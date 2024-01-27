Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Quick Chart Six-Pack

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.72K Followers

Summary

  • Higher interest rates have had a significant (i.e., disinflationary) impact on important segments of the economy.
  • Banks are still flush with liquidity. The Fed is not starving the system for liquidity as it did in prior tightening episodes.
  • Durable and non-durable goods prices have been flat to down for the past 18 months.

Analyzing Digital Data - Copy Space - Statistics, Financial Chart, Economy

DKosig

Here are six charts that are worth a few minutes of your time, along with come quick commentary:

Chart #1

Chart #1 comes from the Co-Star Group, where they keep track of the many thousands of sales of commercial property

This article was written by

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.72K Followers
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

g
g18
Today, 1:35 AM
Comments (1.25K)
Thank you for your analysis.

Good job!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.