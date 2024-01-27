Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dollar Tree: Mixed Consumer Spending Outlook

Jan. 27, 2024 2:04 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stock
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
824 Followers

Summary

  • Dollar Tree Inc. has a strong business and brand that resonates with consumers, leading to 30 years of positive growth.
  • The near-term consumer spending outlook is mixed, with weak holiday season sales and decelerating FDO comp sales.
  • The restructuring of the Family Dollar portfolio is unlikely to have immediate positive impacts, and the valuation is not attractive.

Dollar Tree Shares Drop To 1-Year Low After Earnings Announcement

Brandon Bell

Summary

I am recommending holding my rating for Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Although contradictory, I am not recommending a sell rating because DLTR has a pretty good business that offers a strong value proposition to consumers. The fact that

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
824 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.