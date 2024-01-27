JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In this article, I'm going to take a look at Conagra (NYSE:CAG). Conagra is a company that I started investing in when the business dropped "hard" some month/s back. The company is in the sector of Packaged Foods & Meats with a market cap of over $13.7B even at this valuation.

While it's no longer at any trough-sort of valuation, which it was when you could buy it below $26.5, where I initiated my initial position, it's still an interesting company for a few reasons.

My stance on a company like this is that you should look beyond the short-term drop to the long-term operational stability, and profitability, accept the potential margin pressure, and see what you can "squeeze out" of what I view as an undervalued consumer goods company with good financials.

In this article, I will justify this stance to you, and enable you to hopefully make a more informed decision on Conagra. Also, I'll show you why it's a company that i'm making sure to grow my position in.

This is my first article on Conagra, coming in at a "BUY" stance - let's see why.

Conagra - The company fundamentals

Let me begin by saying that the company is not an above-average company in a lot of ways. It's a good company, it does have areas of specific outperformance, and it has valuation upside, but it's not an operational leader in its segment, this segment being the consumer packaged goods segment.

What are the good and challenging parts of Conagra, and what is Conagra?

The company is a major player in the consumer goods space, specifically packaged consumer goods. The company manages annual revenues of roughly $12B, and on that it manages an operating profit, meaning EBIT, of around 12%, which for this segment, is very good. The company also manages an 8% net margin, or thereabout, which again, is very good. The company also promises further margin expansion opportunities - more on that in a bit.

The company is US-centric and doesn't work much with international markets. For some companies, this has worked extremely well - for others, it's been a hindrance to growth. Most importantly, Conagra manages a portfolio of well-liked brands, many of which you are likely aware of or use on a daily, monthly, or weekly basis. Do not underestimate the power of branding.

Conagra IR (Conagra IR)

82% of the company revenues are from brands that have either a #1 or #2nd place market position. Even someone like me, who doesn't primarily come from the US, still knows many of the company's brands and has even tried a few of them. The company competes in areas and fields that are attractive, with sub-categories like frozen & snacks, ingredients and enhancers, and shelf-stable meals and sides. Most of the company's products are processed sorts of foods.

The company's overall revenue anchors are in the frozen segment - almost 50%, 46% to be exact, are from frozen, with a total of 68% from either Frozen or the snacks segment. These segments are attractive because they typically have very limited private-label exposure. The typical edible private label share is over 21% at this time, with Conagra at less than 14% - and the change is positive, not negative.

CAG IR (CAG IR)

The company has already gone through a major change - since 2015, in fact, that transformed it from a complex holding company with legacy capabilities, unclear capital allocation priorities, and sub-par performance, into what we see today - more brand-oriented pureplay with differentiation, good allocation of capital, with superior and overall consistent performance. The transformation and unwinding reached its end back in 2017, with the company currently in the aggressive acceleration phase, which works against the margin compression and inflation we're seeing on the market today.

Premiumization is the name of the game here. The average price per sales unit has increased on an index basis from a 100 index in 2014 to 144 in 2022. You might think sales in terms of volume have declined as a result of this - but you would be wrong.

CAG IR (CAG IR)

As you can see, the company has accelerated in terms of sales as a result of its change - not only in terms of nominal sales but also in terms of market share. The weighted company market share has improved from 34.99% to 36.35%, which for only 5 years is much more than just some margin error.

Conagra has also delivered double-digit EPS growth on an adjusted basis since FY16 - since it transformed operations which has considerably outperformed peers both on a national and international basis. The company's 10.4% adjusted CAGR is well above even the companies we see here in Europe.

The company is a well-managed player in attractive areas. Conagra is now the largest player in Frozen foods - larger even in the US than Nestle, and that is some achievement to actually manage. It completely outclasses players like Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Kellogg's and others.

We have 2Q24 quarterly highlights, reported as little as a week or two ago, and which we'll look at here. For the quarter, the company saw continued top-line progress despite a challenging macro, with pressured volume and mix as inflation and pricing ratcheted up. Conagra is continuing to invest in frozen foods, and despite macro challenges, the company managed solid margins and EPS trends. FCF conversion continues to be good.

More importantly, as of 4Q24, the company managed record results in enhanced merchandising for frozen single-serve meals, where the company now has a 50%+ market share for the very first time. We're also seeing continued momentum in the international segment and the food service segment. Overall, the company did see a drop in organic net sales, as well as a slight drop in gross margins and adjusted operating margins - but we're talking almost 27% gross and 16% operating margins, so it shouldn't be thought of as very bad.

Also, the company's forecasts for the fiscal of 2024 are already including about a 4-5% EPS drop as things stand currently. That is, as I see it, the reason the company is somewhat underperforming here, and why we have the opportunity to buy it cheaply. To call these results bad is to call a 6x in FCF bad, or a reduction from 3.9x to 3.55x in leverage.

Continued innovation is the name of the game here, and Conagra does good here, with new product launches and new lines coming.

