether the U.S. dollar will strengthen or not. Fortunately, inflation in the U.S. has fallen considerably since the peak. This paves the path for the Federal Reserve to eventually lower the rate. This will result in an eventual weakening of the U.S. dollar. Hence, it should act as a tailwind to the fund price of VXUS. Besides weakening U.S. dollar as a tailwind, global inflation is also easing, and central banks around the world may also soon ease their monetary policies and this should drive international stock markets higher.

Investor Takeaway

VXUS has a valuation much lower than the U.S. market and its outlook in 2024 appears to be positive. Hence, we think it is a good buy for investors seeking exposure to markets outside of the United States.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.