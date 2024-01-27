Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Biotech CG Oncology Pops 96% In A 7 IPO Week

Jan. 27, 2024 1:30 AM ETCGON, AVBP, BTSG, HAO, JL, YIBO, SUGP, IOTR, AS, PMNT, FBLG
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.1K Followers

Summary

  • Seven IPOs priced this past week, led by 3 that raised $100+ million.
  • Four very small Chinese issuers also began trading in the US this past week, all raising $10 million or less.
  • Three listings are currently scheduled for the week ahead, although other issuers may join the calendar throughout the week.

Vat Text Written On Wooden Blocks With Stacked Coins

AndreyPopov

Seven IPOs priced this past week, led by three that raised $100+ million.

After upwardly revising the terms earlier in the week, CG Oncology (CGON) further upsized the offering and priced above the range to raise $380

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