CAG IR (CAG IR)

The company has also given us 2024E guidance - and an updated one, as it stands here. We're now expecting a slight organic net sales decline, a margin on EBIT at 15.5-15.6%, and adjusted EPS to about $2.65 at the most. This is compared to an adjusted EPS of $2.77 for the 2023A period.

So, a slight stumble - and I believe this is what has caused a drop from almost $41/share to less than $29/share, which I view as an overreaction.

The company's upside and risks are as follows.

The company's valuation upside & risks

Volume recovery is the name of the game here, as we see in the latest targets. Many analysts have dropped their targets for Conagra considerably, some as much as $10/share. Morningstar moved from over $40 to less than $35/share not that long ago. The bearish thesis, or the risks to the company, are based on the company's marketing spend, which is falling compared to its peers, as well as R&D spending. The bears don't believe, as I interpret it, that the company's market leadership of the company's premiumized portfolio will hold up as competition and peers heat up and go deeper into this segment. Another risk raised is the risk of unsuccessful M&As at high prices, which I would categorize as a risk that most of these companies face. A risk that I concede to and consider valid though, is the company's pricing power. Following the premiumization of the portfolio, I believe that the residual pricing power that Conagra still has is very limited - and this limits the revenue growth the company can get outside of the volume.

However, all these negatives need to be considered next to the positives. The upsides in this case are, among other things, a very successful premiumization of a product portfolio, evidenced by market share and sales growth for several years. Unit price is up, and I believe that this will work to help the company retain margins. Also, as I mentioned in the earlier segment, most of the sales here are in segments where competitors have a hard time entering, and private labels are far lower than in others - frozen foods and snacks. I believe that with a combination of strategic price increases, cost management, and continued hedging, the company could continue to at least perform as-is.

If it does, this valuation for Conagra, as I see it, does not make sense.

Valuation for Conagra

I have been expanding my position in Conagra for some time now, and have been very clear about this in the #IDIV chat - hope to see you there if you're not already there.

This company currently trades at 10.8x P/E, which while not at its trough, is still at a very solid overall level for investment. Even if you only consider the company at a 20-year normalized P/E average, you're still seeing an upside of over 17% per year until 2026E's fiscal, with a 13.46x P/E, which is the 20-year average for this one.

Yes, the company is BBB-. and there are consumer goods companies that can be considered safer. But the company also yields a 4.84% yield, which is below my own YoC of about 5% - and that dividend is well-covered with a payout of just north of 50% even on the 2024E adjusted EPS. I don't see any significant danger of a cut to that dividend here.

None of the "warnings" that we see here should be ignored. Sales growth challenges and the slightly declining margins are worth looking at. Conagra also isn't a segment leader per se, it's a segment performer, with some metrics either at average or even slightly below-average levels.

But putting this into the context of the overall valuation of the company, I say that pricing Conagra below $30, or even below $35, is not justified here.

The core question is how much of a premium or how much allowance you give a company that's in consumer goods and is a market leader in frozen foods when considering that the company is unlikely to grow above 2-4% per year until at least 2026E.

I consider management to have proven itself enough and the company's products and portfolio to be attractive enough that a $36.5/share is still justified, and that is why I give the company a "BUY" rating here.

I can see how some investors might be looking for higher levels of growth - but I'm comfortable with the lower levels of growth, as long as I can get that growth at a reasonable price above a 15% conservative upside at a discounted enough valuation.

That is possible here - take a look.

F.A.S.T Graphs CAG Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even if you don't believe that a consumer durable with this history should be valued at its 5-year average, there's plenty of cushioning on the downside before you start seeing sub-standard single-digit returns.

The company would have to drop below 11x normalized P/E for this to become a thing for the long term, inclusive of the dividend.

I will not give you the implication that CAG is a risk-free investment. The company needs to sustain its margin and market position as well as some growth in an increasingly competitive market with inflation and higher marketing costs. However, all companies are facing increasing costs of capital and pressures to cut spending - not just CAG. How you gain market share in this market is by spending - and this company has a 50%+ market share in key segments already.

That gives the company plenty of "baked-in" upside. While I can see that some investors might take issue expecting a 13-14x P/E from a company with less than 3% growth, I defend my position by saying that this is a high-yielding consumer durable unlikely to be dislodged - and the company has beaten estimates over 20% of the time on a 10-year basis.

As such, here is my thesis on Conagra.

Thesis

Conagra is a company with the strongest product portfolio in frozen foods and certain snacks in the entire United States. While its international operations are meager, the company is in a solid position in terms of earnings, and growth prospects. Bottom-line improvements are possible, and defending its market share is also possible.

With improvements to fundamentals and sustaining sales and margins, I expect CAG to revert from what I see as an overreaction to valuation. I give the company a PT of at least $36.5/share, which gives us an annualized upside of more than 15% here inclusive of dividends.

Because of that, Conagra is a "BUY" to me here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "BUY" here.

Thank you for reading.